In the zone
Uptown families fight for playground accessibility
By Hannah Miller
Of Manhattan’s 224 playgrounds, only seven are designed for children with autism or other sensory disorders.
None are above 96th Street.
This disparity has left families in Northern Manhattan struggling.
“Because my son was diagnosed with being on the spectrum a few years ago, we visit the parks and most family-friendly areas less often these days,” said local mother Carolina Pichardo.
Parents of children with special needs and other community members are fighting for a sensory playground to be built in Inwood, Manhattan’s northernmost neighborhood.
They envision a play space created specifically for children with autism and sensory disorders that would include foam blocks, aquatic features, stackable crates, wind chimes and fabric mats.
Residents, however, are divided over where to put the space, torn between two existing playgrounds that are a 10-minute walk from each other.
Pichardo grew up in Inwood and said Anne Loftus Playground is the ideal spot for a sensory play space.
“It’s the playground most kids we know in the community visit,” Pichardo said.
Anne Loftus is on Broadway, located near the Dyckman Street A train station in the northeast corner of Fort Tryon Park. It’s at the bottom of a hill topped by the Cloisters Museum. A petition on Change.org has over 400 signatures from people who support building a special needs playground there.
The other location being considered is the Monsignor Kett Playground at 204th Street and 10th Avenue, alongside the elevated tracks of the 1 train. The city is currently planning a $14 million renovation of the play area and many want the redesign to include a sensory playground.
But Anne Loftus supporters say Monsignor Kett is too overstimulating for children with sensory disorders to enjoy.
“The noise, the gas station fumes, the noise of the basketball, the elevators, the subway, the noise on 10th Avenue and so forth—[Monsignor Kett] is not appropriate,” said Barbara Frazier, a member of Community Board 12, which represents Inwood and Washington Heights. She is on the Parks and Cultural Affairs Committee and authored the Anne Loftus petition online.
In the petition, Frazier argues that the special needs playground would be in keeping with the original vision of its designer, famed architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., who created a linear design with specific child-centric features such as a wading pool, play equipment and ample open space.
She adds, “The site has extensive tree shading, stone walls and play houses that help diminish aversive stimuli.”
Frazier also touts Anne Loftus’ proximity to public transportation and its accessibility to local families.
Across Broadway, the Monsignor Kett Playground is home to the Dyckman Basketball tournament, now nearing its third decade.
The annual event has grown from a grassroots game created for uptown residents to a renowned Nike-sponsored gathering of thousands of aficionados who flock to the 10th Avenue site for boisterous match-ups between amateurs of all ages.
“Kett is known for having basketball tournaments and other promotional events that aren’t as kid-friendly,” insists Pichardo. “I know the Anne Loftus playground is [also] near Broadway, but the trees and other features of the park really buffer the city noise and movements.”
However, the city prefers Monsignor Kett to Anne Loftus, though it will consider the location proposed by Community Board 12, which is still deciding on which one to support.
Jennifer Hoppa, Northern Manhattan Parks Administrator for the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, said a sensory playground could easily be included in the Monsignor Kett renovation alongside a new basketball court.
“Monsignor Kett sort of lends itself to not trying to isolate kids with special needs, but integrating them,” said Hoppa.
Hoppa added that she’s only just starting to see a demand for parks with features for children who have sensory disorders.
“Most of our playgrounds are designed with the community and it hasn’t been asked for or requested for any of the playgrounds I’ve been a part of,” she said.
Hoppa said the Parks Department already takes mobility requirements into consideration and offers playgrounds accessible to mechanized wheelchairs.
According to data from the Parks Department, only 12 Manhattan playgrounds do not have some level of accessibility for people in wheelchairs.
While the Parks Department has focused on creating playgrounds for children with visible disabilities like mobility impairment, the same cannot be said for those with less visible conditions such as autism.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2018 autism report revealed a 15 percent increase in the disorder. In the United States, 1 in 59 children has been diagnosed with autism.
The need for sensory playgrounds is not just in Inwood.
