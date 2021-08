“I’m ready for this”

Hochul makes first public address since Cuomo resignation

By Gregg McQueen

“I will fight like hell for you.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul struck a bold note at a press conference on Wed., Aug. 11th – her first public appearance since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation.

On August 10, Cuomo stunned New Yorkers by declaring that he would resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, meaning Hochul will be elevated to the role of Govenor.

“Regarding his decision to step down, I believe it is appropriate and in the best interests of the state of New York,” Hochul said. “While it was not expected, it is a day for which I am prepared.”

Speaking at a press conference in Albany, Hochul vowed to work hard for state residents.

“The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now I will fight like hell for you, every single day,” she stated.

Hochul, who will be the first woman to serve as Governor of New York, will not be sworn in until August 24, as Cuomo said his resignation would take effect in 14 days.

Regarding the two-week transition period, Hochul said it was not her choice.

“It’s not what I asked for,” she remarked, explaining that Cuomo’s team “viewed it as necessary” for her to meet Cabinet members and other officials. She said Cuomo pledged to her full support for a smooth transition.

“I will take advantage of that time,” added Hochul, who said she would spend the transition period building out senior staff, meeting with state legislators and engaging with state residents.

“I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them, to assure them that I’ve got their backs,” she said.

Cuomo’s resignation came after a scathing report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James accused Cuomo of breaking federal and state laws by sexually harassing 11 women. Cuomo also faced an impeachment investigation by state lawmakers and dwindling support from political allies.

Addressing the Attorney General’s report and claims of a “toxic” work environment in the Executive Chamber, Hochul committed to take action.

“No one who was named as doing anything unethical in that report will remain in my administration,” she stated.

Hochul denied having any prior knowledge of any of the harassment allegations outlined in the report, and acknowledged a strained relationship with Cuomo in recent months.

“I think it’s very clear that the Governor and I have not been close, physically or otherwise,” Hochul said. “I’ve been traveling the state and do not spend much time in his presence or in the presence of many in the state capitol.”

One of her leading priorities will be organizing the state’s Covid response, she said, with a focus on increasing vaccination rates.

“More people being vaccinated is our key out of this,” she said.

Acknowledging the unusual circumstances of her elevation to Governor, Hochul insisted she was up to the task.

“I want people to know that I’m ready for this,” she said. “It’s not something we expected or asked for, but I am fully prepared to assume the responsibilities as the 57th governor of the state of New York.”