In death, no dignity
Lawsuit against R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes alleges “appalling” exploitation of grieving families
By Debralee Santos
When Krystal González’s grandmother passed away, she arranged for the funeral home to care for the matriarch’s remains, including hair and makeup. The services were part of the contractual package between the family and the funeral home, R.G. Ortiz.
But as grieving family and friends prepared to pay their last respects on the day of the viewing, González found that no hair or makeup services had been rendered. Rather than tending to their loved ones, González and her family were forced to become amateur cosmetologists and hastily administer hair and makeup services themselves.
In another experience, upon arriving at her grandson’s viewing, a grandmother noted that his remains appeared to be leaking liquid and decomposing, while the wax on his skin seemed to be melting. In one particularly gruesome detail, one eye would not stay shut, constantly opening and moving throughout the viewing.
But rather than anomalies, the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) alleges that such horrors and many others were instead part of an egregious pattern on the part of R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes Inc. in which grieving families – largely Spanish-speaking – were routinely exploited.
Four of the eight funeral homes operated by R.G. Ortiz are in the Bronx, and two are in Northern Manhattan.
Unscrupulous behaviors, as alleged in the lawsuit filed by DCWP against R.G. Ortiz, include: refusing to provide information regarding the whereabouts of loved ones’ remains; misrepresenting or concealing the prices of services offered; and failing to provide services that were paid for, in part because they routinely presented remains in unacceptable conditions – among many other violations of the City’s Consumer Protection Law.
“The alleged violations by R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes are appalling and unacceptable,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “No family in New York City should ever have to endure predatory treatment, especially during their time of grief and mourning.”
“Grieving the passing of a loved one can be the most challenging moment in our lives and no one should be exploited by predatory business practices during such a vulnerable time,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga. “R.G. Ortiz’s conduct has left dozens of bereaved families in limbo waiting for their loved ones’ remains – or worse.”
Mayuga, a member of the New York Bar, received her law degree from the University of Puerto Rico School of Law in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, and was appointed as DWCP Commissioner in February 2022.
Since 2019, 48 consumers have submitted complaints detailing predatory and deceptive practices targeting individuals and families during their most vulnerable moments. DCWP launched an investigation, conducting interviews with dozens of consumers, in-person inspections of R.G. Ortiz’s locations, and undercover investigations.
Complaints allege egregious and illegal business practices, including:
- Failing to provide services that were paid for – like transportation of remains as scheduled, custom prayer cards, or viewing rooms for services.
- Failing to properly prepare remains for funeral services, allowing remains to significantly decompose, putting decedents’ clothes on backwards, or forcing families to do makeup for their deceased loved ones before services.
- Misrepresenting the amount of time it would take to return cremated remains, often leaving grieving families waiting without any sense of what has happened to their loved one for several months or the ability to plan services honoring their life.
- Mishandling or misplacement of remains, forcing consumers to sift through the remains of cremated individuals in storage rooms in order to locate their loved one’s ashes, or forcing consumers to have remains exhumed from public burial sites because R.G. Ortiz never collected remains from the medical examiner’s office.
DCWP’s lawsuit against R.G. Ortiz seeks restitution for consumers and civil penalties.
“We will not hesitate to hold them accountable for their exploitation of our neighbors,” said Commissioner Mayuga. “Anyone who has experienced similar deception by R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes should reach out to us immediately.”
R.G. Ortiz operates eight different locations in New York City, including four in the Bronx and three in Manhattan:
- 524 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, New York, 10455;
- 310 Willis Avenue, Bronx, New York, 10454;
- 2121 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, New York, 10462;
- 2580 Grand Concourse, Bronx, New York, 10458;
- 5204 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11220;
- 204 East 116th Street, New York, New York, 10029;
- 235 West 72nd Street, New York, New York, 10023; and
- 4425 Broadway, New York, New York, 10040
Consumers who were deceived or exploited by R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes are encouraged to visit nyc.gov/DCWP or call 311 and say “R.G. Ortiz” to file a complaint.
Sin dignidad después de la muerte
La demanda contra Funerarias R.G. Ortiz denuncia explotación “atroz” de familias en duelo
Por Debralee Santos
Cuando falleció la abuela de Krystal González, ella se encargó de que la funeraria se ocupara de los restos de la matriarca, incluyendo el peinado y el maquillaje. Los servicios formaban parte del paquete contractual entre la familia y la funeraria, R.G. Ortiz.
Pero cuando los familiares y amigos se preparaban para dar el último adiós el día del velorio, González descubrió que no se había prestado ningún servicio de peluquería ni maquillaje. En lugar de atender a sus seres queridos, González y su familia se vieron obligados a convertirse en cosmetólogos y realizar ellos mismos, de manera apresurada, los servicios de peluquería y maquillaje.
