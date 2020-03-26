- English
In the lead
Northern nabes boast high response rates
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Look to the north.
One week after the start of the 2020 Census, Northern Manhattan’s response rate has ranked first in New York City.
Of the top ten highest responding census tracts, three are in Northern Manhattan. As of Monday, Washington Heights North was first, with a 30.3 percent response rate—almost double Manhattan’s overall response rate.
Inwood ranked third (right behind Hell’s Kitchen) at 27.9 percent. Yet another Washington Heights census tract claimed fifth place.
Julie Menin, Director of NYC Office of the Census, said a complete count has never been more crucial. “Census funding is directly linked to funding for our hospitals, and for our health care system,” she said.
The city also uses Census data to determine how to respond to an emergency. “It’s so important that with this critical crisis that we are in with COVID that every single New Yorker fills out the Census and fills it out right away,” she said.
As of Wed., Mar. 25th, 21 percent of Manhattan residents have responded. Menin called the number significant. “One week into the Census for 2010, the response rate was 6 percent,” she said.
Menin credits local community groups and elected officials for getting the word out.
NYC’s Census team got granular. It divided the city into 245 neighborhoods and partnered with local community groups within each one. “We have had a really great response in Washington Heights and Inwood,” she said. “The elected officials in that district are completely committed to the Census.”
Menin singled out Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who has rallied Northern Manhattan residents during the past year. “He has been really singularly focused on ensuring that his district has a really strong response.”
At the onset of the Coronavirus crisis, Menin and Espaillat spoke to 100 doctors from SOMOS Community Care. SOMOS has 3,500 providers citywide, and boasts a patient network of over 650,000 patients throughout New York,with a particularly strong presence in Northern Manhattan. “They were really on the front lines, speaking to families,” she said. “We funded them in large part so they could be key messengers to families all over the city.”
Additionally, Menin’s office has launched a two-day texting campaign, reminding New Yorkers to fill out their forms. Three hundred volunteers sent out over 600,000 texts in one day alone. “That was really incredible for the number of people who said, ‘I’m going to fill it out right now,’” she said.
She called the numbers historic. “We’re the epicenter of COVID nationwide right now. It’s a testament to the hard work and the strong partnerships we have,” she said. “But we have a long way to go. It is absolutely critical to fill out the Census at this time.”
To fill out the Census via phone, please call:
844330-2020 for English
844-468-2020 for Spanish
Or visit My2020census.gov.
Liderando en el Alto
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Una semana después del inicio del Censo 2020, la tasa de respuesta del norte de Manhattan ocupó el primer lugar en la ciudad de Nueva York.
De las diez áreas del censo con mayor respuesta, tres están en el norte de Manhattan. Hasta el lunes, Washington Heights North tenía el primer lugar, con una tasa de respuesta del 30.3 por ciento, casi el doble de la tasa de respuesta general de Manhattan.
Inwood ocupó el tercer lugar (justo detrás de Hell’s Kitchen) con un 27.9 por ciento. Otra parte de Washington Heights North estaba en quinto lugar.
Julie Menin, directora de la Oficina del Censo de la ciudad de Nueva York, dijo que un conteo completo nunca ha sido tan crucial. “La financiación del censo está directamente relacionada con los fondos de nuestros hospitales y de nuestro sistema de atención médica”, dijo.
La ciudad también utiliza datos del censo para determinar cómo responder a una emergencia. “Es tan importante que con esta crisis crítica con la que estamos con el COVID que todos los neoyorquinos completen el Censo y lo hagan de inmediato”, dijo.
Hasta el miércoles 25 de marzo, el 21 por ciento de los residentes de Manhattan había respondido. Menin llamó al número significativo. “Una semana después del Censo de 2010, la tasa de respuesta era del 6 por ciento”, dijo.
Menin reconoce a los grupos comunitarios locales y a los funcionarios por correr la voz.
El equipo del Censo de Nueva York se volvió granular. Dividió la ciudad en 245 vecindarios y se asoció con grupos comunitarios locales dentro de cada uno. “Hemos tenido una respuesta realmente excelente en Washington Heights e Inwood”, dijo. “Los funcionarios en ese distrito están completamente comprometidos con el Censo”.
Menin destacó al congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien reunió a los residentes del norte de Manhattan durante el año pasado. “Se ha centrado realmente de manera particular en garantizar que su distrito tenga una respuesta realmente fuerte”.
Al inicio de la crisis de Coronavirus, Menin y Espaillat hablaron con 100 médicos de SOMOS Community Care. SOMOS tiene 3,500 proveedores en toda la ciudad y cuenta con una red de más de 650,000 pacientes en todo Nueva York, con una presencia particularmente fuerte en el norte de Manhattan. “Realmente estuvieron a la vanguardia, hablando con las familias”, dijo. “Los financiamos en gran parte para que pudieran ser mensajeros clave para las familias de toda la ciudad”.
Además, la oficina de Menin lanzó una campaña de mensajes de texto de dos días, recordando a los neoyorquinos llenar sus formularios. Trescientos voluntarios enviaron más de 600,000 mensajes de texto en un solo día. “Eso fue realmente increíble para la cantidad de personas que dijeron: voy a llenarlo ahora mismo”, dijo.
Ella llamó a los números históricos. “Somos el epicentro del COVID en la nación en este momento. Es un testimonio del trabajo duro y las sólidas alianzas que tenemos”, señaló. “Pero tenemos un largo camino por recorrer. Es absolutamente crítico completar el censo en este momento”.
Para completar el censo por teléfono, por favor llame al:
844.330.2020 para inglés
844.468.2020 para español
O visite My2020census.gov.