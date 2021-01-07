- English
“In a footrace right now”
Officials urge greater action on vaccine front
Nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases a day are being logged in New York City.
“COVID is moving faster than we can contain it,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who gathered with elected officials in Inwood on Wednesday.
It was past time for the city and state to prioritize COVID-19 distribution in high-risk communities and for high-risk workers, argued Adams, together with Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Dyckman on Nagle Avenue.
The conference’s site was a deliberate choice, as Northern Manhattan remains one of the most impacted communities of the pandemic.
As of January 6, the Inwood zip code of 10034 had a seven-day positivity rate of 10.28, the highest in all of Manhattan.
The group called on the for employees such as home care workers and nursing home staff to have faster access to the vaccine.
“People who are home health aides, providing care in people’s homes, should be very high on the list,” Brewer said.
Adams, who is currently running for mayor, proposed a color-coded system to help New Yorkers understand when they were eligible for the vaccine. Frontline workers would be in the “red” category and receive the vaccine first, a “yellow” category would pertain to zip codes most affected by the virus and those with high-risk health conditions and the “green” category would consist of the general public.
He said the state must quickly expand access to the vaccine through 24/7 vaccine hubs.
“It’s time to find a way to help our hospitals accomplish this task,” Adams said.
Brewer said that New Yorkers are experiencing too much confusion about their eligibility for the vaccine and how to get it.
“There should be very clear instructions, [you should know] this is who you call,” Brewer said.
“All New Yorkers should know when and where they will be vaccinated,” insisted Rodríguez, who called for COVID-19 testing sites to also be used as vaccination hubs.
“It’s all hands-on deck at this time,” Rodríguez said.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would open a group of vaccination “mega sites” that will operate 24 hours a day. Sites will open on January 10 at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn and Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, he said, with more sites to follow in the remaining boroughs.
Vaccinations would be given by appointment only to eligible New Yorkers.
Additional sites that are not 24/7 will open at the Bushwick Educational Campus in and Hillcrest High School in the Bronx. “These sites… you sign up for a time. You go to the DOH website, the Department of Health website to sign up that allows us to screen people, get people at the right time, make sure it goes fast and smoothly,” de Blasio said.
Currently, the state is focusing on providing vaccines to health care workers.
At a separate briefing this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he hoped to see all nursing home residents and staff vaccinated within two weeks, while calling on hospitals to step up the pace of vaccinating frontline workers.
Cuomo said the emergence of a UK strain of COVID-19, which has a much higher transmission rate, lends greater urgency to vaccination rollout. The first New York case of the UK strain was confirmed in Saratoga County on January 4.
“We are in a footrace right now between the vaccine implementation versus the infection rate and hospitalization rate,” said Cuomo. “Apparently, the UK strain can actually overtake the original COVID strain in a matter of weeks, that’s how quickly it can transmit. This is something we have to watch and pay careful attention to.”
For more information, please visit nyc.gov/covidvaccine.
“En una carrera ahora mismo”
Funcionarios instan mayor acción en el frente de las vacunas
Casi 4,000 nuevos casos de COVID-19 se registran diariamente en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“La COVID se está moviendo más rápido de lo que la podemos contener”, dijo el presidente del distrito de Brooklyn, Eric Adams, quien se reunió con funcionarios electos en Inwood el miércoles.
Ya era hora de que la ciudad y el estado priorizaran la distribución de COVID-19 en comunidades de alto riesgo y para trabajadores de alto riesgo, argumentó Adams, junto con la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, y el concejal de la ciudad, Ydanis Rodríguez, en las afueras de NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Dyckman en la avenida Nagle.
El lugar de la conferencia fue una elección deliberada, ya que el norte de Manhattan sigue siendo una de las comunidades más afectadas por la pandemia.
Hasta el 6 de enero, el código postal de Inwood 10034 tenía una tasa de positividad de siete días de 10.28, la más alta de todo Manhattan.
El grupo pidió que ciertos empleados, como los trabajadores de atención domiciliaria y el personal de hogares de ancianos, tengan un acceso más rápido a la vacuna.
“Las personas que son auxiliares de salud en el hogar, que brindan atención en los hogares de las personas, deberían estar muy arriba en la lista”, dijo Brewer.
Adams, quien actualmente se postula para alcalde, propuso un sistema codificado por colores para ayudar a los neoyorquinos a entender cuándo serían elegibles para la vacuna. Los trabajadores de primera línea estarían en la categoría “roja” y recibirían la vacuna primero, una categoría “amarilla” pertenecería a los códigos postales más afectados por el virus y aquellos con condiciones de salud de alto riesgo, y la categoría “verde” consistiría en el público general.
Dijo que el estado debe ampliar rápidamente el acceso a la vacuna a través de centros de vacuna 24/7.
“Es hora de encontrar una manera de ayudar a nuestros hospitales a realizar esta tarea”, dijo Adams.
Brewer señaló que los neoyorquinos están experimentando demasiada confusión sobre su elegibilidad para la vacuna y cómo obtenerla.
“Debe haber instrucciones muy claras, [deben saber] a quién deben llamar”, dijo Brewer.
“Todos los neoyorquinos deben saber cuándo y dónde serán vacunados”, insistió Rodríguez, quien pidió que los sitios de prueba de COVID-19 también se utilicen como centros de vacunación.
“Todo es práctico en este momento”, dijo Rodríguez.
El miércoles, el alcalde Bill de Blasio anunció que la ciudad abriría un grupo de “mega sitios” de vacunación que operarán las 24 horas del día. Los sitios se abrirán el 10 de enero en Brooklyn Army Terminal en Brooklyn y Bathgate Industrial Park en el Bronx, dijo, con más sitios a seguir en los distritos restantes.
Las vacunas se aplicarían con cita previa solo a los neoyorquinos elegibles.
Sitios adicionales que no están disponibles las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana en el Campus Educativo Bushwick en la Preparatoria Hillcrest en el Bronx. “En estos sitios, nuevamente, te registras para un horario. Vas al sitio web del DOH, el sitio web del Departamento de Salud, para inscribirte, lo que nos permite evaluar a las personas, tenerlas en el momento adecuado y asegurarnos de que todo funcione rápido y sin problemas”, dijo de Blasio.
Actualmente, el estado se está enfocando en proporcionar vacunas a los trabajadores de la salud.
En una sesión informativa separada esta semana, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo dijo que espera que todos los residentes y el personal de los asilos de ancianos sean vacunados dentro de dos semanas, mientras pidió a los hospitales que aceleren el ritmo de vacunación de los trabajadores de primera línea.
Cuomo dijo que la aparición de una cepa de COVID-19 en el Reino Unido, que tiene una tasa de transmisión mucho más alta, da mayor urgencia al lanzamiento de la vacuna. El primer caso de la cepa del Reino Unido en Nueva York se confirmó en el condado de Saratoga el 4 de enero.
“Estamos en una carrera en este momento entre la implementación de la vacuna versus la tasa de infección y la tasa de hospitalización”, dijo Cuomo. “Aparentemente, la cepa del Reino Unido puede superar a la cepa COVID original en cuestión de semanas, así de rápido se puede transmitir. Esto es algo que tenemos que vigilar y a lo que debemos prestar mucha atención”.
Para más información, por favor visite nyc.gov/covidvaccine.