En otra experiencia, al llegar al velatorio de su nieto, una abuela observó que sus restos parecían gotear líquido y descomponerse, mientras que la cera de su piel parecía derretirse. En un detalle especialmente espantoso, un ojo no permanecía cerrado, por lo que se mantuvo abriéndose y moviéndose constantemente durante el velorio.
Pero más que anomalías, el Departamento de Protección del Consumidor y del Trabajador (DCWP, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad alega que estos horrores y muchos otros forman parte de un patrón atroz por parte de R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes Inc. en el que se explota sistemáticamente a las familias en duelo, en su mayoría hispanohablantes.
Cuatro de las ocho funerarias administradas por R.G. Ortiz están en el Bronx, y dos en el Alto Manhattan.
Los comportamientos inescrupulosos, como se expone en la demanda presentada por el DCWP contra R.G. Ortiz, incluyen: negarse a proporcionar información sobre el paradero de los restos de sus seres queridos; falsificar u ocultar los precios de los servicios ofrecidos; y no entregar todo lo ya pagado, en parte porque rutinariamente presentaron restos en condiciones inaceptables, entre muchas otras violaciones a la Ley de Protección al Consumidor de la ciudad.
“Las presuntas infracciones cometidas por Funerarias R.G. Ortiz son espantosas e inaceptables”, dijo el alcalde Eric Adams en un comunicado. “Ninguna familia de la ciudad de Nueva York debería tener que soportar nunca un trato depredador, especialmente durante los momentos de duelo y luto”.
“El dolor por el fallecimiento de un ser querido puede ser el momento más difícil de nuestras vidas y nadie debe ser explotado por prácticas comerciales depredadoras durante un momento tan vulnerable”, dijo la comisionada del DCWP, Vilda Vera Mayuga. “La conducta de R.G. Ortiz ha dejado a docenas de familias desconsoladas en el limbo, esperando los restos de sus seres queridos, o peor”.
Mayuga, miembro del Colegio de Abogados de Nueva York, se licenció en Derecho por la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad de Puerto Rico, en Río Piedras, y fue nombrada comisionada del DCWP en febrero de 2022.
Desde 2019, 48 consumidores han presentado quejas detallando prácticas depredadoras y engañosas dirigidas a personas y familias durante sus momentos más vulnerables. El DCWP puso en marcha una investigación, realizando entrevistas con decenas de consumidore, llevando a cabo inspecciones en persona en las ubicaciones de R.G. Ortiz, y operaciones encubiertas.
En las denuncias se alegan prácticas comerciales atroces e ilegales, como las siguientes:
- Falta de prestación de los servicios pagados, como el transporte de los restos mortales según lo previsto, las estampas personalizadas para los rezos o las salas de velatorio.
- No preparar adecuadamente los restos para los servicios funerarios, dejándolos descomponerse de forma considerable, poner la ropa de los difuntos al revés u obligar a las familias a maquillar a sus seres queridos fallecidos antes de los servicios.
- Tergiversar la cantidad de tiempo que tomaría el devolver los restos incinerados, lo que a menudo deja a las familias en duelo en espera, sin saber qué le ha ocurrido a su ser querido durante varios meses o sin poder planificar los servicios para honrar su vida.
- Manipulación incorrecta o extravío de restos, obligando a los consumidores a rebuscar entre los restos de personas incineradas en almacenes para localizar las cenizas de sus seres queridos, u obligando a los consumidores a hacer exhumar restos de fosas comunes porque R.G. Ortiz nunca recogió los restos de la oficina del médico forense.
La demanda del DCWP contra R.G. Ortiz busca la restitución a los consumidores, así como sanciones civiles.
“No dudaremos en hacerlos responsables por su explotación de nuestros vecinos”, dijo la comisionada Mayuga. “Cualquier persona que haya experimentado un engaño similar por parte de Funerarias R.G. Ortiz debe ponerse en contacto con nosotros inmediatamente”.
R.G. Ortiz opera ocho sitios diferentes en la ciudad de Nueva York, incluyendo cuatro en el Bronx y tres en Manhattan:
- 524 del bulevar Southern, el Bronx, Nueva York, 10455;
- 310 de la avenida Willis, el Bronx, Nueva York, 10454;
- 2121 de la avenida Westchester, el Bronx, Nueva York, 10462;
- 2580 de Grand Concourse, el Bronx, Nueva York, 10458;
- 5204 de la avenida 4, Brooklyn, Nueva York, 11220;
- 204 de la calle 116 este, Nueva York, Nueva York, 10029;
- 235 de la calle 72 oeste, Nueva York, Nueva York, 10023; y
- 4425 de Broadway, Nueva York, Nueva York, 10040
Se exhorta a los consumidores engañados o explotados por R.G. Ortiz Funeral Homes a visitar nyc.gov/DCWP o llamar al 311 y decir “R.G. Ortiz” para presentar una denuncia.