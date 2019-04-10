In the zone

Uptown families fight for playground accessibility

By Hannah Miller

Of Manhattan’s 224 playgrounds, only seven are designed for children with autism or other sensory disorders.

None are above 96th Street.

This disparity has left families in Northern Manhattan struggling.

“Because my son was diagnosed with being on the spectrum a few years ago, we visit the parks and most family-friendly areas less often these days,” said local mother Carolina Pichardo.

Parents of children with special needs and other community members are fighting for a sensory playground to be built in Inwood, Manhattan’s northernmost neighborhood.

They envision a play space created specifically for children with autism and sensory disorders that would include foam blocks, aquatic features, stackable crates, wind chimes and fabric mats.

Residents, however, are divided over where to put the space, torn between two existing playgrounds that are a 10-minute walk from each other.

Pichardo grew up in Inwood and said Anne Loftus Playground is the ideal spot for a sensory play space.

“It’s the playground most kids we know in the community visit,” Pichardo said.

Anne Loftus is on Broadway, located near the Dyckman Street A train station in the northeast corner of Fort Tryon Park. It’s at the bottom of a hill topped by the Cloisters Museum. A petition on Change.org has over 400 signatures from people who support building a special needs playground there.

The other location being considered is the Monsignor Kett Playground at 204th Street and 10th Avenue, alongside the elevated tracks of the 1 train. The city is currently planning a $14 million renovation of the play area and many want the redesign to include a sensory playground.

But Anne Loftus supporters say Monsignor Kett is too overstimulating for children with sensory disorders to enjoy.

“The noise, the gas station fumes, the noise of the basketball, the elevators, the subway, the noise on 10th Avenue and so forth—[Monsignor Kett] is not appropriate,” said Barbara Frazier, a member of Community Board 12, which represents Inwood and Washington Heights. She is on the Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee and authored the Anne Loftus petition online.

In the petition, Frazier argues that the special needs playground would be in keeping with the original vision of its designer, famed architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., who created a linear design with specific child-centric features such as a wading pool, play equipment and ample open space.

She adds, “The site has extensive tree shading, stone walls and play houses that help diminish aversive stimuli.”

Frazier also touts Anne Loftus’ proximity to public transportation and its accessibility to local families.

Across Broadway, the Monsignor Kett Playground is home to the Dyckman Basketball tournament, now nearing its third decade.

The annual event has grown from a grassroots game created for uptown residents to a renowned Nike-sponsored gathering of thousands of aficionados who flock to the 10th Avenue site for boisterous match-ups between amateurs of all ages.

“Kett is known for having basketball tournaments and other promotional events that aren’t as kid-friendly,” insists Pichardo. “I know the Anne Loftus playground is [also] near Broadway, but the trees and other features of the park really buffer the city noise and movements.”

However, the city prefers Monsignor Kett to Anne Loftus, though it will consider the location proposed by Community Board 12, which is still deciding on which one to support.

Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, said a sensory playground could easily be included in the Monsignor Kett renovation alongside a new basketball court.

“Monsignor Kett sort of lends itself to not trying to isolate kids with special needs, but integrating them,” said Hoppa.

Hoppa added that she’s only just starting to see a demand for parks with features for children who have sensory disorders.

“Most of our playgrounds are designed with the community and it hasn’t been asked for or requested for any of the playgrounds I’ve been a part of,” she said.

Hoppa said the Parks Department already takes mobility requirements into consideration and offers playgrounds accessible to mechanized wheelchairs.

According to data from the Parks Department, only 12 Manhattan playgrounds do not have some level of accessibility for people in wheelchairs.

While the Parks Department has focused on creating playgrounds for children with visible disabilities like mobility impairment, the same cannot be said for those with less visible conditions such as autism.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2018 autism report revealed a 15 percent increase in the disorder. In the United States, 1 in 59 children has been diagnosed with autism.

The need for sensory playgrounds is not just in Inwood.

Reba Miller, an Upper East Side resident, said her 10-year-old child, who is on the autism spectrum, has always had difficulty going to parks in New York.

“The opportunities that my son would have to play were none,” said Miller. “He could only sit on the swing, strapped in, and have someone push him. Everything else posed a danger.”

She said she’s met twice with the Central Park Conservancy about renovating the park’s playgrounds to include features for children with sensory disorders. However, the Conservancy said the parks were already compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and there wasn’t funding for renovations.

“I walked away so disappointed,” said Miller.

She said the only play spaces available to autistic children in Northern Manhattan are expensive sensory gyms. These private gyms typically offer individual sessions with little opportunity for interaction with other children.

However, parents such may soon have more options with the possibility of a sensory playground in Inwood.

Pichardo says she is looking forward to being able to bring her family to a local park that is inclusive.

She notes, “It’ll be a missed opportunity not to place it in an area that will benefit all families and the community—plus nearby communities—as a whole.”

More information can be found at the Community Board 12 website at on.nyc.gov/2Daf2h3.

The Change.org petition can be found at bit.ly/2Gf8lME.