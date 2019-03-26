- English
- Español
“In our hands”
Local coffeehouse owner debuts new book
By Sherry Mazzocchi
After Buunni took over Inwood’s Darling Coffee, the new coffee shop had a distinctly different vibe.
In just one weekend, the slightly freewheeling Darling spirit seemed to give way to a more subdued sensibility. It’s a perception that Buunni co-owner Sarina Prabasi says many customers have noticed and mentioned.
A few reasons for that can be found in her new book, The Coffeehouse Resistance: Brewing Hope in Desperate Times, published by Green Writers Press and due out April 9, with a book launch party at Buunni’s new Inwood location.
The book describes how Prabasi and her husband, Elias Gurmu, first met in Ethiopia and how coffee was integral to their blossoming romance. The author, who refers to herself as a “global nomad,” shares the nuances of ordering the perfect macchiato at the storied coffeehouses of Addis Ababa. Their romance unfolds and gives way to marriage, children, and an epic move across continents to a small Washington Heights apartment. It is only a little while after they settle in New York when they have passed a small storefront for rent on Pinehurst Avenue and think, “What if?”
The Pinehurst location became the first Buunni Coffee location, and was enthusiastically welcomed by uptown coffee drinkers. But what regulars may not know is the gentle way the two instill respect and reverence for coffee in the employees.
They will know if they read Prabasi’s book.
Buunni’s coffee is handpicked on a small Ethiopian farm and sold through a collective where farmers receive a fair price. The roasters take special care in sorting and roasting. About 20 pairs of hands have carefully and lovingly touched the beans before it is shipped across the world to their store. Their product, Gurmu tells employees, is the cream of the coffee crop and if you love coffee, you must also love the people and the entire process. “And here it is in our hands, right before we prepare it for the customer’s cup. It’s a big responsibility. Don’t mess it up,” Prabasi writes.
The illustrated book is more than a tale of romance and successful entrepreneurship. It is also a salve to people who woke up stunned and teary-eyed on the morning of November 9, 2016. Prabasi describes her resistance, which included participating in the Women’s March with her daughter and organizing for local political candidates. The book ends on a strong note, just as Democrats take back control of the New York State House and Senate.
Prabasi and campaign volunteers used Buunni’s Washinton Heights and Riverdale locations as a place to organize, make calls and write postcards. Both coffeehouses are in districts that held pivotal state elections this past fall. “We ended up being in the right place,” she said of the two sites.
She was especially encouraged by volunteers with families and jobs who still devoted unpaid hours for candidates they believed would make positive changes. “They were really showing up,” she said. “It’s really action that fuels hope.”
Prabasi’s book actually started with another story. Prabasi asked her father, Satish Prabasi, to write his own story. He grew up in a remote Nepali village, became an academic and then a senior diplomat. The two of them attended a writers’ retreat. “We had a nice father-daughter time, and it inspired me to start writing as well,” she said.
Her father’s book, Fragments of Memory: A Nepali National’s Reminiscences, is due out in September. “It was a wonderful project to work on. I learned so many things about our family history,” she said. He was born in 1940, when Nepal was still closed off from the outside world. “He says he feels like he’s lived two centuries in one lifetime. His book will be fantastic.”
Prabasi’s own story has many facets with which readers can identify: a young immigrant woman who attends college in the U.S.; the head of WaterAid, a nonprofit organization which supports clean water worldwide; a person of color who seeks to make a home in America; and a small business owner.
She also remarks upon how these last few years have been especially difficult as a mother of young girls who ask the meaning of words rarely mentioned in polite company. “I felt quite challenged; how much to protect them and how much do they need to know, and how much do they deserve a serious explanation—a conversation? And that’s a dilemma that continues in our family,” she said.
The Inwood store is Buunni’s third coffee shop. The previous owners asked if Buunni would take over their location. Prabasi and Gormu had thought about opening a store in Inwood, but actually decided against it so as not to compete with Darling. When they agreed, they asked the staff to stay on, extended the hours and will host events with local community partners. They are even examining ways to improve the acoustics.
