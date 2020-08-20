“If not now, when?”

Clamor grows for restoration of Allen Hospital psychiatric unit

By Gregg McQueen

‎Bring it back.

Nurses and elected officials rallied in the rain on Wednesday outside of Allen Hospital in Inwood, calling on New York-Presbyterian (NYP) to reinstate the site’s inpatient psychiatric unit.

The unit has remained shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses said, in anticipation of another wave of the virus.

Allen Hospital nurse Alana Ribowsky said the unit is now sitting vacant when it could be put to use serving community members who require treatment for mental illness.

“Right now, that unit is empty. It’s completely empty,” she said.

Pat Kane, Executive Director of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), pointed out that NYP also closed the psychiatric unit at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital during the pandemic.

“We’ve got news for Steve Corwin and everyone else on the New York Presbyterian board of directors ‒ we don’t abandon our patients, and we’re not going to let you abandon them either,” said Kane.‎

Allen’s inpatient psychiatric beds were used for “New York’s most vulnerable population,” Ribowsky said, primarily serving low-income patients of color.

“The individuals we serve are predominantly uninsured,” she said. “Many of them are homeless or in precarious housing situations. The unit also served people who are struggling with addiction.”

Kane remarked that mental health services are not profitable for hospitals due to low reimbursement rates from insurance.

“They don’t make enough money for the hospital,” she said.

The fight to preserve inpatient psychiatric beds at Allen Hospital first began in 2017, when NYP submitted a plan to the New York State Department of Health to decertify all psychiatric beds at the hospital by summer 2018.

A backlash from community members, registered nurses and elected officials led NYP to delay the unit’s closure, but the hospital reallocated the beds in March to handle COVID-19 patients.

“They were trying to shut down this unit anyway. COVID was just a very good coincidence for them,” Ribowsky said.

Kane cited statistics indicating that hospitals across New York State have cut over 600 psychiatric beds in the past 20 years, the majority of them in New York City.

She said the NYP situation was “part of a much bigger issue” that constituted “a full-blown psychiatric crisis.”

Nurses said the Allen psychiatric unit had been reduced to 219 beds prior to pandemic, where it once had more than 300.

Instead of receiving treatment at Allen, patients are being sent by NYP to Gracie Square Hospital on the Upper East Side or a behavioral health center in Westchester.

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said community members are suffering from economic instability due to the pandemic, “where people are awaiting eviction notices at every turn.”

“That leads to depression, that leads to anxiety, that leads to mental health episodes,” she said. “If this unit is not reopened… we will not have the services to care for the most vulnerable in our community.”

“The stakes right now are life and death. That’s what is on the line as we fight to restore these beds for this community,” said City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine.

State Senator Robert Jackson said the Allen Hospital had restored all of its medical services that were paused for the pandemic except for its psychiatric unit.

“Most hospitals don’t want to have it, because they’re not receiving the money they would for other services,” he said.

Jackson explained that he had received a letter from NYP President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Corwin earlier this month stating that the hospital would work on a plan for reinstating inpatient psychiatric beds. Corwin was responding to a July 16 letter from Jackson and other officials, imploring NYP to preserve Allen’s psychiatric unit.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Manhattan Times, Corwin said it had been necessary to transfer all psychiatric patients from the Allen Hospital during the pandemic, in order to prepare intensive care units to handle COVID-19 patients.‎

Nearly a third of the 2,600 coronavirus patients across the NYP system were cared for at Northern Manhattan campuses, Corwin said.

“I very much understand the desire to know when those inpatient beds will return to Northern Manhattan. At this time, we are undertaking a thorough evaluation of our behavioral health inpatient capacity and outpatient services at both the Allen Hospital and our Milstein campus so we can determine a comprehensive plan that best meets the behavioral health needs, including inpatient beds, of the Northern Manhattan community,” wrote Corwin.

“We will reach out to discuss and work together with you and our other government and community partners on that plan in the fall. Without knowing with certainty whether there may be another surge, we know we need to remain flexible with our physical spaces and resources for the near term. We also know we must provide these important services to the residents of this community,” he wrote.

At the rally, Jackson expressed concern that there was not a more definitive timeline for restoring the unit.

“The question is, if not now, when?” he said.

“They must reopen now. They need to get their act together and move in that direction,” Jackson added.

NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez said health care facilities are acting like “greedy corporations, behaving more like hedge funds than hospitals.”

She added NYP “has an obligation to care for its people.”

Representatives of the hospital insist that its commitment to Northern Manhattan and its residents is “unwavering” and that the institution is engaged in assessing ongoing needs.

“Over the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown we must continuously evaluate our services, including preparing for the possibility of a second surge of COVID-19,” said NYP in an emailed statement. “We are undertaking a thorough evaluation of our behavioral health inpatient capacity and outpatient services so we can determine a comprehensive plan that best meets the behavioral health needs, including inpatient beds, of the Northern Manhattan community.”

But Kane called it “frustrating” to still be fighting to preserve psychiatric beds at local hospitals, “especially at this time when we know that there’s a great need for mental health services.”

“A lot of the typical ways that people get support are not available to them,” she said. “Places are shut down, group situations are not possible, so many people have lost their insurance.”

“These are New Yorkers who are often denied services, even in the best of times,” Ribowsky stated. “This is an issue of class and racial justice ‒ do not mistake it for anything else.”