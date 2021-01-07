“In a footrace right now”

Officials urge greater action on vaccine front

Nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases a day are being logged in New York City.

“COVID is moving faster than we can contain it,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who gathered with elected officials in Inwood on Wednesday.

It was past time for the city and state to prioritize COVID-19 distribution in high-risk communities and for high-risk workers, argued Adams, together with Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Dyckman on Nagle Avenue.

The conference’s site was a deliberate choice, as Northern Manhattan remains one of the most impacted communities of the pandemic.

As of January 6, the Inwood zip code of 10034 had a seven-day positivity rate of 10.28, the highest in all of Manhattan.

The group called on the for employees such as home care workers and nursing home staff to have faster access to the vaccine.

“People who are home health aides, providing care in people’s homes, should be very high on the list,” Brewer said.

Adams, who is currently running for mayor, proposed a color-coded system to help New Yorkers understand when they were eligible for the vaccine. Frontline workers would be in the “red” category and receive the vaccine first, a “yellow” category would pertain to zip codes most affected by the virus and those with high-risk health conditions and the “green” category would consist of the general public.

He said the state must quickly expand access to the vaccine through 24/7 vaccine hubs.

“It’s time to find a way to help our hospitals accomplish this task,” Adams said.

Brewer said that New Yorkers are experiencing too much confusion about their eligibility for the vaccine and how to get it.

“There should be very clear instructions, [you should know] this is who you call,” Brewer said.

“All New Yorkers should know when and where they will be vaccinated,” insisted Rodríguez, who called for COVID-19 testing sites to also be used as vaccination hubs.

“It’s all hands-on deck at this time,” Rodríguez said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would open a group of vaccination “mega sites” that will operate 24 hours a day. Sites will open on January 10 at Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn and Bathgate Industrial Park in the Bronx, he said, with more sites to follow in the remaining boroughs.

Vaccinations would be given by appointment only to eligible New Yorkers.

Additional sites that are not 24/7 will open at the Bushwick Educational Campus in and Hillcrest High School in the Bronx. “These sites… you sign up for a time. You go to the DOH website, the Department of Health website to sign up that allows us to screen people, get people at the right time, make sure it goes fast and smoothly,” de Blasio said.

Currently, the state is focusing on providing vaccines to health care workers.

At a separate briefing this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he hoped to see all nursing home residents and staff vaccinated within two weeks, while calling on hospitals to step up the pace of vaccinating frontline workers.

Cuomo said the emergence of a UK strain of COVID-19, which has a much higher transmission rate, lends greater urgency to vaccination rollout. The first New York case of the UK strain was confirmed in Saratoga County on January 4.

“We are in a footrace right now between the vaccine implementation versus the infection rate and hospitalization rate,” said Cuomo. “Apparently, the UK strain can actually overtake the original COVID strain in a matter of weeks, that’s how quickly it can transmit. This is something we have to watch and pay careful attention to.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/covidvaccine.