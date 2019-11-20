- English
- Español
“I graduated, and that was it. You’re done.”
Examining homelessness among NYC college students
By Gregg McQueen
Carina Taveras was anxious.
As she sat through her Hunter College commencement ceremony this past May, Taveras kept checking her watch.
She was in a rush, eager to get her diploma.
But it was no celebration that awaited her – Taveras needed to leave the ceremony as soon as it was over so she could vacate her dorm in time.
“[There was a] policy where if we stayed past the day we were supposed to be there, we got charged $150 a day,” she said. “I had to clean my room, pack my stuff, and basically get out of there. I couldn’t enjoy my full ceremony.”
More concerning for Taveras was the fact that she had no place to live after leaving the dorm and finishing at Hunter.
She has spent the past several months living in a shelter in the Bronx.
Taveras said she felt there was a lack of resources at college to help her with her housing issues.
“I graduated, and that was it. You’re done,” she remarked.
Taveras’ story is not uncommon for students attending City University of New York (CUNY), as a new report indicates that 55 percent of CUNY students have experienced housing insecurity in the past year, while 14 percent have been homeless.
Released by youth advocacy group The Young Invincibles (YI), the report was the basis for a panel discussion in Manhattan on November 18 focusing on student homelessness in New York City.
“Student homelessness has been getting more attention recently, but we still aren’t doing enough to address the challenges that students experiencing homelessness face as they try to complete their high school education,” said Marissa Muñoz, YI’s Northeast Regional Director. “A college degree is a path to financial stability, and New York City has a responsibility to make sure that all students get the support they need to complete their degree and achieve their dreams.”
Also present was CUNY graduate and City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who commended the group for its work.
“My time as a CUNY student helped shape who I am today,” said Williams. “I can’t imagine how my experience would have been altered had I been housing insecure, like far too many CUNY students today. Thank you to Young Invincibles for bringing us together today to share much-needed solutions.”
The report made several recommendations, including: expanding services and programs to students experiencing homelessness at the city’s Department of Education, improving the financial aid verification process, and increasing state financial aid for unaccompanied homeless youth.
Christine Baker-Smith, Managing Director for the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University, said the state’s financial aid system can be difficult to navigate for students experiencing homelessness.
She noted that unaccompanied homeless youth receive less money through the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP).
“Their TAP award is up to $2000 less than if they applied with their family,” she said. “They’re fleeing dangerous situations. They’re often going back to those dangerous situations to get their parents’ financial information.”
Baker-Smith noted that the college graduation rate for students experiencing homelessness is 55 percent, and 45 percent for students in shelters, while the dropout rate is twice as high as students with a stable living situation.
She noted that the DOE is flagging students struggling with homelessness.
“But the response to that flagging is uncoordinated,” she said.
Melanie Kruvelis, YI’s Senior Manager of Policy and Advocacy, said there is limited awareness of homelessness on college campuses, and that housing insecure students often feel left out due to stigma.
She noted that states such as Maine and Louisiana have created on-campus liaisons for students experiencing homelessness.
“This is beyond a smaller fix — it’s actually about expanding the mindset on who we think of as college students,” said Kruvelis.
“Everyone who has a stake in this should collaborate so we have a cohesive response,” said Nicholas Freudenberg, Distinguished Professor of Public Health at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. “It’s a system problem, so we need a system solution.”
As of April 2019, all but three of CUNY’s undergraduate campuses have a food pantry; on those where a pantry is unavailable, vouchers are distributed to help students buy meals.
Ten campuses provide both a pantry and vouchers.
But some students say more is needed.
Former Hostos College student Karla Ignacio said she assisted at the school’s food pantry, which sometimes went unstocked for months.
“Students would go to the pantry and we’d have to turn them down,” explained Ignacio, who said the school also provided emergency MetroCards and food vouchers.
“You could only get them once per semester, so it was very inconvenient for the students, and the food vouchers don’t go very far,” she said.
“We would see food being thrown out by the cafeteria,” said Ignacio. “It’s heartbreaking to see, when we have food-insecure students.”
Taveras said she attempted to access food from pantries at other CUNY sites, but was advised that only students of those schools were eligible.
“I understand why they have that policy, but it makes it harder for people who need food,” she stated.
“Many New York City students encounter difficult tradeoffs between school and work while earning postsecondary degrees,” said Abja Midha, Vice President of Work-Based Learning Labs at HERE to HERE. The Bronx-based nonprofit engages multiple stakeholders to create and enhance pathways to rewarding jobs for young people and employers seeking talent.
“Work-based learning opportunities supported by postsecondary institutions can offer a path for students — especially the many facing homelessness — to obtain meaningful paid work experience that ultimately enriches their studies, reduces degree incompletions, and helps position them for financial stability and housing security through sustainable careers,” added Midha.
Meanwhile, Taveras said she is left struggling to meet as banal a challenge as curfew.
