From HealthMatters, NewYork-Presbyterian If you’re hearing more people tout the benefits of so-called intermittent fasting, you’re not alone. The weight-loss trend — which calls for drastically reducing your calorie intake a couple of days a week — is everywhere these days, with fans in both health bloggers and personal trainers as well as celebrities like Beyoncé and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dig a bit deeper and you’ll find current research (including here: https://bit.ly/2M3G2Sm) in mice that suggests the practice may have slimming and endurance benefits for humans, but more and longer-term research is required. However, it’s not advisable for everyone, such as pregnant women or those taking medication, says Dr. Shilpa Ravella, a gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and an assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Here, she sheds light on the practice, which has existed for centuries. Dr. Shilpa Ravella: It’s really a way to decrease calories at certain times of the day or week. There are many different ways to do this. For example, you can have an intermittent fast that involves eating whatever you want for five days and then eating a lot fewer calories on two days out of the week. So, about 500 calories on two days and then regular meals the rest of the week. You can also fast every other day, for example, eating 500 calories every other day. Fasting has actually been around for thousands of years and can improve health. From an evolutionary perspective, our habit of eating three meals a day and then snacking, eating while watching TV at night, and having all of these different foods during the day is pretty abnormal. For much of human history, our access to food was very sporadic. Believe it or not, we have fat tissue with energy reserves that can support the body for a week if we’re unable to have access to food. There have been human and animal studies that have shown that fasting for just two to five days each month can reduce biomarkers (a measurable indicator of some kind of biological state or condition) for things like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. It lowers insulin as well as a hormone called insulin-like growth factor, or IGF1, which is linked to cancer and diabetes. When you lower insulin and IGF1, cells get out of growth mode and enter a state of maintenance. This maintenance can help with the aging process and decrease disease risk factors. There are also studies that have shown that fasting can help improve symptoms in patients with autoimmune disease, for example. If you’re going to consume fewer calories, you want to make sure that you eat a very healthy diet to avoid malnutrition. This includes eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and beans. Just smaller portions, basically. And remember to stay well hydrated. If you’re doing an intermittent fasting program where two days out of the week you’re eating 500 calories, it is not a license that on five days out of the week you can eat a lot of junk food or whatever you want. It’s important to eat a varied diet with lots of fresh fruits and veggies. Fasting is not appropriate for pregnant women or people with diabetes, who run the risk of low blood sugar, especially if they’re taking insulin or oral medications. People with other conditions requiring a lot of medication should avoid intermittent fasting as should those who are malnourished or underweight. People with malabsorption issues and nutritional deficiencies may run into problems when attempting intermittent fasting. It’s important to take a look at each individual’s medical problems before determining if intermittent fasting is appropriate. Before embarking on an intermittent fasting program, it’s important to work with a physician and a nutritionist. If folks can’t do two days of fasting, they could always try time-restricted eating. I practice a version of it. I’m not terribly strict about it, but I try to consume all of my calories within about nine hours during the day. I then have sort of an extended fast after that until the next day. Some data says that if you consume all calories within eight or nine hours, that can have positive health effects and counteract certain disease processes, including lowering cancer risk and maintaining a healthy weight. The reason being, you’re giving your digestive system a break for a certain amount of time, which allows the body to go into that “maintenance phase,” which triggers cell regeneration. I really think the key is the quality of your diet. That is the most important thing — beyond intermittent fasting — that your diet is full of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and all of that. If you adopt a healthy, plant-based diet, it is one of the most remarkable things that you can do to change your