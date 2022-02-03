- English
- Español
In sorrow, in strength
By Adriano Espaillat
From over 5,000 Dominicans who came to New York City through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1924, to the over two million Dominicans who today call the United States – and especially New York – home, the Dominican community has long been characterized as hardworking, respectful of law and order, and deeply concerned about the education of their children.
Our community has left an indelible mark with enormous contributions to New York City and the nation, and we are honored to have notable individuals throughout the social fabric of the United States that include judges, doctors, nurses, university presidents, educators, writers, police, military, firefighters, athletes, artists, business leaders, elected officials, directors of non-profit organizations and more.
It is a community that has worked tirelessly to improve their families’ quality of life – not only here in the U.S., but also of those who remain in the motherland with weekly remittances they religiously send back home.
Like any immigrant group, the Dominican community too has had its ups and downs.
And in the last three decades, our community has had three very dark days.
The first dark day was October 18, 1988, when police officer Michael Buczek, 24 years old, was shot to death in Washington Heights while in pursuit of three drug traffickers of Dominican origin. Buczek died the same evening another officer, 26-year-old Detective Chris Hoban, was killed in a separate incident on 105th Street by another Dominican national during an undercover narcotics operation.
Needless to say, these events were acutely shameful to our community, and we felt every single drop of pain as all New York City’s agony rested on our shoulders.
Nonetheless, the shared sense of unity that is richly engrained in the culture of New York lent us resiliency and perseverance. Over time, we were able to overcome these tragedies with encouragement, collaboration, and support.
The second dark day shocked our community on November 12, 2001, when American Airlines
Flight 587 crashed in Queens, killing all 260 passengers and 5 residents on the ground. It was the second worst plane crash in the history of the United States. We mourned this tragedy deeply and gather annually in commemoration.
The third dark day came just days ago.
Two New York Police officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after being shot in Harlem while responding to a domestic dispute call.
Jason Rivera, 22, died the night of the shooting, while Mora, 27, was placed on life support until last week, allowing his family to donate his vital organs and give the special gift of life even after their loss.
These two heroes were sons of our Dominican community.
They enlisted in the New York Police Department to make a difference. The tragedy of their deaths has caused enormous grief across the city of New York and the nation, while their courage and sacrifice has filled us with incredible pride.
I have had the honor of meeting with both the Rivera and Mora families.
I have sought to convey to the pain we all feel, and have offered my deepest condolences. From the bottom of my heart, I made clear that the young men they adored will always be remembered as heroes.
The ultimate sacrifices made by young men in uniform within our community – Buczek, Hoban, Rivera and Mora – have reverberated far beyond the streets of uptown to touch all who seek and strive to make this a better, safer, and fairer city for all.
This week, I will be meeting with President Biden and Mayor Adams to discuss strategies that will help improve the safety of our neighborhoods and families in the 13th Congressional District and throughout the city of New York.
I will hold the names of these valiant young men close.
We must work together, and we must unite in our strength and wisdom to rescue New York City from the violence and insecurity that have attempted to overtake our city.
Together, I am certain we will accomplish a safer, more secure future.
This is our shared mission.
For Michael, for Chris, for Jason and for Wilbert.
For all of us.
Rep. Adriano Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents the 13th Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the northwest Bronx. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov.
En el dolor, en la fuerza
Por Adriano Espaillat
Desde más de 5,000 dominicanos que llegaron a la ciudad de Nueva York a través de Ellis Island entre 1892 y 1924, hasta los más de dos millones de dominicanos que hoy llaman hogar a los Estados Unidos, y especialmente a Nueva York, la comunidad dominicana se ha caracterizado durante mucho tiempo por ser trabajadora, respetuosa de la ley y el orden, y profundamente preocupada por la educación de sus hijos.
Nuestra comunidad ha dejado una marca indeleble con enormes contribuciones a la ciudad de Nueva York y a la nación, y nos sentimos honrados de contar con personas notables en todo el tejido social de los Estados Unidos, que incluyen jueces, médicos, enfermeras, presidentes de universidades, educadores, escritores, policías, militares, bomberos, atletas, artistas, líderes empresariales, funcionarios, directores de organizaciones sin fines de lucro y más.
