- English
- Español
“If not now, when?”
Clamor grows for restoration of Allen Hospital psychiatric unit
By Gregg McQueen
Bring it back.
Nurses and elected officials rallied in the rain on Wednesday outside of Allen Hospital in Inwood, calling on New York-Presbyterian (NYP) to reinstate the site’s inpatient psychiatric unit.
The unit has remained shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses said, in anticipation of another wave of the virus.
Allen Hospital nurse Alana Ribowsky said the unit is now sitting vacant when it could be put to use serving community members who require treatment for mental illness.
“Right now, that unit is empty. It’s completely empty,” she said.
Pat Kane, Executive Director of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), pointed out that NYP also closed the psychiatric unit at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital during the pandemic.
“We’ve got news for Steve Corwin and everyone else on the New York Presbyterian board of directors ‒ we don’t abandon our patients, and we’re not going to let you abandon them either,” said Kane.
Allen’s inpatient psychiatric beds were used for “New York’s most vulnerable population,” Ribowsky said, primarily serving low-income patients of color.
“The individuals we serve are predominantly uninsured,” she said. “Many of them are homeless or in precarious housing situations. The unit also served people who are struggling with addiction.”
Kane remarked that mental health services are not profitable for hospitals due to low reimbursement rates from insurance.
“They don’t make enough money for the hospital,” she said.
The fight to preserve inpatient psychiatric beds at Allen Hospital first began in 2017, when NYP submitted a plan to the New York State Department of Health to decertify all psychiatric beds at the hospital by summer 2018.
A backlash from community members, registered nurses and elected officials led NYP to delay the unit’s closure, but the hospital reallocated the beds in March to handle COVID-19 patients.
“They were trying to shut down this unit anyway. COVID was just a very good coincidence for them,” Ribowsky said.
Kane cited statistics indicating that hospitals across New York State have cut over 600 psychiatric beds in the past 20 years, the majority of them in New York City.
She said the NYP situation was “part of a much bigger issue” that constituted “a full-blown psychiatric crisis.”
Nurses said the Allen psychiatric unit had been reduced to 219 beds prior to pandemic, where it once had more than 300.
Instead of receiving treatment at Allen, patients are being sent by NYP to Gracie Square Hospital on the Upper East Side or a behavioral health center in Westchester.
State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said community members are suffering from economic instability due to the pandemic, “where people are awaiting eviction notices at every turn.”
“That leads to depression, that leads to anxiety, that leads to mental health episodes,” she said. “If this unit is not reopened… we will not have the services to care for the most vulnerable in our community.”
“The stakes right now are life and death. That’s what is on the line as we fight to restore these beds for this community,” said City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine.
State Senator Robert Jackson said the Allen Hospital had restored all of its medical services that were paused for the pandemic except for its psychiatric unit.
“Most hospitals don’t want to have it, because they’re not receiving the money they would for other services,” he said.
Jackson explained that he had received a letter from NYP President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Corwin earlier this month stating that the hospital would work on a plan for reinstating inpatient psychiatric beds. Corwin was responding to a July 16 letter from Jackson and other officials, imploring NYP to preserve Allen’s psychiatric unit.
In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Manhattan Times, Corwin said it had been necessary to transfer all psychiatric patients from the Allen Hospital during the pandemic, in order to prepare intensive care units to handle COVID-19 patients.
Nearly a third of the 2,600 coronavirus patients across the NYP system were cared for at Northern Manhattan campuses, Corwin said.
“I very much understand the desire to know when those inpatient beds will return to Northern Manhattan. At this time, we are undertaking a thorough evaluation of our behavioral health inpatient capacity and outpatient services at both the Allen Hospital and our Milstein campus so we can determine a comprehensive plan that best meets the behavioral health needs, including inpatient beds, of the Northern Manhattan community,” wrote Corwin.
“We will reach out to discuss and work together with you and our other government and community partners on that plan in the fall. Without knowing with certainty whether there may be another surge, we know we need to remain flexible with our physical spaces and resources for the near term. We also know we must provide these important services to the residents of this community,” he wrote.
At the rally, Jackson expressed concern that there was not a more definitive timeline for restoring the unit.
“The question is, if not now, when?” he said.
“They must reopen now. They need to get their act together and move in that direction,” Jackson added.
NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez said health care facilities are acting like “greedy corporations, behaving more like hedge funds than hospitals.”
She added NYP “has an obligation to care for its people.”
