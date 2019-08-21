- English
- Español
In Living Color
These walls do speak.
The Graffiti Hall of Fame (GHOF) started in the El Barrio section of East Harlem, at a playground on the corner of 106th Street and Park Avenue.
It was a local meet up for graffiti writers from around the city as a place to hang out and exchange tales of subway bombing runs (painting expeditions). The walls of the playground served as a safe haven to practice and test new skills and forge relationships.
Looking to formally establish this place where graffiti artists could hone their craft in a safe space, Harlem community leader Ray “Sting Ray” Rodríguez dubbed the concrete walls of the now Jackie Robinson Educational Complex’s schoolyard the “GHOF,” and it has been attracting some of the best street artists in the world for more than 30 years.
Much of the contemporary street art origins began within the GHOF’s four walls, and the pieces there reflect the vision of many pioneers who laid the foundation to mural art.
As the face of the city changes, GHOF supporters have continued to host an annual event at which fans gather to celebrate the art form, its history and its artists.
The community event also offers an opportunity for artists around the globe to come and paint.
Among those expected this weekend on August 24th and 25th to participate are TATS CRU,BG183, BIO, NICER, BLEN167, COPE 2, MERES, DEZ, DUSTER UA, KING BEE, VASE, SPHERE, NOVER, PHETUS, CHRISRWK, HEK TAD, SHIRO, MODUS, DONTAY TC5, AND OTHERS
For more information and tickets, please visit bit.ly/2ZhrOCA.
En vivo y a todo color
Estas paredes hablan.
El Salón de la Fama del Grafiti (GHOF, por sus siglas en inglés) comenzó en la sección El Barrio de East Harlem, en un parque infantil en la esquina de la calle 106 y Park Avenue.
Era un lugar encuentro local para escritores de grafiti de toda la ciudad, un espacio donde pasar el rato e intercambiar historias sobre bombardeos subterráneos (expediciones de pintura). Las paredes del parque infantil sirvieron como un refugio seguro para practicar y probar nuevas habilidades y forjar relaciones.
Buscando establecer formalmente este lugar en el que los artistas de grafiti pudieran perfeccionar su oficio en un espacio seguro, el líder de la comunidad de Harlem, Ray “Sting Ray” Rodríguez, apodó las paredes de concreto del patio escolar del ahora Complejo Educativo Jackie Robinson, el “GHOF”, y ha estado atrayendo a algunos de los mejores artistas callejeros del mundo durante más de 30 años.
Gran parte de los orígenes del arte callejero contemporáneo comenzó dentro de las cuatro paredes del GHOF, y las piezas allí reflejan la visión de muchos pioneros que sentaron las bases del arte mural.
A medida que cambia la faz de la ciudad, los partidarios de GHOF han seguido organizando un evento anual en el que los fanáticos se reúnen para celebrar la forma de arte, su historia y a sus artistas.
El evento comunitario también ofrece una oportunidad para que artistas de todo el mundo vengan a pintar.
Entre los que se espera que participen este fin de semana el 24 y 25 de agosto, están: TATS CRU, BG183, BIO, NICER, BLEN167, COPE 2, MERES, DEZ, DUSTER UA, KING BEE, VASE, SPHERE, NOVER, PHETUS, CHRISRWK, HEK TAD, SHIRO, MODUS, DONTAY TC5, Y OTROS.
Para más información y entradas, visite bit.ly/2ZhrOCA.