Reba Miller, an Upper East Side resident, said her 10-year-old child, who is on the autism spectrum, has always had difficulty going to parks in New York.
“The opportunities that my son would have to play were none,” said Miller. “He could only sit on the swing, strapped in, and have someone push him. Everything else posed a danger.”
She said she’s met twice with the Central Park Conservancy about renovating the park’s playgrounds to include features for children with sensory disorders. However, the Conservancy said the parks were already compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and there wasn’t funding for renovations.
“I walked away so disappointed,” said Miller.
She said the only play spaces available to autistic children in Northern Manhattan are expensive sensory gyms. These private gyms typically offer individual sessions with little opportunity for interaction with other children.
However, parents such may soon have more options with the possibility of a sensory playground in Inwood.
Pichardo says she is looking forward to being able to bring her family to a local park that is inclusive.
She notes, “It’ll be a missed opportunity not to place it in an area that will benefit all families and the community—plus nearby communities—as a whole.”
More information can be found at the Community Board 12 website at on.nyc.gov/2Daf2h3.
The Change.org petition can be found at bit.ly/2Gf8lME.
En la zona
Familias del Alto luchan por accesibilidad al parque infantil
Por Hannah Miller
De los 224 parques infantiles de Manhattan, solo siete están diseñados para niños con autismo u otros trastornos sensoriales.
Ninguno está arriba de la calle 96.
Esta disparidad ha dejado a las familias en el norte de Manhattan luchando. “Debido a que mi hijo fue diagnosticado en el espectro hace unos años, visitamos los parques y las áreas más amigables para familias con menos frecuencia en estos días”, dijo la madre local Carolina Pichardo.
Los padres de niños con necesidades especiales y otros miembros de la comunidad están luchando para que se construya un área de juego sensorial en Inwood, el barrio más septentrional de Manhattan. Imaginan un espacio de juego creado específicamente para niños con autismo y trastornos sensoriales que incluiría bloques de espuma, características acuáticas, cajas apilables, campanillas de viento y alfombras de tela.
Sin embargo, los residentes están divididos sobre dónde colocar el espacio, dividido entre dos parques infantiles existentes que se encuentran a 10 minutos a pie el uno del otro.
Pichardo creció en Inwood y dijo: el parque infantil Anne Loftus es el lugar ideal para un espacio de juego sensorial.
“Es el parque infantil que la mayoría de los niños que conocemos en la comunidad visitan”, dijo Pichardo.
Anne Loftus está en Broadway, ubicado cerca de la estación de tren A de la calle Dyckman, en la esquina noreste de Fort Tryon Park. Está en la parte inferior de una colina coronada por el Museo The Cloisters. Una petición en Change.org tiene más de 400 firmas de personas que apoyan la construcción de un parque infantil para necesidades especiales allí.
La otra ubicación que se está considerando es la del parque infantil Monseñor Kett, en la calle 204 y la avenida 10, junto a las vías elevadas del tren 1. La ciudad actualmente planea una renovación de $14 millones de dólares del área de juegos y muchos quieren que el rediseño incluya un área de juego sensorial. Pero los partidarios de Anne Loftus dicen que Monseñor Kett es demasiado estimulante para que disfruten los niños con trastornos sensoriales.
“El ruido, los gases de la estación de servicio, el ruido del baloncesto, los ascensores, el metro, el ruido en la avenida 10 y así sucesivamente: [Monseñor Kett] no es apropiado”, dijo Bárbara Frazier, miembro de la Junta Comunitaria 12, que representa a Inwood y Washington Heights. Ella está en el Comité de Parques y Asuntos Culturales y es autora de la petición de Anne Loftus en línea.
En la petición, Frazier sostiene que el área de juegos para necesidades especiales estaría en consonancia con la visión original de su diseñador, el famoso arquitecto Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., quien creó un diseño lineal con características específicas centradas en el niño, como una piscina para niños, equipos para jugar y amplio espacio abierto.
Agrega: “El sitio tiene una extensa sombra de árboles, paredes de piedra y casas de juego que ayudan a disminuir los estímulos aversivos”.
