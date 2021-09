“I have to protect the people I represent”

Municipal union challenges vaccine mandate

By Gregg McQueen

When Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in late August that all New York City public school staffers must be vaccinated against Covid-19, with no testing alternative, the city’s largest public employee union threw cold water on his plan.

District Council 37 (DC 37), a powerful labor organization with over 30,000 members working in public schools, challenged de Blasio’s authority to force school staffers to get vaccinated, filing an Unfair Labor Practices complaint over the city’s failure to bargain with the union.

According to de Blasio’s mandate, all workers in Department of Education (DOE) settings must provide proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by September 27.

“This will require that all staff of every kind — principals, teachers, custodians, food service, you name it — needs to have at least one dose by September 27th,” de Blasio said. “And we know this is going to help ensure that everyone is safe.”

Henry Garrido, President of DC 37, said the labor complaint was designed to protect union members who might have medical exemptions from getting the vaccine.

“The mayor’s policy is, if you’re not fully vaccinated by September 27, you will be put on unpaid leave,” said Garrido. “What we want to do is negotiate the impact to the workers.”

“There’s no question that [de Blasio] feels very strongly about it. I certainly understand his concern, but I also have to protect the people who I represent,” he said.

The landmark mandate for the nation’s largest public school system also marked a reversal of policy — previously, de Blasio had announced that the city’s municipal workforce, including teachers, must either be vaccinated or tested weekly.

Garrido said the union is hoping to negotiate with the city to create an exemption that will allow members a weekly testing option instead of getting a Covid vaccine.

“We have people who are allergic to vaccines who have been told by their doctor that they should not take the shot,” said Garrido. “We have one member who got the first dose and had a severe allergic reaction. We’re going by what the CDC says.”

The CDC has advised people who have had severe allergic reactions to an ingredient in the Covid vaccines to avoid getting the shot. In addition, those with certain underlying medical conditions are advised to consult their doctor, according to the CDC’s website.

The union has a bargaining session with the de Blasio administration for September 10, Garrido said.

Out of the 30,000 members in the DC 37’s Schools Division, about 14,000 work in school cafeterias. Others serve as school aides, parent coordinators, IT workers, laborers, school nurses and bookkeepers, Garrido said.

He estimated that about 70 percent of DC 37’s members have already been vaccinated.

The union has helped connect members with Covid vaccination appointments through a partnership with AdvantageCare Physicians that also helps with testing. It also set up a hotline for members, town hall meetings with doctors, and training for Covid protocols.

“We’re supportive of people getting vaccinated. But what we’re saying is not everybody is on the same page,” said Garrido. “You have to provide reasonable accommodation for people who, for whatever reason, don’t have the ability to get the vaccine.”

“If you’re told that you need to get vaccinated and become really sick, something your doctor is telling you not to do, or you’re going to lose your job, that is a terrible choice to make,” he added. “Especially for people who have been working in the system a long time, who have sacrificed to serve the children during Covid. It’s a terrible position to be putting themselves in, especially when they’re willing to be tested on a weekly basis.”

The pandemic has taken its toll on DC 37, as it is estimated that about 300 members have died of Covid-19.

Nonetheless, Garrido said the union is proud to serve on the frontlines.

“Our members have been there all along. While teachers were allowed to do remote learning, our members were in the buildings. While there was food insecurity in the city, our members were preparing half a million meals for families at pickup locations,” he said. “That’s a tremendous point of pride.”