Es una comunidad que ha trabajado incansablemente para mejorar la calidad de vida de sus familias, no solo aquí en los Estados Unidos, sino también la de quienes permanecen en la madre patria con remesas semanales que religiosamente envían a casa.
Como cualquier grupo de inmigrantes, la comunidad dominicana también ha tenido sus altibajos.
Y en las últimas tres décadas, nuestra comunidad ha tenido tres días muy oscuros.
El primer día oscuro fue el 18 de octubre de 1988, cuando el policía Michael Buczek, de 24 años, fue asesinado a balazos en Washington Heights mientras perseguía a tres narcotraficantes de origen dominicano. Buczek murió la misma noche que otro oficial, el detective Chris Hoban, de 26 años, quien fue asesinado en un incidente separado en la calle 105 por otro ciudadano dominicano durante una operación encubierta de narcóticos.
No hace falta decir que estos eventos fueron sumamente vergonzosos para nuestra comunidad, y sentimos cada gota de dolor mientras toda la agonía de la ciudad de Nueva York descansaba sobre nuestros hombros.
No obstante, el sentido compartido de unidad que está profundamente arraigado en la cultura de Nueva York nos brindó resiliencia y perseverancia. Con el tiempo, pudimos superar estas tragedias con aliento, colaboración y apoyo.
El segundo día oscuro conmocionó a nuestra comunidad el 12 de noviembre de 2001, cuando el vuelo 587 de American Airlines se estrelló en Queens, matando a los 260 pasajeros y 5 residentes. Fue el segundo peor accidente aéreo en la historia de los Estados Unidos. Lamentamos profundamente esta tragedia y nos reunimos anualmente en conmemoración.
El tercer día oscuro llegó hace apenas unos días.
Dos policías de Nueva York, Jason Rivera y Wilbert Mora, murieron luego de recibir disparos en Harlem mientras respondían a una llamada por un conflicto doméstico.
Jason Rivera, de 22 años, murió la noche del tiroteo, mientras que Mora, de 27 años, recibió soporte vital hasta la semana pasada, lo que permitió a su familia donar sus órganos vitales y dar el regalo especial de la vida incluso después de su pérdida.
Estos dos héroes eran hijos de nuestra comunidad dominicana.
Se alistaron al Departamento de Policía de Nueva York para hacer una diferencia. La tragedia de sus muertes ha causado un enorme dolor en la ciudad de Nueva York y en la nación, mientras que su coraje y sacrificio nos ha llenado de un orgullo increíble.
He tenido el honor de reunirme con las familias Rivera y Mora.
He querido transmitirles el dolor que todos sentimos, y les he ofrecido mi más sentido pésame. Desde el fondo de mi corazón, dejé claro que los jóvenes a los que adoraban siempre serán recordados como héroes.
Los máximos sacrificios realizados por los jóvenes uniformados dentro de nuestra comunidad (Buczek, Hoban, Rivera y Mora) han repercutido mucho más allá de las calles del Alto Manhattan para tocar a todos los que buscan y se esfuerzan por hacer de esta una ciudad mejor, más segura y más justa para todos.
Esta semana me reuniré con el presidente Biden y el alcalde Adams para discutir estrategias que ayuden a mejorar la seguridad de nuestros vecindarios y familias en el distrito 13 del Congreso y en toda la ciudad de Nueva York.
Mantendré cerca los nombres de estos valientes jóvenes.
Debemos trabajar juntos, y debemos unir nuestra fuerza y sabiduría para rescatar a la ciudad de Nueva York de la violencia y la inseguridad que han intentado apoderarse de nuestra ciudad.
Juntos, estoy seguro de que lograremos un futuro más seguro.
Esta es nuestra misión compartida.
Por Michael, por Chris, por Jason y por Wilbert.
Por todos nosotros.
El representante Adriano Espaillat es el primer dominicano estadounidense en servir en la Cámara de Representantes de los Estados Unidos. Representa al distrito 13 del Congreso que incluye Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill y el noroeste del Bronx. Para obtener más información, favor visite espaillat.house.gov.