The 10 p.m. curfew in the shelter where she currently stays complicates employment opportunities.
“I would love to work as much as I can, but I can’t because of the curfew,” she said. “If someone offers an opportunity to babysit late at night, overnight, I have to turn that down, and that’s more money. Basically anything that would require me to stay out after 10:00, I have to turn it down.”
Taveras, who is also an organizer with the Welfare Rights Initiative, a student advocacy and leadership training organization, is currently interning at the New York City Council, where she hopes to use advocacy to influence policy to help homeless students.
“I wouldn’t want other CUNY students to go through what I went through,” she remarked. “I feel sorry for the current students who are struggling, and also those that are graduating. They don’t know what awaits them.”
YI stakeholders said they will continue to share word of this report as part of future city and state policy advocacy efforts, and that they will continue to meet with key stakeholders. Those interested in joining the campaign can sign up at younginvincibles.org.
“Me gradué, y eso fue todo. Estás acabada”.
Examinando la falta de vivienda entre los estudiantes universitarios
Por Gregg McQueen
Carina Taveras estaba ansiosa.
Mientras estaba sentada en su ceremonia de graduación de Hunter College en mayo pasado, Taveras no dejaba de mirar su reloj.
Estaba apurada, ansiosa por obtener su diploma.
Pero no era una celebración lo que la esperaba: Taveras necesitaba abandonar la ceremonia tan pronto como terminara para poder desocupar su dormitorio a tiempo. “[Había una] política en la que si nos quedábamos más allá del día en el que se suponía que debíamos estar ahí, nos cobrarían $150 dólares por día”, dijo. “Tuve que limpiar mi habitación, empacar mis cosas y básicamente salir de allí. No pude disfrutar de mi ceremonia completa”.
Más preocupante para Taveras fue el hecho de no tener un lugar para vivir después de salir del dormitorio y terminar su tiempo en Hunter.
Ella ha pasado los últimos meses viviendo en un refugio en el Bronx.
Taveras dijo que siente que faltaron recursos en la universidad para ayudarla con sus problemas de vivienda.
“Me gradué, y eso fue todo. Estás acabado”, comentó.
La historia de Taveras no es infrecuente entre los estudiantes que asisten a la City University de Nueva York (CUNY, por sus siglas en inglés), ya que un nuevo informe indica que el 55 por ciento de los estudiantes de CUNY ha experimentado inseguridad en la vivienda en el último año, mientras que el 14 por ciento ha estado sin hogar.
Publicado por el grupo de defensa juvenil The Young Invincibles (YI), el informe fue la base de una mesa redonda centrada en la falta de vivienda de los estudiantes en la ciudad de Nueva York, realizada en Manhattan el 18 de noviembre.
“La falta de vivienda de los estudiantes ha recibido más atención recientemente, pero aun no estamos haciendo lo suficiente para abordar los desafíos que enfrentan los estudiantes que se encuentran sin hogar mientras intentan completar su educación preparatoria”, dijo Marissa Muñoz, directora regional del noreste de YI. “Un título universitario es un camino hacia la estabilidad financiera, y la ciudad de Nueva York tiene la responsabilidad de asegurarse de que todos los estudiantes obtengan el apoyo que necesitan para completar su título y alcanzar sus sueños”.
También estuvo presente el graduado de CUNY y defensor del pueblo de la ciudad, Jumaane Williams, quien elogió al grupo por su trabajo.
“Mi tiempo como estudiante de CUNY me ayudó a determinar quién soy hoy”, dijo Williams. “No puedo imaginar cómo se habría alterado mi experiencia si hubiera tenido una vivienda insegura como muchos estudiantes de CUNY hoy. Gracias a Young Invincibles por reunirnos hoy para compartir las soluciones que tanto necesitamos”.
El informe hizo varias recomendaciones, que incluyen: ampliar los servicios y programas a estudiantes que no tienen hogar en el Departamento de Educación de la ciudad, mejorar el proceso de verificación de ayuda financiera y aumentar la ayuda financiera estatal para jóvenes sin hogar no acompañados.
Christine Baker-Smith, directora gerente del Centro Hope para la Universidad, la Comunidad y la Justicia en la Universidad Temple, dijo que el sistema de ayuda financiera del estado puede ser difícil de navegar para los estudiantes sin hogar.
Señaló que los jóvenes sin hogar no acompañados reciben menos dinero a través del Programa de Asistencia de Matrícula (TAP, por sus siglas en inglés).
“Su subvención TAP es de hasta $2000 dólares menos que si se hicieran la solicitud con su familia”, dijo. “Están huyendo de situaciones peligrosas. A menudo vuelven a esas situaciones peligrosas para obtener la información financiera de sus padres”.