life. Profundice un poco más y encontrará investigación actual (incluida aquí: https://bit.ly/2M3G2Sm ) en ratones que sugiere que la práctica puede tener beneficios de adelgazamiento y resistencia para los humanos, pero se requiere más investigación y a más largo plazo. Sin embargo, no es aconsejable para todos, como mujeres embarazadas o quienes toman medicamentos, dice la Dra. Shilpa Ravella, gastroenteróloga del NewYork-Presbyterian/Centro Médico Irving de la Universidad Columbia y profesora adjunta de medicina en la Facultad Vagelos de Médicos y Cirujanos de la Universidad Columbia. Aquí, arroja luz sobre la práctica, que ha existido durante siglos. Dra. Shilpa Ravella: Es realmente una manera de disminuir las calorías en ciertos momentos del día o de la semana. Hay muchas formas diferentes de hacer esto. Por ejemplo, puede tomar un ayuno intermitente que implica comer lo que quiera durante cinco días y luego comer muchas menos calorías en dos días de la semana. Entonces, aproximadamente 500 calorías en dos días y luego comidas regulares el resto de la semana. También puede ayunar cada dos días, por ejemplo, comer 500 calorías cada dos días. El ayuno ha existido desde hace miles de años y puede mejorar la salud. Desde una perspectiva evolutiva, nuestro hábito de comer tres comidas al día y luego comer bocadillos, comer mientras vemos televisión por la noche y comer todos estos alimentos diferentes durante el día es bastante anormal. Durante gran parte de la historia humana, nuestro acceso a la comida fue muy esporádico. Créalo o no, tenemos tejido graso con reservas de energía que pueden soportar el cuerpo durante una semana si no podemos tener acceso a alimentos. Ha habido estudios en humanos y animales que han demostrado que ayunar de dos a cinco días al mes puede reducir los biomarcadores (un indicador medible de algún tipo de estado o condición biológica) para cosas como la diabetes, el cáncer y las enfermedades del corazón. Disminuye la insulina así como una hormona llamada factor de crecimiento similar a la insulina, o IGF1, que está relacionado con el cáncer y la diabetes. Cuando baja insulina y la IGF1, las células salen del modo de crecimiento e ingresan en un estado de mantenimiento. Este mantenimiento puede ayudar con el proceso de envejecimiento y disminuir los factores de riesgo de la enfermedad. También hay estudios que han demostrado que el ayuno puede ayudar a mejorar los síntomas en pacientes con enfermedades autoinmunes, por ejemplo. Si vas a consumir menos calorías, debe asegurarse de comer una dieta muy saludable para evitar la desnutrición. Esto incluye comer frutas, vegetales, granos integrales, nueces y frijoles. Solo porciones más pequeñas, básicamente. Y recuerde mantenerse bien hidratado. Si está haciendo un programa intermitente de ayuno donde dos días de la semana está comiendo 500 calorías, no es un permiso para que en cinco días de la semana pueda comer mucha comida chatarra o lo que quiera. Es importante comer una dieta variada con muchas frutas y verduras frescas. El ayuno no es apropiado para mujeres embarazadas o personas con diabetes, que corren el riesgo de niveles bajos de azúcar en la sangre, especialmente si están tomando insulina o medicamentos orales. Las personas con otras enfermedades que requieren mucha medicación deben evitar el ayuno intermitente, como deberían hacerlo quienes están desnutridos o con bajo peso. Las personas con problemas de mala absorción y deficiencias nutricionales pueden tener problemas al intentar un ayuno intermitente. Es importante analizar los problemas médicos de cada persona antes de determinar si el ayuno intermitente es apropiado. Antes de embarcarse en un programa intermitente de ayuno, es importante trabajar con un médico y un nutricionista. Si las personas no pueden hacer dos días de ayuno, siempre pueden probar comer con tiempo limitado. Yo practico una versión de eso. No soy muy estricta al respecto, pero trato de consumir todas mis calorías en unas nueve horas durante el día. Luego tengo una especie de ayuno prolongado hasta el día siguiente. Algunos datos dicen que si consume todas las calorías dentro de ocho o nueve horas, eso puede tener efectos positivos en la salud y contrarrestar ciertos procesos de enfermedad, incluyendo la reducción del riesgo de cáncer y mantener un peso saludable. La razón es que le está dando un respiro a su sistema digestivo por una cierta cantidad de tiempo, lo que le permite al cuerpo entrar en esa “fase de mantenimiento”, que desencadena la regeneración celular. Realmente creo que la clave es la calidad de su dieta. Eso es lo más importante, más allá del ayuno intermitente, que su dieta esté llena de frutas y verduras, granos enteros y todo eso. Si adopta una dieta saludable basada en vegetales, es una de las cosas más extraordinarias que puede hacer para cambiar su vida.
