Through the lens of physicist, photographer, and history-maker Somerstein
A través de la lente del físico, fotógrafo e historiador Somerstein
Through the lens of physicist, photographer, and history-maker Somerstein
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Stephen Somerstein
Stephen Somerstein allows us to look into the farthest reaches of the universe – and the deepest parts of ourselves.
Somerstein had a wide-ranging career as a physicist, having worked on correcting the Hubble Space Telescope lens and the James Webb Space Telescope.
Earlier this year, it was his photographs that were featured in the exhibit “Witness to History” at Shepard Hall at City College of New York (CCNY). The 55 images are of the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in March of 1965.
The exhibition was curated by Farrah Spott.
The photos document the 5-day, 54-mile march to the Alabama state capital led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Charles Rangel, James Baldwin, Joan Baez, and several other major civil rights leaders and activists of the time.
In conversation on opening night with Dr. Vanessa K. Valdés, Associate Provost for Community Engagement and Professor of Spanish and Portuguese at CCNY, Somerstein (Class of ’66), explained that he served as a picture and managing editor for one of CCNY’s many campus papers, Main Events, while pursuing his major in physics. He described CCNY as a dynamic campus, where students were engaged in the social and political currents of the day.
In 1965, Somerstein and several other CCNY students took a chartered bus from New York to Selma to support and document the historic march for voting rights.
In the mid-1960s, only about 2 percent of the eligible Black population was registered to vote in the segregated South. Blacks were made to take literacy tests or required to answer obscure questions about government, neither of which were required for whites. If they could pass those tests, they still had to pay a poll tax and have a white person vouch for them.
At the time, some Alabama counties had not registered a single Black voter in 50 years.
Just before leaving, Somerstein realized he only had 15 rolls of film. Unable to get more, he vowed to make every frame count. “Every photograph had to be of the most exceptional kind, and I had to say this is the best I can take for this subject, and then go on to the next one.”
He held to that promise. The mostly black-and-white images resulted in some of the most iconic photos of the time. On display are photos of civil rights leader John Lewis, standing with his young children at the head of the march. There are the easy smiles of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as they see the huge crowd assembling in Montgomery. Along the way Somerstein also captured the bystanders who watched silently from their porches and yards as crowds walked past. Others show observers jeering, or cheering, and sometimes both as they stood watching from sidewalks.
As the crowd gathered to hear King’s speech at the end of the march, Somerstein and other photographers stood in front of King to capture the moment.
He framed King within a crown of microphones, but instantly realized that picture could be taken during any speech. He knew he had to get on stage to capture a shot of King speaking to the 25,000 people gathered before him. He told himself he only had about 45 seconds to get the shot. He did not want to be a distraction.
“I focused on the crowd, not Dr. King,” he said. “It’s the faces of the people in the crowd that are the important thing.” For the photo, he put aside his best camera, the Rolleiflex, because he wanted a shot with King’s head in the sky and the crowd at the horizon. “I wanted an exact proportion in the picture that could only be done with a single-lens reflex camera,” he said. “I got behind him and I went ‘Click’.”
The march was the culmination of several earlier events ending in violence and death. In February 1965, residents of Marion, Alabama held a peaceful protest for voting rights. As state troopers attacked the crowd, an unarmed Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, was beaten and shot while trying to defend his mother.
In response, civil rights leaders had decided to hold a march from Selma to the Alabama state capital of Montgomery. Approximately 600 marchers began the trek on March 7, 1965. On the outskirts of Selma, after they had crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the marchers were brutally assaulted by heavily armed state troopers and deputies.
The event became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
In plain view of the assembled journalists and photographers, the police tear-gassed and assaulted the marchers with bull whips and billy clubs. It was broadcast on television, and people around the world saw organizers John Lewis, Amelia Boynton Robinson and others beaten to near death. A second march took place on March 9th, led by King. But as state troopers met them at the end of the bridge, he turned the marchers back to the church.
After President Lyndon Johnson federalized Alabama’s National Guard and sent FBI agents to protect the marchers, King and the other leaders knew with the support of the President and safe passage guaranteed by troops, they could complete the march to Montgomery. In August of that year, Johnson signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act in law.
Former Congressman Charles Rangel, who attended the opening night talk, said he did not see much in the way of outrageous behavior from whites. But it was no stroll. “Believe me, as we marched the 54 miles, we got more than our share of abuse.”
