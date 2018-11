Inclined for ‎Impact

Panel to focus on contributions of young Dominicans

Story by Gregg McQueen

They’ll be philosophizing on footprints.

The Dominican Heritage and Culture Society (DHCS) will sponsor a panel discussion highlighting young Dominicans making an impact in the United States.

“The Young Dominican Footprint: Impact and Contributions in NYC and Beyond” will feature panelists of Dominican heritage representing a wide variety of disciplines, including law, medicine, politics, business, and the arts.

“We are thrilled to present these powerful young Dominican leaders who are changing the world for the better,” said DHCS President Fresia Olivero Momani. “There is hope and a bright future for our community. These young leaders are an affirmation of that.”

Panelists include State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa; Medical Director Yomaris M. Peña, MD of YPP New Modern Medicine PLLC; Dominican Bar Association President Miguelina Camilo, Esq.; Musician Yasser Tejeda; Dyckman Beer Company Founder Juan Camilo; Actress Evi Siskos; Social Glass Founder Paola Santana; and Chief of Staff for State Senator Marisol Alcántara, Angel Vásquez.

The panel will be moderated by Daneida Polanco, Entertainment Correspondent with Univision.

Presented in partnership with New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the event will be held on Thurs., Nov. 29 at the Columbia Faculty Club, located at 630 West 168th Street. Admission is free.

Panelists will discuss their careers, inspirations, contributions to the Dominican community, and offer advice to other young professionals starting their career.

The event will also feature a reception where attendees can meet with panelists, and enjoy a musical performance by Yasser Tejeda & Palotré.

This marks the second consecutive year DHCS has sponsored an event focused on spotlighting the contributions of those within the Dominican diaspora.

“We want to create a platform for people to see how Dominicans are playing an important role in all these different fields,” said Nathalie Tejada, DHCS Development Director. “We want to show how we are contributing and how we have a seat at the table.”

DHCS was founded in 2016 to nurture the culture, history, and traditions of the Dominican people in the United States and across the globe.

“The mission of the foundation is to serve as a bridge between the Dominicans back home and those living here in the U.S.,” Tejada said. “We celebrate our heritage, our culture, and what makes us Dominicans. In order for you to move forward, you also have to know your history.”

“The Young Dominican Footprint: Impact and Contributions in NYC and Beyond” panel will be held on Thurs., Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Faculty Club (4th Floor) at 630 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032.

To RSVP, please contact Nathalie Tejada at ntejada.dhcs@gmail.com.