“I am hopeful”
TPS termination halted
María has reason to celebrate.
An immigrant from El Salvador, she has established deep roots in the United States that now include generations.
“I have children here, family, grandchildren,” she said. “I don’t want to be split from them.”
She had cause to worry that she might be separated from her family as a recipient of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program.
TPS specifically protects migrants who hail from countries affected by calamities such as epidemics, war or natural disaster. These include María’s homeland of El Salvador as well as Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan. While previous administrations have routinely extended TPS protections as they came up for review every few years, the Trump administration had instead sought to end them by arguing that the dire conditions in these countries no longer existed.
But immigrants who worried they could soon face deportation received a massive reprieve on October 4, when a federal judge in California granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from ending TPS.
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen’s ruling means the federal government must continue the TPS program while a lawsuit challenging it carries on.
In his ruling, Chen stated that the Trump administration may have violated the Constitution when it moved to terminate the TPS program.
“There is also evidence that this may have been done in order to implement and justify a pre-ordained result desired by the White House,” Chen wrote. “Plaintiffs have also raised serious questions whether the actions taken by the Acting Secretary or Secretary was influenced by the White House and based on animus against non-white, non-European immigrants in violation of Equal Protection guaranteed by the Constitution. The issues are at least serious enough to preserve the status quo.”
Based on the October 4 ruling, immigrants from those four countries who currently have TPS can continue to stay in the U.S. and renew their TPS status until further notice.
Immigrants had filed a class-action suit in March over the scrapping of TPS for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan, stating that the federal government violated the law by ending protections based on a predetermined agenda.Locally, officials are seeking to get the word out about the preliminary injunction, to calm fears of TPS recipients who thought they would be forced to leave the country.
“We want to ensure that they know,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat at a press conference on October 11. “[The ruling] prevented them from being in jeopardy of being deported back to their homeland, as this current administration intended to do.”
Ángela Fernández, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), praised Espaillat for his work on immigration issues.
“Immigration is a federal matter, and Congressman Espaillat, working at the federal level, is exactly the leader that we need and want at this moment, because immigration right now under this administration is consistently and continuously under attack,” she said.
Fernández called Chen’s ruling “good news,” while noting that TPS recipients from Honduras are awaiting a ruling from a similar case in federal court in Boston.
“The hope is that the judge will make the same decision, that the Honduran TPS will continue,” she stated.
Fernández said NMCIR has helped as many as 500 clients with TPS issues.
“They’ve been continuously coming to our organization,” she said.
María said, despite her concerns, the California court ruling has made her optimistic.
“I’m hopeful that someday there will be a total amnesty,” she said. “[And that] I’ll be able to stay permanently in this country.”
For assistance with immigration issues, please contact the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights at 212.781.0355 or visit www.nmcir.org.
“Tengo esperanza”
Detenida la terminación del TPS
María tiene motivo para celebrar.
Una inmigrante de El Salvador, ha establecido profundas raíces en los Estados Unidos que ahora incluyen generaciones.
“Tengo hijos aquí, familia, nietos”, dijo. “No quiero separarme de ellos”.
Tenía motivos para preocuparse de ser separada de su familia al ser receptora del programa del Estatus de Protección Temporal (TPS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El TPS protege específicamente a los migrantes que provienen de países afectados por calamidades como epidemias, guerras o desastres naturales. Estos incluyen la tierra natal de María, El Salvador, así como Haití, Nicaragua y Sudán. Si bien las administraciones anteriores han extendido rutinariamente las protecciones del TPS a medida que eran revisadas cada pocos años, la administración Trump había intentado acabar con ellas argumentando que las condiciones extremas en estos países ya no existían.
Pero los inmigrantes que temían enfrentar pronto la deportación recibieron un alivio temporal masivo el 4 de octubre, cuando un juez federal de California otorgó una orden judicial preliminar que impedía que la administración Trump pusiera fin al TPS.
El fallo del juez de distrito de los Estados Unidos, Edward Chen, significa que el gobierno federal debe continuar con el programa TPS mientras prosigue una demanda interpuesta.
En su fallo, Chen declaró que la administración Trump pudo haber violado la Constitución cuando avanzó para terminar el programa TPS.
“También hay evidencia de que esto puede haber sido realizado con el fin de poner en práctica y justificar un resultado pre ordenado y deseado por la Casa Blanca“, escribió Chen. “Los demandantes también han planteado serias dudas de si las medidas adoptadas por el secretario interino o secretario fueron influenciadas por la Casa Blanca y basadas en animosidad contra inmigrantes no blancos y no europeos que violan la protección igualitaria garantizada por la Constitución. Los problemas son al menos lo suficientemente graves como para preservar el statu quo”.
De acuerdo con el fallo del 4 de octubre, los inmigrantes de los cuatro países que actualmente tienen TPS pueden continuar en los Estados Unidos y renovar su estatus TPS hasta nuevo aviso.
Los inmigrantes presentaron una demanda colectiva en marzo por los rasguños al TPS para El Salvador, Haití, Nicaragua y Sudán, afirmando que el gobierno federal violó la ley al poner fin a las protecciones con base en una agenda predeterminada.
A nivel local, los funcionarios están tratando de hacer correr la voz sobre la orden preliminar, para calmar los temores de los beneficiarios del TPS, quienes pensaron que serían obligados a abandonar el país.
“Queremos asegurarnos de que lo sepan”, dijo el congresista Adriano Espaillat en una conferencia de prensa el 11 de octubre. “[El fallo] impidió que corrieran el riesgo de ser deportados de vuelta a su país de origen, como pretendía hacer esta administración actual”.
Ángela Fernández, directora ejecutiva de la Coalición por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes del Norte de Manhattan (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés), elogió a Espaillat por su labor en temas de inmigración.
“La inmigración es un asunto federal y el congresista Espaillat, que trabaja a nivel federal, es exactamente el líder que necesitamos y deseamos en este momento, porque la inmigración bajo esta administración está siendo constante y continuamente atacada”, dijo.
Fernández calificó el fallo de Chen como “buenas noticias”, al tiempo que señaló que los beneficiarios del TPS de Honduras están a la espera de una decisión de un caso similar en un tribunal federal de Boston.
“La esperanza es que el juez tome la misma decisión, que el TPS de Honduras continúe”, afirmó.
Fernández dijo que la NMCIR ha ayudado a más de 500 clientes con problemas de TPS.
“Han venido continuamente a nuestra organización”, dijo.
María dijo que, a pesar de sus preocupaciones, el fallo de la corte de California la mantiene optimista.
“Tengo la esperanza de que algún día habrá una amnistía total”, dijo. “[Y que] podré quedarme permanentemente en este país”.
Para obtener ayuda con asuntos de inmigración, comuníquese con la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes al 212.781.0355 o visite www.nmcir.org.