“In our hands”

Local coffeehouse owner debuts new book

By Sherry Mazzocchi

After Buunni took over Inwood’s Darling Coffee, the new coffee shop had a distinctly different vibe.

In just one weekend, the slightly freewheeling Darling spirit seemed to give way to a more subdued sensibility. It’s a perception that Buunni co-owner Sarina Prabasi says many customers have noticed and mentioned.

A few reasons for that can be found in her new book, The Coffeehouse Resistance: Brewing Hope in Desperate Times, published by Green Writers Press and due out April 9, with a book launch party at Buunni’s new Inwood location.

The book describes how Prabasi and her husband, Elias Gurmu, first met in Ethiopia and how coffee was integral to their blossoming romance. The author, who refers to herself as a “global nomad,” shares the nuances of ordering the perfect macchiato at the storied coffeehouses of Addis Ababa. Their romance unfolds and gives way to marriage, children, and an epic move across continents to a small Washington Heights apartment. It is only a little while after they settle in New York when they have passed a small storefront for rent on Pinehurst Avenue and think, “What if?”

The Pinehurst location became the first Buunni Coffee location, and was enthusiastically welcomed by uptown coffee drinkers. But what regulars may not know is the gentle way the two instill respect and reverence for coffee in the employees.

They will know if they read Prabasi’s book.

Buunni’s coffee is handpicked on a small Ethiopian farm and sold through a collective where farmers receive a fair price. The roasters take special care in sorting and roasting. About 20 pairs of hands have carefully and lovingly touched the beans before it is shipped across the world to their store. Their product, Gurmu tells employees, is the cream of the coffee crop and if you love coffee, you must also love the people and the entire process. “And here it is in our hands, right before we prepare it for the customer’s cup. It’s a big responsibility. Don’t mess it up,” Prabasi writes.

The illustrated book is more than a tale of romance and successful entrepreneurship. It is also a salve to people who woke up stunned and teary-eyed on the morning of November 9, 2016. Prabasi describes her resistance, which included participating in the Women’s March with her daughter and organizing for local political candidates. The book ends on a strong note, just as Democrats take back control of the New York State House and Senate.

Prabasi and campaign volunteers used Buunni’s Washinton Heights and Riverdale locations as a place to organize, make calls and write postcards. Both coffeehouses are in districts that held pivotal state elections this past fall. “We ended up being in the right place,” she said of the two sites.

She was especially encouraged by volunteers with families and jobs who still devoted unpaid hours for candidates they believed would make positive changes. “They were really showing up,” she said. “It’s really action that fuels hope.”

Prabasi’s book actually started with another story. Prabasi asked her father, Satish Prabasi, to write his own story. He grew up in a remote Nepali village, became an academic and then a senior diplomat. The two of them attended a writers’ retreat. “We had a nice father-daughter time, and it inspired me to start writing as well,” she said.

Her father’s book, Fragments of Memory: A Nepali National’s Reminiscences, is due out in September. “It was a wonderful project to work on. I learned so many things about our family history,” she said. He was born in 1940, when Nepal was still closed off from the outside world. “He says he feels like he’s lived two centuries in one lifetime. His book will be fantastic.”

Prabasi’s own story has many facets with which readers can identify: a young immigrant woman who attends college in the U.S.; the head of WaterAid, a nonprofit organization which supports clean water worldwide; a person of color who seeks to make a home in America; and a small business owner.

She also remarks upon how these last few years have been especially difficult as a mother of young girls who ask the meaning of words rarely mentioned in polite company. “I felt quite challenged; how much to protect them and how much do they need to know, and how much do they deserve a serious explanation—a conversation? And that’s a dilemma that continues in our family,” she said.

The Inwood store is Buunni’s third coffee shop. The previous owners asked if Buunni would take over their location. Prabasi and Gormu had thought about opening a store in Inwood, but actually decided against it so as not to compete with Darling. When they agreed, they asked the staff to stay on, extended the hours and will host events with local community partners. They are even examining ways to improve the acoustics.

After Buunni’s first Pinehurst Avenue site, Prabasi and Gurmu decided to open in the George Washington Bus Terminal, which had recently undergone extensive renovation. So far, only large big box stores have been able to open there. The wait has been so long that most of the original small merchants have abandoned their plans. Now only about four, including Buunni, remain. They are still waiting for issues to clear up before they can proceed with building out the space. “That was supposed to be our second location,” said Prabasi. “Now it will be our fourth.”

“We remain hopeful,” she said. “I like to say we are closer than we have ever been.”

She has been cheered by how the coffeehouses have served to gather and galvanize local residents.

“As a coffee shop owner, one of the things that I’ve really enjoyed in the last couple of years is being able to bring people together and being that sort of facilitator/host,” said Prabasi. “And I have been really inspired by community activism, the way people have come together.”

Writing the book was a process.

“Generally, I tend to be a private person,” she said. “But I felt strongly that this is a time, with what’s happening in the country and all around us, to tell our stories.”