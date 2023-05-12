“I went ‘Click’”

Through the lens of physicist, photographer, and history-maker Somerstein

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Stephen Somerstein

Stephen Somerstein allows us to look into the farthest reaches of the universe – and the deepest parts of ourselves.

Somerstein had a wide-ranging career as a physicist, having worked on correcting the Hubble Space Telescope lens and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Earlier this year, it was his photographs that were featured in the exhibit “Witness to History” at Shepard Hall at City College of New York (CCNY). The 55 images are of the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in March of 1965.

The exhibition was curated by Farrah Spott.

The photos document the 5-day, 54-mile march to the Alabama state capital led by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., John Lewis, Charles Rangel, James Baldwin, Joan Baez, and several other major civil rights leaders and activists of the time.

In conversation on opening night with Dr. Vanessa K. Valdés, Associate Provost for Community Engagement and Professor of Spanish and Portuguese at CCNY, Somerstein (Class of ’66), explained that he served as a picture and managing editor for one of CCNY’s many campus papers, Main Events, while pursuing his major in physics. He described CCNY as a dynamic campus, where students were engaged in the social and political currents of the day.

In 1965, Somerstein and several other CCNY students took a chartered bus from New York to Selma to support and document the historic march for voting rights.

In the mid-1960s, only about 2 percent of the eligible Black population was registered to vote in the segregated South. Blacks were made to take literacy tests or required to answer obscure questions about government, neither of which were required for whites. If they could pass those tests, they still had to pay a poll tax and have a white person vouch for them.

At the time, some Alabama counties had not registered a single Black voter in 50 years.

Just before leaving, Somerstein realized he only had 15 rolls of film. Unable to get more, he vowed to make every frame count. “Every photograph had to be of the most exceptional kind, and I had to say this is the best I can take for this subject, and then go on to the next one.”

He held to that promise. The mostly black-and-white images resulted in some of the most iconic photos of the time. On display are photos of civil rights leader John Lewis, standing with his young children at the head of the march. There are the easy smiles of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as they see the huge crowd assembling in Montgomery. Along the way Somerstein also captured the bystanders who watched silently from their porches and yards as crowds walked past. Others show observers jeering, or cheering, and sometimes both as they stood watching from sidewalks.

As the crowd gathered to hear King’s speech at the end of the march, Somerstein and other photographers stood in front of King to capture the moment.

He framed King within a crown of microphones, but instantly realized that picture could be taken during any speech. He knew he had to get on stage to capture a shot of King speaking to the 25,000 people gathered before him. He told himself he only had about 45 seconds to get the shot. He did not want to be a distraction.

“I focused on the crowd, not Dr. King,” he said. “It’s the faces of the people in the crowd that are the important thing.” For the photo, he put aside his best camera, the Rolleiflex, because he wanted a shot with King’s head in the sky and the crowd at the horizon. “I wanted an exact proportion in the picture that could only be done with a single-lens reflex camera,” he said. “I got behind him and I went ‘Click’.”

The march was the culmination of several earlier events ending in violence and death. In February 1965, residents of Marion, Alabama held a peaceful protest for voting rights. As state troopers attacked the crowd, an unarmed Black man, Jimmie Lee Jackson, was beaten and shot while trying to defend his mother.

In response, civil rights leaders had decided to hold a march from Selma to the Alabama state capital of Montgomery. Approximately 600 marchers began the trek on March 7, 1965. On the outskirts of Selma, after they had crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the marchers were brutally assaulted by heavily armed state troopers and deputies.

The event became known as “Bloody Sunday.”

In plain view of the assembled journalists and photographers, the police tear-gassed and assaulted the marchers with bull whips and billy clubs. It was broadcast on television, and people around the world saw organizers John Lewis, Amelia Boynton Robinson and others beaten to near death. A second march took place on March 9th, led by King. But as state troopers met them at the end of the bridge, he turned the marchers back to the church.

After President Lyndon Johnson federalized Alabama’s National Guard and sent FBI agents to protect the marchers, King and the other leaders knew with the support of the President and safe passage guaranteed by troops, they could complete the march to Montgomery. In August of that year, Johnson signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act in law.

Former Congressman Charles Rangel, who attended the opening night talk, said he did not see much in the way of outrageous behavior from whites. But it was no stroll. “Believe me, as we marched the 54 miles, we got more than our share of abuse.”

He added the real heroes of the march were found on Bloody Sunday. “The most courageous man I ever met in my life was John Lewis. And when he came to Congress after that, I said, ‘You’re the only guy I’ve ever met who damn near got killed and then volunteered to go back.”

Johnson, Rangel declared, gave up both his party and the Presidency in order to strong-arm the Voting Rights Act into law.

He said Lewis and King knew that if there was another Bloody Sunday march, not only would the country’s reputation be permanently tarnished, a full-scale revolution might result. “And that is why they called people like me, and thousands of others to come down, and scare the hell out of Johnson, and that, if this ever, ever happened again, it would be worse than losing the party, and losing the Presidency, and [worse than] signing the Act.”

In reflecting on his long and varied career, Somerstein told the Manhattan Times, “I think everyone who is creative is potentially stepping beyond themselves. We’re not limited to just one direction in life.”

To wit, Somerstein was 24 years old and largely self-taught when he arrived in Alabama.

“For those people who see themselves through multiple lenses, different colors all of the time, let them pursue it,” he added. “People are capable of multiplicities of successes. They don’t have to be simultaneous, though.”

For more on Stephen Somerstein’s photography, please visit www.somerstein.com.