He added the real heroes of the march were found on Bloody Sunday. “The most courageous man I ever met in my life was John Lewis. And when he came to Congress after that, I said, ‘You’re the only guy I’ve ever met who damn near got killed and then volunteered to go back.”
Johnson, Rangel declared, gave up both his party and the Presidency in order to strong-arm the Voting Rights Act into law.
He said Lewis and King knew that if there was another Bloody Sunday march, not only would the country’s reputation be permanently tarnished, a full-scale revolution might result. “And that is why they called people like me, and thousands of others to come down, and scare the hell out of Johnson, and that, if this ever, ever happened again, it would be worse than losing the party, and losing the Presidency, and [worse than] signing the Act.”
In reflecting on his long and varied career, Somerstein told the Manhattan Times, “I think everyone who is creative is potentially stepping beyond themselves. We’re not limited to just one direction in life.”
To wit, Somerstein was 24 years old and largely self-taught when he arrived in Alabama.
“For those people who see themselves through multiple lenses, different colors all of the time, let them pursue it,” he added. “People are capable of multiplicities of successes. They don’t have to be simultaneous, though.”
For more on Stephen Somerstein’s photography, please visit www.somerstein.com.
“Hice clic”
A través de la lente del físico, fotógrafo e historiador Somerstein
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Stephen Somerstein
Stephen Somerstein nos permite asomarnos a los confines del universo y a lo más profundo de nosotros mismos.
Somerstein ha desarrollado una amplia carrera como físico, habiendo trabajado en la corrección de la lente del telescopio espacial Hubble y en el telescopio espacial James Webb.
A principios de este año, sus fotografías formaron parte de la exposición “Testigos de la Historia” en el Shepard Hall del City College de Nueva York (CCNY). Las 55 imágenes corresponden a la histórica marcha de Selma a Montgomery (Alabama) en marzo de 1965.
La exposición fue curada por Farrah Spott.
Las fotos documentan la marcha de 5 días y 54 millas hasta la capital del estado de Alabama, dirigida por el Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Charles Rangel, James Baldwin, Joan Baez y otros importantes líderes y activistas de los derechos civiles de la época.
En una conversación mantenida la noche de la inauguración con la Dra. Vanessa K. Valdés, vicerrectora de Participación Comunitaria y profesora de español y portugués en CCNY, Somerstein (generación del 66) explicó que trabajó como fotógrafo y redactor jefe de uno de los muchos periódicos del campus de CCNY, Main Events, mientras cursaba su licenciatura en Física. Describió CCNY como un campus dinámico, donde los estudiantes se involucraban en las corrientes sociales y políticas del momento.
En 1965, Somerstein y otros estudiantes de CCNY viajaron en un autobús alquilado de Nueva York a Selma para apoyar y documentar la histórica marcha por el derecho al voto.
A mediados de la década de 1960, sólo alrededor del 2% de la población negra con derecho a voto estaba registrada para votar en el Sur segregado. A los negros se les obligaba a realizar pruebas de alfabetización o a responder a oscuras preguntas sobre el gobierno, ninguna de las cuales se exigía a los blancos. Si superaban esas pruebas, tenían que pagar un impuesto de sufragio y que una persona blanca respondiera por ellos.
En aquella época, algunos condados de Alabama no habían registrado ni un solo votante negro en 50 años.
Justo antes de partir, Somerstein se dio cuenta de que le quedaban únicamente 15 rollos de película. Al no poder conseguir más, se comprometió a hacer que cada fotografía contara. “Cada fotografía tenía que ser de lo más excepcional, y tenía que decir esto es lo mejor que puedo tomar para este tema, y luego pasar a la siguiente”.
Y cumplió su promesa. Las imágenes, en su mayoría en blanco y negro, dieron lugar a algunas de las fotos más emblemáticas de la época. En la exposición hay fotos del líder de los derechos civiles John Lewis, de pie con sus hijos pequeños a la cabeza de la marcha. También están las sonrisas de King y su esposa, Coretta Scott King, al ver la enorme multitud congregada en Montgomery. A lo largo de la marcha, Somerstein también captó a los transeúntes que observaban en silencio desde sus porches y patios el paso de la multitud. Otras muestran a los observadores abucheando o vitoreando, y a veces ambas cosas, mientras observan desde las aceras.
Cuando la multitud se reunió para escuchar el discurso de King al final de la marcha, Somerstein y otros fotógrafos se situaron frente a King para captar el momento.
