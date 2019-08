In protest and prayer

By Andrew Padilla

Being away from Puerto Rico as over a million protesters demanded the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló hurt my heart and soul.

But I was blessed to be with my people in New York City, where thousands of our Puerto Rican diaspora protested and celebrated Ricky’s demise. Images of Puerto Ricans protesting in Grand Central Station reached across the world. Groups like NY Boricua Resistance and Defend PR played key roles in these protests and continue to support Puerto Rico in determining its own future.

But it is impossible to pick just one person or group that makes up what this movement is. People are stepping up together with their neighbors every day to support our island, just as we did after María.

Grisel Robles, María Cruz, Iris Puente along with their neighbors at Taino Towers in East Harlem, also organized multiple protests this week demanding Rosselló resign.

Over a hundred residents who couldn’t get downtown were able to join with their neighbors in El Barrio.

Neighbors brought food, flags, speakers, balloons, calderos to bang, and danced their hearts out.

Much of the reporting on the #RickyRenuncia protests has called this a young people’s movement. Our youth have been central to the protests, and they have reason to be. They search for jobs in a recession that started in 2006. They enter an economy made worse by “La Junta,” the unelected fiscal control board closing hundreds of schools and cutting public jobs and benefits on the island. Our next generation is being leveraged to pay the islands still-unaudited debt.

But all Puerto Ricans felt the pain of Hurricane María, of the austerity that came before and after it. Over one million Puerto Ricans have protested on the island and across our U.S./global diaspora. These protests are a multi-generational movement. From kids to great grandparents, this movement is sustained by sincere respect for and collaboration through all generations.

On Wednesday, after hours of dancing in front of Taino Towers and anxiously watching live streams from Old San Juan, the tension rose. Police in riot gear began marching towards protesters in El Viejo San Juan. Some began to fear that Rosselló would not step down, that he’d continue to hold on by force. Seasoned protesters began to warn those in Old San Juan to leave if they weren’t ready for a dangerous night.

Back in East Harlem, Grisel updated all of us and brought us into a closing prayer.

After a long evening of waiting, the forty of us that remained, held hands and formed a circle in front of Taino Towers.

DJ “Ponce,” who is from Ponce, naturally, and who served as our MC every night we gathered, proclaimed: “I am not a pastor, I’m from the street.”

But we didn’t pray to any specific religion or god, we prayed to all of our gods. We asked that they would watch over everyone on the frontlines, our struggle, and all we lost during María.

As we closed, one woman, a Buddhist, reminded us, “No prayer goes unanswered.”

Just before midnight, the tension in Old San Juan turned to euphoria as Rosselló announced his resignation through a poorly edited Facebook video. Puerto Ricans cheered, shot off fireworks, even lined up to hug the police they thought they’d be confronted by just hours earlier. All of our neighbors came back to celebrate at Taino Towers the very next day.

The organizers and attendees of the East Harlem protests came from a variety of political backgrounds. But they all agreed that the direction of the island is wrong, and that Puerto Ricans deserve the ability to determine their own future.

And that is time to ensure a better future for our next generation.

Rosselló’s successor and the fiscal control board look to be the next targets in that long fight.

This week many asked if Puerto Rico could serve as an example for how the U.S. could deal with Donald Trump.

If the world’s oldest colony has taught the U.S. anything, it’s that removing a corrupt leader is just step one.

We will have to fight even harder, with our neighbors and our loved ones, to create a more just future.

Esta lucha sigue.

Andrew Padilla is a filmmaker, photographer, writer and activist who has lectured on urban politics from Hostos to Harvard. He has also conducted social justice tours of East Harlem. For more, please visit andrewjpadilla.com.