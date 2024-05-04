In death, no dignity

Lawsuit against R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes alleges “appalling” exploitation of grieving families

By Debralee Santos

When Krystal González’s grandmother passed away, she arranged for the funeral home to care for the matriarch’s remains, including hair and makeup. The services were part of the contractual package between the family and the funeral home, R.G. Ortiz.

But as grieving family and friends prepared to pay their last respects on the day of the viewing, González found that no hair or makeup services had been rendered. Rather than tending to their loved ones, González and her family were forced to become amateur cosmetologists and hastily administer hair and makeup services themselves.

In another experience, upon arriving at her grandson’s viewing, a grandmother noted that his remains appeared to be leaking liquid and decomposing, while the wax on his skin seemed to be melting. In one particularly gruesome detail, one eye would not stay shut, constantly opening and moving throughout the viewing.

But rather than anomalies, the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) alleges that such horrors and many others were instead part of an egregious pattern on the part of R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes Inc. in which grieving families – largely Spanish-speaking – were routinely exploited.

Four of the eight funeral homes operated by R.G. Ortiz are in the Bronx, and two are in Northern Manhattan.

Unscrupulous behaviors, as alleged in the lawsuit filed by DCWP against R.G. Ortiz, include: refusing to provide information regarding the whereabouts of loved ones’ remains; misrepresenting or concealing the prices of services offered; and failing to provide services that were paid for, in part because they routinely presented remains in unacceptable conditions – among many other violations of the City’s Consumer Protection Law.

“The alleged violations by R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes are appalling and unacceptable,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “No family in New York City should ever have to endure predatory treatment, especially during their time of grief and mourning.”

“Grieving the passing of a loved one can be the most challenging moment in our lives and no one should be exploited by predatory business practices during such a vulnerable time,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga. “R.G. Ortiz’s conduct has left dozens of bereaved families in limbo waiting for their loved ones’ remains – or worse.”

Mayuga, a member of the New York Bar, received her law degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Law in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, and was appointed as DWCP Commissioner in February 2022.

Since 2019, 48 consumers have submitted complaints detailing predatory and deceptive practices targeting individuals and families during their most vulnerable moments. DCWP launched an investigation, conducting interviews with dozens of consumers, in-person inspections of R.G. Ortiz’s locations, and undercover investigations.

Complaints allege egregious and illegal business practices, including:

Failing to provide services that were paid for – like transportation of remains as scheduled, custom prayer cards, or viewing rooms for services.

Failing to properly prepare remains for funeral services, allowing remains to significantly decompose, putting decedents’ clothes on backwards, or forcing families to do makeup for their deceased loved ones before services.

Misrepresenting the amount of time it would take to return cremated remains, often leaving grieving families waiting without any sense of what has happened to their loved one for several months or the ability to plan services honoring their life.

Mishandling or misplacement of remains, forcing consumers to sift through the remains of cremated individuals in storage rooms in order to locate their loved one’s ashes, or forcing consumers to have remains exhumed from public burial sites because R.G. Ortiz never collected remains from the medical examiner’s office.

DCWP’s lawsuit against R.G. Ortiz seeks restitution for consumers and civil penalties.

“We will not hesitate to hold them accountable for their exploitation of our neighbors,” said Commissioner Mayuga. “Anyone who has experienced similar deception by R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes should reach out to us immediately.”

R.G. Ortiz operates eight different locations in New York City, including four in the Bronx and three in Manhattan:

524 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, New York, 10455;

310 Willis Avenue, Bronx, New York, 10454;

2121 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York, 10462;

2580 Grand Concourse, Bronx, New York, 10458;

5204 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11220;

204 East 116th Street, New York, New York, 10029;

235 West 72nd Street, New York, New York, 10023; and

4425 Broadway, New York, New York, 10040

Consumers who were deceived or exploited by R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes are encouraged to visit nyc.gov/DCWP or call 311 and say “R.G. Ortiz” to file a complaint.