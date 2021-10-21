In Memoriam: Colin Powell

“My life has been blessed because I have had a chance to serve my country, and I’ve had a chance to do things that have benefited my country. And when it’s all over, I just hope that they say, ‘he was a good soldier, he raised a good family, and God bless him.’ That’s all I ask for.”

General Colin Powell, a trailblazing statesman who became the first Black U.S. Secretary of State, died on Monday due to complications from Covid-19 on October 18.

He was 84 years old.

Born in Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Powell was a four-star military general and also served as National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In announcing his death on Facebook, Powell’s family noted that he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but had a weakened immune system due to treatment or multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells that help fight infection.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said in a statement.

On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state office buildings to be flown at half-mast until October 22 to honor Powell’s memory and “his contributions to building a more perfect union.”

“Gen. Powell blazed a path forward for others to follow throughout his decades of service to the United States,” she said.

Powell graduated from Morris High School in the Bronx and attended the City College of New York (CCNY), where he majored in geology.

At CCNY, he joined the Reserved Officers Training Corp (ROTC), where he was a member of the precision drill team and first became inspired to join the military.

“I liked the structure and the discipline of the military,” Powell said in a 2004 interview. “I felt somewhat distinctive wearing a uniform.”

It is at City College that the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership was founded in 2013.

“We mourn the loss of General Colin Powell,” wrote Dean Andrew Rich on the day of Powell’s passing. “No words seem adequate at this moment. This school is his. He was our leader and our friend. His pride in this place gave all of us strength, and we are heartbroken.”

Though Powell served in the administrations of Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and his son George W. Bush, he broke with his party to endorse Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

In a statement, Biden said that Powell “embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat.”

“From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation’s policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong,” Biden said.

Mayor Bill De Blasio referred to Powell as “classic New York story.”

“Just an absolutely great example of the good, the talent, the ability that comes out of the city,” de Blasio said. “And he opened the doors for so many others.”

“His unwavering faith in our nation and our Constitution served as a beacon for all, both here at home and around the world,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat in a statement. “His continual service, leadership, forthrightness and dignity, from the battlefields of Vietnam to the battlefields of the Gulf War and beyond, transcended and inspired so many, both in the United States and around the world.”

Beyond the commitment to CCNY, Powell also remained close to the Bronx.

In 1991, while Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he returned to Morris High School to speak to students there. He also visited the borough in 2010 to help cut the ribbon on a South Bronx affordable housing complex named in his honor.

“Our borough has lost a giant today,” Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. wrote on Twitter. “A true trailblazer by becoming the first African-American Secretary of State. Thank you for your years of service and never forgetting the Bronx.”

To listen to a conversation between General Colin L. Powell and Linda Powell, his daughter and member of the Colin Powell School Board of Visitors, recorded on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, please visit bit.ly/3DZAylB.