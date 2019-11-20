“I graduated, and that was it. You’re done.”

Examining homelessness among NYC college students

By Gregg McQueen

Carina Taveras was anxious.

As she sat through her Hunter College commencement ceremony this past May, Taveras kept checking her watch.

She was in a rush, eager to get her diploma.

But it was no celebration that awaited her – Taveras needed to leave the ceremony as soon as it was over so she could vacate her dorm in time.

“[There was a] policy where if we stayed past the day we were supposed to be there, we got charged $150 a day,” she said. “I had to clean my room, pack my stuff, and basically get out of there. I couldn’t enjoy my full ceremony.”

More concerning for Taveras was the fact that she had no place to live after leaving the dorm and finishing at Hunter.

She has spent the past several months living in a shelter in the Bronx.

Taveras said she felt there was a lack of resources at college to help her with her housing issues.

“I graduated, and that was it. You’re done,” she remarked.

Taveras’ story is not uncommon for students attending City University of New York (CUNY), as a new report indicates that 55 percent of CUNY students have experienced housing insecurity in the past year, while 14 percent have been homeless.

Released by youth advocacy group The Young Invincibles (YI), the report was the basis for a panel discussion in Manhattan on November 18 focusing on student homelessness in New York City.

“Student homelessness has been getting more attention recently, but we still aren’t doing enough to address the challenges that students experiencing homelessness face as they try to complete their high school education,” said Marissa Muñoz, YI’s Northeast Regional Director. “A college degree is a path to financial stability, and New York City has a responsibility to make sure that all students get the support they need to complete their degree and achieve their dreams.”

Also present was CUNY graduate and City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who commended the group for its work.

“My time as a CUNY student helped shape who I am today,” said Williams. “I can’t imagine how my experience would have been altered had I been housing insecure, like far too many CUNY students today. Thank you to Young Invincibles for bringing us together today to share much-needed solutions.”

The report made several recommendations, including: expanding services and programs to students experiencing homelessness at the city’s Department of Education, improving the financial aid verification process, and increasing state financial aid for unaccompanied homeless youth.

Christine Baker-Smith, Managing Director for the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University, said the state’s financial aid system can be difficult to navigate for students experiencing homelessness.

She noted that unaccompanied homeless youth receive less money through the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP).

“Their TAP award is up to $2000 less than if they applied with their family,” she said. “They’re fleeing dangerous situations. They’re often going back to those dangerous situations to get their parents’ financial information.”

Baker-Smith noted that the college graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness is 55 percent, and 45 percent for students in shelters, while the dropout rate is twice as high as students with a stable living situation.

She noted that the DOE is flagging students struggling with homelessness.

“But the response to that flagging is uncoordinated,” she said.

Melanie Kruvelis, YI’s Senior Manager of Policy and Advocacy, said there is limited awareness of homelessness on college campuses, and that housing insecure students often feel left out due to stigma.

She noted that states such as Maine and Louisiana have created on-campus liaisons for students experiencing homelessness.

“This is beyond a smaller fix — it’s actually about expanding the mindset on who we think of as college students,” said Kruvelis.

“Everyone who has a stake in this should collaborate so we have a cohesive response,” said Nicholas Freudenberg, Distinguished Professor of Public Health at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. “It’s a system problem, so we need a system solution.”

As of April 2019, all but three of CUNY’s undergraduate campuses have a food pantry; on those where a pantry is unavailable, vouchers are distributed to help students buy meals.

Ten campuses provide both a pantry and vouchers.

But some students say more is needed.

Former Hostos College student Karla Ignacio said she assisted at the school’s food pantry, which sometimes went unstocked for months.

“Students would go to the pantry and we’d have to turn them down,” explained Ignacio, who said the school also provided emergency MetroCards and food vouchers.

“You could only get them once per semester, so it was very inconvenient for the students, and the food vouchers don’t go very far,” she said.

“We would see food being thrown out by the cafeteria,” said Ignacio. “It’s heartbreaking to see, when we have food-insecure students.”

Taveras said she attempted to access food from pantries at other CUNY sites, but was advised that only students of those schools were eligible.

“I understand why they have that policy, but it makes it harder for people who need food,” she stated.

“Many New York City students encounter difficult tradeoffs between school and work while earning postsecondary degrees,” said Abja Midha, Vice President of Work-Based Learning Labs at HERE to HERE. The Bronx-based nonprofit engages multiple stakeholders to create and enhance pathways to rewarding jobs for young people and employers seeking talent.

“Work-based learning opportunities supported by postsecondary institutions can offer a path for students — especially the many facing homelessness — to obtain meaningful paid work experience that ultimately enriches their studies, reduces degree incompletions, and helps position them for financial stability and housing security through sustainable careers,” added Midha.

Meanwhile, Taveras said she is left struggling to meet as banal a challenge as curfew.

The 10 p.m. curfew in the shelter where she currently stays complicates employment opportunities.

“I would love to work as much as I can, but I can’t because of the curfew,” she said. “If someone offers an opportunity to babysit late at night, overnight, I have to turn that down, and that’s more money. Basically anything that would require me to stay out after 10:00, I have to turn it down.”

Taveras, who is also an organizer with the Welfare Rights Initiative, a student advocacy and leadership training organization, is currently interning at the New York City Council, where she hopes to use advocacy to influence policy to help homeless students.

“I wouldn’t want other CUNY students to go through what I went through,” she remarked. “I feel sorry for the current students who are struggling, and also those that are graduating. They don’t know what awaits them.”

YI stakeholders said they will continue to share word of this report as part of future city and state policy advocacy efforts, and that they will continue to meet with key stakeholders. Those interested in joining the campaign can sign up at younginvincibles.org.