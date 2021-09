“I will not let you down”

Harlem’s Brian Benjamin sworn in as Lt. Governor

By Gregg McQueen

It was a triumphant day for one of Harlem’s own.

Brian Benjamin was officially sworn in as New York State’s Lieutenant Governor on Thurs., Sept 10.

A Harlem native who recently represented the neighborhood in the State Senate, Benjamin had a swearing-in ceremony at Governor Kathy Hochul’s midtown Manhattan office, where he was surrounded by family members.

Benjamin joined Hochul’s administration two weeks into her tenure as Governor. Hochul, the former Lieutenant Governor, took over on August 24 after Andrew Cuomo resigned due to a string of sexual harassment allegations against him.

“Thank you, Governor, for putting your trust in me,” Benjamin remarked to Hochul after being sworn in. “New York State, I will do everything I can to make sure that those who are living at the margins, those who are struggling, those who are overlooked will have a seat at the table, and we will make sure that there’s fairness, accountability, and good practical decision-making that governs our activities.”

“New York State, I will not let you down,” he added.

Hochul responded by saying that Benjamin was taking on “an extraordinary responsibility.”

“I wouldn’t have asked you if I didn’t think you’re up for the task, and I know you are,” she said.

Hochul officially announced Benjamin as her choice for Lieutenant Governor on August 26 at an event outside the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. In attendance were several of Harlem’s bold-faced names, including National Action Network founder Rev. Al Sharpton, NAACP New York chapter head Hazel Dukes.

At the event, Hochul stressed that Benjamin would play a pivotal role in her administration.

“The word partner means something to me,” Hochul stated.

Dukes told Manhattan Times that she was “excited” to see Benjamin tabbed for the role.

“It’s very important that Harlem will have a voice in Albany. He’s a hard worker, a real public servant,” Dukes said.

Benjamin’s new position means he is vacating the State Senate seat he has held since 2017. A special election will be held to fill the vacancy.

Hochul delayed swearing in Benjamin until after Labor Day so the special election for the 30th District Senate post could fall on the same day as the city’s general election in November, where New Yorkers will also vote for Mayor, City Council and Comptroller.

“State Senator Brian Benjamin has long been a champion for communities in New York City, and as our next Lieutenant Governor, I know he will continue this fight for all New Yorkers,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “His track record and commitment to public service will help advance our state, and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity. Congratulations to our new Lieutenant Governor, Brian Benjamin. I know you will serve New Yorkers well.”

Born and raised in Harlem, Benjamin told Manhattan Times in a 2017 interview that he grew up in a strict household where both parents were union members.

“I had an understanding at an early age of the labor movement,” said Benjamin. “I could empathize with people trying to make ends meet, and just do the right thing for their family.”

His mother, an immigrant from Guyana, was politically active and dragged him to “pretty much every Democratic convention” from an early age and introduced him to Reverend Jesse Jackson at age eight, Benjamin said.

After earning an undergraduate degree from Brown University and an MBA from Harlem Business School, Benjamin served as Chair of Community Board 10 and also worked in the finance industry.

Inspired by his mother, Benjamin followed his own political motivations to Albany by winning a special election to represent the State Senate’s 30th District.

Earlier in 2021, he campaigned unsuccessfully to become the Democratic nominee for City Comptroller during the city’s primary election in June.

As he officially became Lieutenant Governor, Hochul said the two would quickly get down to business and also work to rebuild trust in the Governor’s office that may have been eroded in the wake of Cuomo’s troubles.

“We have a lot on our plate,” Hochul said. “We also want to make sure that we continue to restore trust in government, let people know that we believe that integrity is everything, that we’re going to continue to lead in a way that people will hopefully look back on and say that it was a shining time in our state’s history.”