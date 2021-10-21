- English
- Español
In Memoriam: Colin Powell
“My life has been blessed because I have had a chance to serve my country, and I’ve had a chance to do things that have benefited my country. And when it’s all over, I just hope that they say, ‘he was a good soldier, he raised a good family, and God bless him.’ That’s all I ask for.”
General Colin Powell, a trailblazing statesman who became the first Black U.S. Secretary of State, died on Monday due to complications from Covid-19 on October 18.
He was 84 years old.
Born in Harlem and raised in the Bronx, Powell was a four-star military general and also served as National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In announcing his death on Facebook, Powell’s family noted that he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but had a weakened immune system due to treatment or multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells that help fight infection.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said in a statement.
On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state office buildings to be flown at half-mast until October 22 to honor Powell’s memory and “his contributions to building a more perfect union.”
“Gen. Powell blazed a path forward for others to follow throughout his decades of service to the United States,” she said.
Powell graduated from Morris High School in the Bronx and attended the City College of New York (CCNY), where he majored in geology.
At CCNY, he joined the Reserved Officers Training Corp (ROTC), where he was a member of the precision drill team and first became inspired to join the military.
“I liked the structure and the discipline of the military,” Powell said in a 2004 interview. “I felt somewhat distinctive wearing a uniform.”
It is at City College that the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership was founded in 2013.
“We mourn the loss of General Colin Powell,” wrote Dean Andrew Rich on the day of Powell’s passing. “No words seem adequate at this moment. This school is his. He was our leader and our friend. His pride in this place gave all of us strength, and we are heartbroken.”
Though Powell served in the administrations of Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush and his son George W. Bush, he broke with his party to endorse Democratic presidential candidates Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
In a statement, Biden said that Powell “embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat.”
“From his front-seat view of history, advising presidents and shaping our nation’s policies, Colin led with his personal commitment to the democratic values that make our country strong,” Biden said.
Mayor Bill De Blasio referred to Powell as “classic New York story.”
“Just an absolutely great example of the good, the talent, the ability that comes out of the city,” de Blasio said. “And he opened the doors for so many others.”
“His unwavering faith in our nation and our Constitution served as a beacon for all, both here at home and around the world,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat in a statement. “His continual service, leadership, forthrightness and dignity, from the battlefields of Vietnam to the battlefields of the Gulf War and beyond, transcended and inspired so many, both in the United States and around the world.”
Beyond the commitment to CCNY, Powell also remained close to the Bronx.
In 1991, while Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he returned to Morris High School to speak to students there. He also visited the borough in 2010 to help cut the ribbon on a South Bronx affordable housing complex named in his honor.
“Our borough has lost a giant today,” Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. wrote on Twitter. “A true trailblazer by becoming the first African-American Secretary of State. Thank you for your years of service and never forgetting the Bronx.”
To listen to a conversation between General Colin L. Powell and Linda Powell, his daughter and member of the Colin Powell School Board of Visitors, recorded on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, please visit bit.ly/3DZAylB.
En memoria de Colin Powell
“Mi vida ha sido bendecida porque tuve la oportunidad de servir a mi país y de hacer cosas que han beneficiado a mi país. Y cuando todo haya terminado, solo espero que digan: ‘fue un buen soldado, crio una buena familia y que Dios lo bendiga’. Eso es todo lo que pido”.
El general Colin Powell, un estadista pionero que se convirtió en el primer secretario de estado negro de los Estados Unidos, murió el lunes debido a complicaciones de Covid-19 el 18 de octubre, tenía 84 años.
Powell, nacido en Harlem y criado en el Bronx, fue un general militar de cuatro estrellas y también se desempeñó como asesor de seguridad nacional y presidente del Estado Mayor Conjunto.
Al anunciar su muerte en Facebook, la familia de Powell señaló que estaba completamente vacunado contra la Covid-19, pero que tenía un sistema inmunológico debilitado debido al tratamiento de mieloma múltiple, un cáncer que afecta a las células sanguíneas que ayudan a combatir las infecciones.
“Hemos perdido a un esposo, padre, abuelo y un gran estadounidense extraordinario y amoroso”, dijo la familia en un comunicado.
El lunes, la gobernadora Kathy Hochul ordenó que las banderas de todos los edificios de las oficinas estatales se ondearan a media asta hasta el 22 de octubre para honrar la memoria de Powell y “sus contribuciones a la construcción de una unión más perfecta”.
“El general Powell abrió un camino a seguir para otros a lo largo de sus décadas de servicio a los Estados Unidos”, dijo.
Powell se graduó de la Preparatoria Morris en el Bronx y asistió al City College de Nueva York (CCNY), donde se especializó en geología.
En CCNY, se unió al Cuerpo de Entrenamiento de Oficiales Reservados (ROTC, por sus siglas en inglés), donde fue miembro del equipo de entrenamiento de precisión y se inspiró por primera vez para unirse al ejército.
“Me gustó la estructura y la disciplina de los militares”, dijo Powell en una entrevista en 2004. “Me sentí peculiar vistiendo un uniforme”.
Es en el City College donde se fundó la Escuela Colin Powell de Liderazgo Cívico y Global en 2013.
“Lamentamos la pérdida del general Colin Powell”, escribió el decano Andrew Rich el día del fallecimiento de Powell. “Ninguna palabra parece adecuada en este momento. Esta escuela es suya. Era nuestro líder y nuestro amigo. Su orgullo en este lugar nos dio fuerzas a todos, y estamos desconsolados”.
Aunque Powell sirvió en las administraciones de los presidentes republicanos Ronald Reagan, George Bush y su hijo George W. Bush, rompió con su partido para respaldar a los candidatos presidenciales demócratas Barack Obama y Joe Biden.
En un comunicado, Biden dijo que Powell “encarnó los más altos ideales tanto del guerrero como del diplomático”.
“Desde su perspectiva como protagonista de la historia, asesorando a presidentes y dando forma a las políticas de nuestra nación, Colin lideró con su compromiso personal y los valores democráticos que fortalecen a nuestro país”, dijo Biden.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio se refirió a Powell como una “historia clásica de Nueva York”.
“Simplemente un gran ejemplo de lo bueno, el talento, la habilidad que sale de la ciudad”, dijo de Blasio. “Y abrió las puertas para tantos otros”.
“Su fe inquebrantable en nuestra nación y nuestra Constitución sirvió como un faro para todos, tanto aquí en casa como en todo el mundo”, dijo el congresista Adriano Espaillat en un comunicado. “Su continuo servicio, liderazgo, franqueza y dignidad, desde los campos de batalla de Vietnam hasta los campos de batalla de la Guerra del Golfo y más allá, trascendió e inspiró a muchos, tanto en los Estados Unidos como en todo el mundo”.
Más allá del compromiso con CCNY, Powell también se mantuvo cerca del Bronx.
En 1991, mientras era presidente del Estado Mayor Conjunto, regresó a la Preparatoria Morris para hablar con los estudiantes. También visitó el municipio en 2010 para ayudar a cortar el listón de un complejo de viviendas asequibles del sur del Bronx nombrado en su honor.
“Nuestro condado ha perdido a un gigante hoy”, escribió en Twitter el presidente del condado del Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr. “Un verdadero pionero al convertirse en el primer secretario de Estado afroamericano. Gracias por sus años de servicio y por no olvidar nunca al Bronx”.
Para escuchar una conversación entre el general Colin L. Powell y Linda Powell, su hija y miembro de la Junta de Visitantes de la Escuela Colin Powell, grabada el jueves 30 de septiembre de 2021, por favor visite bit.ly/3DZAylB.