Baker-Smith señaló que la tasa de graduación universitaria para los estudiantes que no tienen hogar es del 55 por ciento, y del 45 por ciento para los estudiantes que viven en refugios, mientras
que la tasa de deserción es el doble que la de los estudiantes con una situación de vida estable.
Explicó que el DOE está señalando a los estudiantes que luchan con la falta de vivienda.
“Pero la respuesta a esa señalización es descoordinada”, dijo.
Melanie Kruvelis, gerente senior de Política y Defensa de YI, dijo que hay una conciencia limitada sobre la falta de vivienda en los campus universitarios y que los estudiantes con inseguridad de vivienda a menudo se sienten excluidos debido al estigma.
Señaló que estados como Maine y Louisiana han creado enlaces en el campus para estudiantes que no tienen hogar.
“Esto va más allá de una solución menor: en realidad se trata de ampliar la mentalidad sobre a quién consideramos estudiantes universitarios”, dijo Kruvelis.
“Todos los que tengan interés en esto deberían colaborar para que tengamos una respuesta coherente”, dijo Nicholas Freudenberg, profesor distinguido de Salud Pública en la Escuela de Posgrado de Políticas de Salud y Salud Pública de CUNY. ·Es un problema del sistema, por lo que necesitamos una solución del sistema”.
A partir de abril de 2019, todos menos tres de los campus universitarios de CUNY tienen una despensa de alimentos; en aquellos donde no hay una despensa disponible, se distribuyen cupones para ayudar a los estudiantes a comprar comidas.
Diez campus proporcionan tanto despensa como cupones.
Pero algunos estudiantes dicen que se necesita más.
La ex estudiante de Hostos College, Karla Ignacio, dijo que asistía a la despensa de alimentos de la escuela y que a veces estuvo sin existencias durante meses.
“Los estudiantes iban a la despensa y teníamos que rechazarlos”, explicó Ignacio, señalado que la escuela también proporcionó MetroCards de emergencia y cupones de alimentos.
“Solo se podían obtener una vez por semestre, por lo que no era muy conveniente para los estudiantes, y los cupones de comida no eran excesivos”, dijo.
“Veíamos que la cafetería tiraba la comida”, dijo Ignacio. “Es desgarrador verlo cuando tenemos estudiantes con inseguridad alimentaria”.
Taveras dijo que intentó tener acceso a los alimentos de las despensas en otros sitios de CUNY, pero se le informó que solo los estudiantes de esas escuelas eran elegibles.
“Entiendo por qué tienen esa política, pero hace que sea más difícil para las personas que necesitan alimentos”, afirmó.
“Muchos estudiantes de la ciudad de Nueva York encuentran intercambios difíciles entre la escuela y el trabajo mientras obtienen títulos posteriores a la preparatoria”, dijo Abja Midha, vicepresidenta de Laboratorios de Aprendizaje en el Trabajo en HERE to HERE. La organización sin fines de lucro con sede en el Bronx involucra a múltiples partes interesadas para crear y mejorar los caminos hacia trabajos gratificantes para jóvenes y empleadores que buscan talento.
“Las oportunidades de aprendizaje basado en el trabajo respaldadas por instituciones posteriores al bachillerato pueden ofrecer un camino para que los estudiantes, especialmente los muchos que se enfrentan a la falta de vivienda, obtengan una experiencia laboral remunerada y significativa que en última instancia enriquezca sus estudios, reduzca los grados incompletos y los ayude a posicionarse para la estabilidad financiera y la seguridad de la vivienda a través de carreras sostenibles”, agregó Midha.
Mientras tanto, Taveras dijo que la dejaron lidiando con desafíos tan banales como el toque de queda.
El toque de queda de las 10 p.m. en el refugio donde se encuentra actualmente complica las oportunidades de empleo.
“Me encantaría trabajar tanto como pueda, pero no puedo debido al toque de queda”, explicó. “Si alguien me ofrece la oportunidad de cuidar niños tarde en la noche, durante la noche, tengo que rechazarla, y eso sería más dinero. Básicamente, cualquier cosa que requiera que me quede fuera después de las 10:00, tengo que rechazarla”.
Taveras, quien también es organizadora de la Iniciativa Welfare Rights, una organización de defensa de los estudiantes y capacitación de liderazgo; actualmente es becaria en el Concejo de la Ciudad de Nueva York, donde espera usar la defensa para influir en las políticas para ayudar a los estudiantes sin hogar.
“No quisiera que otros estudiantes de CUNY pasen por lo que yo pasé”, comentó. “Siento pena por los estudiantes actuales que tienen dificultades y también por los que se están graduando. No saben lo que les espera”.
Las partes interesadas de YI dijeron que continuarán pasando la voz sobre este informe como parte de los futuros esfuerzos de promoción de políticas municipales y estatales, y que continuarán reuniéndose con las partes interesadas clave. Los interesados en unirse a la campaña pueden inscribirse en younginvincibles.org.