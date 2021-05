“I have missed so much”

Rally held to reopen senior centers

Open the doors.

Seniors rallied in Northern Manhattan this week to call on the city to fully reopen senior centers, which have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

Outside ARC Fort Washington Senior Center in Washington Heights this past May 4th, local residents and elected officials said the center was essential for allowing older New Yorkers to socialize and engage in physical activities.

Mary Johnson, 93, has been a member of ARC Senior Center for the past 40 years.

“All of these people are my neighbors and my friends and I need this center,” said Johnson.

“I have missed so much in these last two years,” she said. “I ask the Mayor, please, please let us be open.”

While the city’s Department for the Aging (DFTA) has said that senior centers can resume grab-and-go meal service outside their facilities beginning on May 10, it is still unclear when centers can allow members inside for indoor activities.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer questioned why seniors are being shut out as other businesses throughout the city have already reopened.

“The gyms are open, the museums are open, the coffee shops are open, the restaurants are open. Why aren’t the senior centers open?” asked Brewer, who helped organize similar rallies throughout the city on Tuesday in collaboration with Live On NY and United Neighborhood Houses.

On social media, Brewer encouraged centers and their members to tweet photos of their rallies using the hashtag #OpenOurSeniorCenters.

“The centers need to open for food, for exercise, for socialization, for mental health, so we can talk to each other,” Brewer said. “They need to be open.”

In a February interview with Manhattan Times, ARC Senior Center Executive Director Fern Hertzberg said members were anxious to return to the

center for meals, fitness classes and socialization activities.

In addition to Washington Heights, ARC also runs senior centers in Central Harlem and East Harlem, serving over 3,000 members.

“At this point we’re just waiting for word on when centers can reopen,” Hertzberg said. “When we talk to our seniors, every phone call begins with the same question, ‘When are you opening again?’”

On Twitter, State Assemblymember Nathalia Fernández questioned why older New Yorkers could now dine inside, attend fitness classes and go to the movies but are still unable to access their senior centers.

“And as summer approaches, many centers provide a necessary, lifesaving respite from the heat,” she said. “I call on Mayor de Blasio to open our senior centers.”

In a statement, the Mayor’s Office said the resumption of grab-and-go meals at senior centers provided “the pathway to fully reopening” by allowing senior centers to rebuild staff and operations.

However, vaccination rates must improve before centers can fully reopen.

“While there are seniors who have been vaccinated, many have not. The city and the Health Department consider everyone’s safety when it comes to fully reopening,” the statement said. “The Health Department’s guidance, at this time, is that indoor programming will remain closed. We’re pleased to resume grab-and-go meals and will continue to work with our public health officials to chart a path forward for the full reopening of our senior centers.”

Editor’s Note: While congregate centers remain closed for in-person programming, meals are being delivered. To sign up for meal deliveries, call 311 to receive food through the City’s GetFoodNYC program.

For more, please visit nyc.gov/aging or call 311.