Encuadró a King dentro de una corona de micrófonos, pero al instante se dio cuenta de que esa foto podía ser tomada durante cualquier discurso. Sabía que tenía que subir al escenario para captar una imagen de King dirigiéndose a las 25,000 personas reunidas ante él. Se dijo a sí mismo que sólo disponía de 45 segundos para hacer la foto. No quería ser una distracción.
“Me centré en la multitud, no en el Dr. King”, dijo. “Lo importante son las caras de la gente”. Para la foto, dejó a un lado su mejor cámara, la Rolleiflex, porque quería una toma con la cabeza de King en el cielo y la multitud en el horizonte. “Quería una proporción exacta en la foto que sólo se podía hacer con una cámara réflex de un solo objetivo”, dijo. “Me puse detrás de él e hice clic”.
La marcha fue la culminación de varios acontecimientos previos que acabaron en violencia y muerte. En febrero de 1965, los residentes de Marion, Alabama, celebraron una protesta pacífica por el derecho al voto. Mientras las tropas estatales atacaban a la multitud, un negro desarmado, Jimmie Lee Jackson, fue golpeado y asesinado a tiros cuando intentaba defender a su madre.
En respuesta, los líderes de los derechos civiles decidieron organizar una marcha desde Selma hasta Montgomery, la capital del estado de Alabama. Unos 600 manifestantes iniciaron la marcha el 7 de marzo de 1965. A las afueras de Selma, tras cruzar el puente Edmund Pettus, los manifestantes fueron brutalmente atacados por policías estatales fuertemente armados.
El suceso pasó a la historia como el “Domingo Sangriento”.
A la vista de los periodistas y fotógrafos congregados, la policía lanzó gases lacrimógenos y agredió a los manifestantes con látigos y toletes. Fue retransmitido por televisión, y personas de todo el mundo vieron cómo los organizadores John Lewis, Amelia Boynton Robinson y otros eran golpeados hasta casi morir. El 9 de marzo se celebró una segunda marcha encabezada por King. Pero cuando la policía estatal salió a su encuentro al final del puente, hizo que los manifestantes regresaran a la iglesia.
Después de que el presidente Lyndon Johnson federalizara la Guardia Nacional de Alabama y enviara agentes del FBI para proteger a los manifestantes, King y los demás líderes sabían que, con el apoyo del presidente y el paso seguro garantizado por las tropas, podrían completar la marcha hasta Montgomery. En agosto de ese año, Johnson promulgó la Ley del Derecho al Voto de 1965.
El ex congresista Charles Rangel, que asistió a la charla de la noche inaugural, dijo que no vio mucho comportamiento escandaloso por parte de los blancos. Pero no fue nada fácil. “Créanme, mientras marchábamos las 54 millas, recibimos más que nuestra cuota de abusos”.
Añadió que los verdaderos héroes de la marcha se encontraron el Domingo Sangriento. “El hombre más valiente que he conocido en mi vida fue John Lewis. Y cuando vino al Congreso después de aquello, le dije: eres el único tipo que he conocido que estuvo a punto de que lo mataran y luego se ofreció a volver”.
Rangel declaró que Johnson renunció tanto a su partido como a la presidencia para convertir en ley la Ley del Derecho al Voto.
Dijo que Lewis y King sabían que, si se producía otra marcha como la del Domingo Sangriento, no sólo se empañaría permanentemente la reputación del país, sino que podría producirse una revolución a gran escala. “Y por eso llamaron a gente como yo, y a miles de personas más, para que vinieran y asustaran a Johnson, diciéndole que, si esto volvía a ocurrir, sería peor que perder el partido, y perder la presidencia, y [peor que] firmar la Ley”.
Al reflexionar sobre su larga y variada carrera, Somerstein dijo al Manhattan Times, “Creo que todos los que son creativos van potencialmente más allá de sí mismos. No estamos limitados a una sola dirección en la vida”.
Somerstein tenía 24 años y era autodidacta cuando llegó a Alabama.
“A las personas que se ven a sí mismas a través de múltiples lentes, de diferentes colores todo el tiempo, hay que dejar que lo persigan”, añadió. “La gente es capaz de tener múltiples éxitos. Aunque no tienen por qué ser simultáneos”.
Para más información sobre la fotografía de Stephen Somerstein, visite www.somerstein.com.