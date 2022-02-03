In sorrow, in strength

By Adriano Espaillat

From over 5,000 Dominicans who came to New York City through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1924, to the over two million Dominicans who today call the United States – and especially New York – home, the Dominican community has long been characterized as hardworking, respectful of law and order, and deeply concerned about the education of their children.

Our community has left an indelible mark with enormous contributions to New York City and the nation, and we are honored to have notable individuals throughout the social fabric of the United States that include judges, doctors, nurses, university presidents, educators, writers, police, military, firefighters, athletes, artists, business leaders, elected officials, directors of non-profit organizations and more.



Photo: G. McQueen Officers came out to honor the fallen.Photo: G. McQueen

It is a community that has worked tirelessly to improve their families’ quality of life – not only here in the U.S., but also of those who remain in the motherland with weekly remittances they religiously send back home.

Like any immigrant group, the Dominican community too has had its ups and downs.

And in the last three decades, our community has had three very dark days.

The first dark day was October 18, 1988, when police officer Michael Buczek, 24 years old, was shot to death in Washington Heights while in pursuit of three drug traffickers of Dominican origin. Buczek died the same evening another officer, 26-year-old Detective Chris Hoban, was killed in a separate incident on 105th Street by another Dominican national during an undercover narcotics operation.

Needless to say, these events were acutely shameful to our community, and we felt every single drop of pain as all New York City’s agony rested on our shoulders.

Nonetheless, the shared sense of unity that is richly engrained in the culture of New York lent us resiliency and perseverance. Over time, we were able to overcome these tragedies with encouragement, collaboration, and support.

The second dark day shocked our community on November 12, 2001, when American Airlines

Flight 587 crashed in Queens, killing all 260 passengers and 5 residents on the ground. It was the second worst plane crash in the history of the United States. We mourned this tragedy deeply and gather annually in commemoration.

Jason Rivera

Wilbert Mora

The third dark day came just days ago.

Two New York Police officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, died after being shot in Harlem while responding to a domestic dispute call.

Jason Rivera, 22, died the night of the shooting, while Mora, 27, was placed on life support until last week, allowing his family to donate his vital organs and give the special gift of life even after their loss.

These two heroes were sons of our Dominican community.

They enlisted in the New York Police Department to make a difference. The tragedy of their deaths has caused enormous grief across the city of New York and the nation, while their courage and sacrifice has filled us with incredible pride.

I have had the honor of meeting with both the Rivera and Mora families.

Michael Buczek

Chris Hoban

I have sought to convey to the pain we all feel, and have offered my deepest condolences. From the bottom of my heart, I made clear that the young men they adored will always be remembered as heroes.

The ultimate sacrifices made by young men in uniform within our community – Buczek, Hoban, Rivera and Mora – have reverberated far beyond the streets of uptown to touch all who seek and strive to make this a better, safer, and fairer city for all.

This week, I will be meeting with President Biden and Mayor Adams to discuss strategies that will help improve the safety of our neighborhoods and families in the 13th Congressional District and throughout the city of New York.

Adriano Espaillat

I will hold the names of these valiant young men close.

We must work together, and we must unite in our strength and wisdom to rescue New York City from the violence and insecurity that have attempted to overtake our city.

Together, I am certain we will accomplish a safer, more secure future.

This is our shared mission.

For Michael, for Chris, for Jason and for Wilbert.

For all of us.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. He represents the 13th Congressional District includes Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the northwest Bronx. For more, please visit espaillat.house.gov.