After Buunni’s first Pinehurst Avenue site, Prabasi and Gurmu decided to open in the George Washington Bus Terminal, which had recently undergone extensive renovation. So far, only large big box stores have been able to open there. The wait has been so long that most of the original small merchants have abandoned their plans. Now only about four, including Buunni, remain. They are still waiting for issues to clear up before they can proceed with building out the space. “That was supposed to be our second location,” said Prabasi. “Now it will be our fourth.”
“We remain hopeful,” she said. “I like to say we are closer than we have ever been.”
She has been cheered by how the coffeehouses have served to gather and galvanize local residents.
“As a coffee shop owner, one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed in the last couple of years is being able to bring people together and being that sort of facilitator/host,” said Prabasi. “And I have been really inspired by community activism, the way people have come together.”
Writing the book was a process.
“Generally, I tend to be a private person,” she said. “But I felt strongly that this is a time, with what’s happening in the country and all around us, to tell our stories.”
“En nuestras manos”
Dueña de cafetería local estrena nuevo libro
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Después de que Buunni relevara a Inwood’s Darling Coffee, la nueva cafetería tuvo un ambiente claramente diferente.
En solo un fin de semana, el espíritu de Darling, un poco despreocupado, pareció dar paso a una sensibilidad más tenue. Es una percepción que la copropietaria de Buunni, Sarina Prabasi, dice que muchos clientes han notado y mencionado.
Algunas razones de esto se pueden encontrar en su nuevo libro, The Coffeehouse Resistance: Brewing Hope in Desperate Times, publicado por Green Writers Press y que saldrá el 9 de abril, con una fiesta de lanzamiento de libros en la nueva ubicación de Inwood de Buunni.
El libro describe cómo Prabasi y su esposo, Elias Gurmu, se conocieron en Etiopía y cómo el café fue parte integral de su floreciente romance. La autora, que se refiere a sí misma como una “nómada global”, comparte los matices de ordenar el perfecto macchiato en las cafeterías de Adís Abeba. Su romance se desarrolla y da paso al matrimonio, los niños y un movimiento épico a través de los continentes hasta un pequeño apartamento en Washington Heights. Poco después de que se establecieron en Nueva York, pasaron frente a una pequeña tienda en renta en l avenida Pinehurst y pensaron: “¿Y si?”.
La ubicación de Pinehurst se convirtió en la primera ubicación de Buunni Coffee, y fue recibida con entusiasmo por los bebedores de café del norte del condado. Pero lo que los clientes habituales pueden no saber, es la manera amable en que los dos inculcan respeto y reverencia por el café en los empleados.
Lo sabrán si leen el libro de Prabasi.
El café de Buunni se escoge a mano en una pequeña granja etíope y se vende a través de un colectivo donde los agricultores reciben un precio justo. Los tostadores tienen especial cuidado en la clasificación y tostado. Alrededor de 20 pares de manos han tocado los granos cuidadosamente y con amor antes de ser enviados a todo el mundo a su tienda. Su producto, Gurmu les dice a los empleados, es la crema de la cosecha del café y si les gusta el café, también deben amar a la gente y todo el proceso. “Y aquí está en nuestras manos, justo antes de que lo preparemos para la taza del cliente. Es una gran responsabilidad. No lo arruinen”, escribe Prabasi.
El libro ilustrado es más que una historia de romance y emprendimiento exitoso. También es un bálsamo para las personas que despertaron aturdidas y con los ojos llorosos en la mañana del 9 de noviembre de 2016. Prabasi describe su resistencia, que incluyó la participación en la Marcha de las Mujeres con su hija y organización para candidatos políticos locales. El libro termina con una nota fuerte, justo cuando los demócratas retoman el control de la Cámara de Representantes y el Senado de Nueva York.