Representatives of the hospital insist that its commitment to Northern Manhattan and its residents is “unwavering” and that the institution is engaged in assessing ongoing needs.
“Over the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown we must continuously evaluate our services, including preparing for the possibility of a second surge of COVID-19,” said NYP in an emailed statement. “We are undertaking a thorough evaluation of our behavioral health inpatient capacity and outpatient services so we can determine a comprehensive plan that best meets the behavioral health needs, including inpatient beds, of the Northern Manhattan community.”
But Kane called it “frustrating” to still be fighting to preserve psychiatric beds at local hospitals, “especially at this time when we know that there’s a great need for mental health services.”
“A lot of the typical ways that people get support are not available to them,” she said. “Places are shut down, group situations are not possible, so many people have lost their insurance.”
“These are New Yorkers who are often denied services, even in the best of times,” Ribowsky stated. “This is an issue of class and racial justice ‒ do not mistake it for anything else.”
“Si no es ahora, ¿cuándo?”
Crece el clamor popular por el restablecimiento de la unidad psiquiátrica del Hospital Allen
Por Gregg McQueen
Tráiganla de vuelta.
Enfermeras y funcionarios electos se manifestaron bajo la lluvia el miércoles, afuera del Hospital Allen, en Inwood, pidiendo al New York-Presbyterian (NYP) restablecer la unidad psiquiátrica para pacientes hospitalizados del sitio.
La unidad ha permanecido cerrada desde el inicio de la pandemia de COVID-19, dijeron las enfermeras, en previsión de otra ola del virus.
Alana Ribowsky, enfermera del Hospital Allen, dijo que la unidad ahora está vacía cuando podría usarse para servir a los miembros de la comunidad que requieren tratamiento por enfermedades mentales.
“Ahora mismo, esa unidad está vacía. Está completamente vacía”, dijo.
Pat Kane, directora ejecutiva de la Asociación de Enfermeras del Estado de Nueva York (NYSNA, por sus siglas en inglés), señaló que el NYP también cerró la unidad psiquiátrica del Hospital Metodista de Brooklyn durante la pandemia.
“Tenemos noticias para Steve Corwin y para todos los demás miembros de la junta directiva del New York Presbyterian: no abandonamos a nuestros pacientes y tampoco vamos a dejar que ustedes los abandonen”, dijo Kane.
Las camas psiquiátricas para pacientes hospitalizados de Allen se utilizaron para “la población más vulnerable de Nueva York”, dijo Ribowsky, principalmente para pacientes de color de bajos ingresos.
“Las personas a las que servimos en su mayoría no están aseguradas”, dijo. “Muchas de ellas no tienen hogar o viven en situaciones precarias de vivienda. La unidad también atendió a personas que luchan contra las adicciones”.
Kane comentó que los servicios de salud mental no son rentables para el hospital debido a las bajas tasas de reembolso de los seguros.
“No ganan suficiente dinero para el hospital”, dijo.
La lucha para preservar las camas psiquiátricas para pacientes hospitalizados en el Hospital Allen comenzó en 2017, cuando el NYP presentó un plan al Departamento de Salud del Estado de Nueva York para descertificar todas las camas psiquiátricas del hospital para el verano de 2018.
Una reacción negativa de los miembros de la comunidad, las enfermeras registradas y los funcionarios electos llevó al NYP a retrasar el cierre de la unidad, pero el hospital reasignó las camas en marzo para atender a los pacientes con COVID-19.
“De todos modos estaban intentando cerrar esta unidad. La COVID fue una muy buena coincidencia para ellos”, dijo Ribowsky.
Kane citó estadísticas que indican que los hospitales de todo el estado de Nueva York han eliminado más de 600 camas psiquiátricas en los últimos 20 años, la mayoría de ellas en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Dijo que la situación del NYP es “parte de un problema mucho mayor” que constituye “una crisis psiquiátrica en estado avanzado”.
Las enfermeras dijeron que la unidad psiquiátrica de Allen se había reducido a 219 camas antes de la pandemia, cuando alguna vez tuvo más de 300.
En lugar de recibir tratamiento en Allen, el NYP envía a los pacientes al Hospital Gracie Square en el Upper East Side o a un centro de salud conductual en Westchester.
La asambleísta estatal Carmen de la Rosa dijo que los miembros de la comunidad están sufriendo de inestabilidad económica debido a la pandemia, “en la que la gente está esperando avisos de desalojo en todo momento”.
