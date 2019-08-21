In Living Color

These walls do speak.

The Graffiti Hall of Fame (GHOF) started in the El Barrio section of East Harlem, at a playground on the corner of 106th Street and Park Avenue.

It was a local meet up for graffiti writers from around the city as a place to hang out and exchange tales of subway bombing runs (painting expeditions). The walls of the playground served as a safe haven to practice and test new skills and forge relationships.

Looking to formally establish this place where graffiti artists could hone their craft in a safe space, Harlem community leader Ray “Sting Ray” Rodríguez dubbed the concrete walls of the now Jackie Robinson Educational Complex’s schoolyard the “GHOF,” and it has been attracting some of the best street artists in the world for more than 30 years.

Much of the contemporary street art origins began within the GHOF’s four walls, and the pieces there reflect the vision of many pioneers who laid the foundation to mural art.

As the face of the city changes, GHOF supporters have continued to host an annual event at which fans gather to celebrate the art form, its history and its artists.

The community event also offers an opportunity for artists around the globe to come and paint.

Among those expected this weekend on August 24th and 25th to participate are TATS CRU,BG183, BIO, NICER, BLEN167, COPE 2, MERES, DEZ, DUSTER UA, KING BEE, VASE, SPHERE, NOVER, PHETUS, CHRISRWK, HEK TAD, SHIRO, MODUS, DONTAY TC5, AND OTHERS

For more information and tickets, please visit bit.ly/2ZhrOCA.