Prabasi y voluntarios de campaña utilizaron las ubicaciones de Buunni en Washington Heights y Riverdale como un lugar para organizar, hacer llamadas y escribir postales. Ambas cafeterías están en distritos que celebraron elecciones estatales fundamentales el otoño pasado. “Terminamos estando en el lugar correcto”, dijo sobre los dos sitios.
Ella fue especialmente alentada por voluntarios con familias y trabajos que dedicaban horas no pagadas a candidatos que creían que harían cambios positivos. “Realmente se presentaban”, dijo. “Es realmente la acción lo que alimenta la esperanza”.
El libro de Prabasi de hecho comenzó con otra historia, pues le pidió a su padre, Satish Prabasi, que escribiera su propia historia. Creció en un remoto pueblo nepalí, se convirtió en académico y luego en diplomático senior. Los dos asistieron a un retiro de escritores. “Tuvimos un buen momento de padre e hija, y me inspiró a comenzar a escribir también”, dijo.
El libro de su padre, Fragments of Memory: A Nepali National’s Reminiscences, saldrá en septiembre. “Fue un proyecto maravilloso en el cual trabajar. Aprendí muchas cosas sobre nuestra historia familiar “, dijo. Él nació en 1940, cuando Nepal todavía estaba cerrado del mundo exterior. “Dice que siente que ha vivido dos siglos en una vida. Su libro será fantástico”.
La propia historia de Prabasi tiene muchas facetas que los lectores pueden identificar: una joven inmigrante que asiste a la universidad en los Estados Unidos; la cabeza de WaterAid, una organización sin fines de lucro que apoya agua limpia en todo el mundo; una persona de color que busca hacer un hogar en América; y una pequeña empresaria.
También comenta cómo estos últimos años han sido especialmente difíciles como madre de niñas que preguntan el significado de las palabras que rara vez se mencionan en compañía educada. “Me sentí bastante desafiada: ¿cuánto para protegerlas y cuánto necesitan saber, y cuánto merecen una explicación seria, una conversación? Y ese es un dilema que continúa en nuestra familia”, dijo.
La tienda de Inwood es la tercera cafetería de Buunni. Los dueños anteriores preguntaron si Buunni se encargaría de su ubicación. Prabasi y Gormu habían pensado en abrir una tienda en Inwood, pero en realidad decidieron no hacerlo para no competir con Darling. Cuando aceptaron, pidieron al personal que se quedara, ampliaron los horarios y decidieron organizar eventos con socios de la comunidad local. Incluso están examinando formas de mejorar la acústica.
Después del primer sitio de Buunni en la avenida Pinehurst, Prabasi y Gurmu decidieron abrir otra ubicación en la terminal de autobuses George Washington, que recientemente se sometió a una amplia remodelación. Hasta ahora, solo las tiendas departamentales han podido abrir. La espera ha sido tan larga que la mayoría de los pequeños comerciantes originales han abandonado sus planes. Ahora solo quedan unos cuatro, incluyendo a Buunni. Siguen esperando que los problemas se solucionen antes de poder continuar con la construcción del espacio. “Se suponía que esa sería nuestra segunda ubicación”, dijo Prabasi. “Ahora será nuestra cuarta”.
“Seguimos siendo optimistas”, señaló. “Me gusta decir que estamos más cerca que nunca”.
Ha sido aclamada por cómo los cafés han servido para reunir y animar a los residentes locales.
“Como propietaria de una cafetería, una de las cosas que realmente he disfrutado en los últimos años es poder unir a las personas y ser ese tipo de facilitador/anfitrión”, dijo Prabasi. “Y me ha inspirado mucho el activismo comunitario, la forma en que las personas se han unido”.
Escribir el libro fue un proceso.
“En general, tiendo a ser una persona privada”, dijo. “Pero sentí firmemente que este era un momento, con lo que está sucediendo en el país y alrededor de nosotros, para contar nuestras historias”.