“Eso conduce a depresión, ansiedad, a episodios de salud mental”, dijo. “Si esta unidad no es reabierta… no tendremos los servicios para atender a los más vulnerables de nuestra comunidad”.
“Lo que está en juego ahora mismo es la vida o la muerte. Eso es lo que está en juego mientras luchamos para restaurar estas camas para esta comunidad”, dijo Mark Levine, presidente del Comité de Salud del Concejo Municipal.
El senador estatal Robert Jackson dijo que el Hospital Allen había restaurado todos sus servicios médicos que se detuvieron por la pandemia, excepto su unidad psiquiátrica.
“La mayoría de los hospitales no quieren tenerla porque no obtienen el dinero que obtendrían por otros servicios”, dijo.
Jackson explicó que recibió una carta del presidente y director ejecutivo del NYP, Steven Corwin, a principios de este mes, en la que decía que el hospital trabajaría en un plan para restablecer las camas psiquiátricas para pacientes hospitalizados. Corwin estaba respondiendo a una carta del 16 de julio de Jackson y otros funcionarios, implorando al NYP preservar la unidad psiquiátrica de Allen.
En la carta, una copia de la cual fue obtenida por el Manhattan Times, Corwin dijo que había sido necesario transferir a todos los pacientes psiquiátricos del Hospital Allen durante la pandemia, a fin de preparar unidades de cuidados intensivos para manejar pacientes con COVID-19.
Casi un tercio de los 2,600 pacientes con coronavirus en todo el sistema del NYP fueron atendidos en los campus del norte de Manhattan, dijo Corwin.
“Entiendo mucho el deseo de saber cuándo regresarán esas camas para pacientes hospitalizados al norte de Manhattan. En este momento, estamos llevando a cabo una evaluación exhaustiva de nuestra capacidad para pacientes hospitalizados y servicios ambulatorios de salud conductual tanto en el Hospital Allen como en nuestro campus de Milstein para que podamos determinar un plan integral que satisfaga mejor las necesidades de salud conductual, incluidas las camas para pacientes hospitalizados de la comunidad del norte de Manhattan”, escribió Corwin.
“Nos comunicaremos para discutir y trabajar junto con ustedes y nuestros otros socios gubernamentales y comunitarios en ese plan en el otoño. Sin saber con certeza si puede haber otra oleada, sabemos que debemos ser flexibles con nuestros espacios físicos y recursos a corto plazo. También sabemos que debemos brindar estos importantes servicios a los residentes de esta comunidad”, escribió.
En el mitin, Jackson expresó su preocupación de que no hubiera un cronograma más definitivo para restaurar la unidad.
“La pregunta es, si no es ahora, ¿cuándo?”, dijo.
“Deben reabrir ahora. Necesitan empezar a comportarse como es debido y avanzar en esa dirección”, agregó Jackson.
La presidenta de NYSNA, Judy Sheridan-González, dijo que las instalaciones de atención médica están actuando como “corporaciones codiciosas, comportándose más como fondos de cobertura que como hospitales”.
Añadió que el NYP “tiene la obligación de cuidar a su gente”.
Pero los representantes del hospital insisten en que su compromiso con el norte de Manhattan y sus residentes es “inquebrantable” y que la institución se dedica a evaluar las necesidades actuales.
“En los últimos meses, la pandemia de COVID-19 ha demostrado que debemos evaluar continuamente nuestros servicios, incluyendo prepararnos para una posible segunda ola de COVID-19”, dijo el NYP en un comunicado enviado por correo electrónico. “Estamos llevando a cabo una evaluación exhaustiva de nuestra capacidad para pacientes hospitalizados y servicios ambulatorios de salud conductual para poder determinar un plan integral que satisfaga mejor las necesidades de salud conductual, incluidas las camas para pacientes hospitalizados, de la comunidad del norte de Manhattan”.
Pero Kane calificó de “frustrante” tener que seguir luchando para preservar las camas psiquiátricas en los hospitales locales, “especialmente en este momento en que sabemos que hay una gran necesidad de servicios de salud mental”.
“Muchas de las formas típicas en que las personas obtienen apoyo no están disponibles para ellas”, dijo. “Los lugares están cerrados, las situaciones grupales no son posibles, por lo que muchas personas han perdido su seguro”.
“Estos son neoyorquinos a quienes a menudo se les niegan los servicios, incluso en el mejor de los casos”, afirmó Ribowsky. “Este es un tema de justicia racial y de clase, no lo confundan con algo más”.