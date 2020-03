Inadequate oversight of homeless shelters: audit

Mold. Bugs and vermin. Water damage.

A recently released audit from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli charges that these and other poor conditions are plaguing homeless shelters across New York State.

With 92,091 individuals as identified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in its 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, New York State has the second largest population of homeless persons.

But the state is providing inadequate oversight of the shelters, allowing unsafe conditions that pose significant health and safety risks, argued DiNapoli.

A review by the Comptroller’s office of 159 shelters in 2019 found 96 of them in unsatisfactory condition. Significant violations included structural damage, mold, bugs and vermin, exposed wiring, water damage, missing smoke detectors, expired or uncharged fire extinguishers, and signs of smoking and drug use, the audit said.

Oversight of the shelters is the responsibility of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), which administers programs for New York’s low-income residents and provides support to local districts to operate these programs. The office also manages transitional housing needs of the state’s homeless population and oversees a network of transitional shelters.

“New York’s homeless population deserves to be housed in a safe and dignified setting,” DiNapoli said.

“In too many cases, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is failing to ensure a healthy living environment for those that need it most.”

The audit also found that required plans designed to help homeless individuals and families secure permanent housing are not being completed on a timely basis or, in some cases, at all. Auditors identified discrepancies between the list of facilities used for housing referrals by OTDA and local districts, DiNapoli said, while OTDA was also unaware of 35 facilities that received homeless resident referrals from local districts.

DiNapoli offered several recommendations, including the improvement of policies and procedures for using inspection checklists and monitoring shelter violations; review required plans to help homeless individuals and families secure permanent housing; and increased transparency. He also called for stronger steps to ensure shelter violations are corrected, including the withholding of reimbursements for homeless services or reconsidering of provider eligibility.

To view the full audit report, please visit bit.ly/2vUsNA6.