Frazier también promociona la proximidad de Anne Loftus al transporte público y su accesibilidad a las familias locales.
Al otro lado de Broadway, el parque infantil Monseñor Kett Playground es el hogar del torneo de baloncesto Dyckman, que se acerca a su tercera década.
El evento anual ha crecido desde un juego comunitario creado para residentes del norte del condado hasta una reconocida reunión de miles de aficionados patrocinada por Nike que acuden al sitio de la avenida 10 para enfrentamientos ruidosos entre amateurs de todas las edades.
“Kett es conocido por tener torneos de baloncesto y otros eventos promocionales que no son tan amigables para los niños”, insiste Pichardo. “Sé que el parque infantil Anne Loftus está [también] cerca de Broadway, pero los árboles y otras características del parque realmente amortiguan el ruido y los movimientos de la ciudad”.
Sin embargo, la ciudad prefiere Monseñor Kett a Anne Loftus, aunque considerará el lugar propuesto por la Junta Comunitaria 12, que aún está decidiendo cuál apoyará.
Jennifer Hoppa, administradora de Parques del Norte de Manhattan para el Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la ciudad de Nueva York, dijo que un área de juegos sensorial podría incluirse fácilmente en la renovación de Monseñor Kett junto con una nueva cancha de baloncesto.
“Monseñor Kett se presta para no tratar de aislar a los niños con necesidades especiales, sino para integrarlos”, dijo Hoppa.
También agregó que apenas está empezando a ver una demanda de parques con características para niños con trastornos sensoriales.
“La mayoría de nuestros parques infantiles están diseñados con la comunidad y no se ha pedido ni solicitado para ninguno de los parques infantiles en los que he participado”, dijo.
Hoppa comentó que el Departamento de Parques ya toma en consideración los requisitos de movilidad y ofrece parques infantiles accesibles para sillas de ruedas mecanizadas.
De acuerdo con los datos del Departamento de Parques, solo 12 parques infantiles de Manhattan no tienen algún nivel de accesibilidad para personas en sillas de ruedas.
Si bien el Departamento de Parques se ha centrado en crear áreas de juego para niños con discapacidades visibles, como problemas de movilidad, no se puede decir lo mismo en cuanto a quienes tienen condiciones menos visibles, como el autismo.
El informe sobre autismo 2018 de los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades reveló un aumento del 15 por ciento en el trastorno. En los Estados Unidos, 1 de cada 59 niños ha sido diagnosticado con autismo. La necesidad de parques sensoriales no es solo en Inwood.
Reba Miller, residente del Upper East Side, dijo que su hijo de 10 años, quien se encuentra en el espectro del autismo, siempre ha tenido dificultades para ir a parques en Nueva York.
“Las oportunidades que mi hijo tenía para jugar eran nulas”, dijo Miller. “Solo podía sentarse en el columpio, atado y hacer que alguien lo empujara. Todo lo demás era un peligro”.
Explicó que se reunió dos veces con Central Park Conservancy para renovar las áreas infantiles del parque para incluir características para niños con trastornos sensoriales. Sin embargo, The Nature Conservancy dijo que los parques ya cumplían con la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades y que no había fondos para renovaciones.
“Me fui tan decepcionada”, dijo.
Señaló que los únicos espacios de juego disponibles para niños autistas en el norte de Manhattan son caros gimnasios sensoriales. Estos gimnasios privados suelen ofrecer sesiones individuales con pocas oportunidades de interacción con otros niños.
Sin embargo, los padres pueden tener pronto más opciones con la posibilidad de un patio de juegos sensorial en Inwood.
Pichardo dice que espera poder llevar a su familia a un parque local que sea inclusivo. Ella señala: “Será una oportunidad perdida no ubicarlo en un área que beneficie a todas las familias y la comunidad, más las comunidades cercanas, como un todo”.
Se puede encontrar más información en el sitio web de la Junta Comunitaria 12 en on.nyc.gov/2Daf2h3.
La petición de Change.org se puede encontrar en bit.ly/2Gf8lME.