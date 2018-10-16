“I am hopeful”

TPS termination halted

María has reason to celebrate.

An immigrant from El Salvador, she has established deep roots in the United States that now include generations.

“I have children here, family, grandchildren,” she said. “I don’t want to be split from them.”

She had cause to worry that she might be separated from her family as a recipient of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program.

TPS specifically protects migrants who hail from countries affected by calamities such as epidemics, war or natural disaster. These include María’s homeland of El Salvador as well as Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan. While previous administrations have routinely extended TPS protections as they came up for review every few years, the Trump administration had instead sought to end them by arguing that the dire conditions in these countries no longer existed.

But immigrants who worried they could soon face deportation received a massive reprieve on October 4, when a federal judge in California granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from ending TPS.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen’s ruling means the federal government must continue the TPS program while a lawsuit challenging it carries on.

In his ruling, Chen stated that the Trump administration may have violated the Constitution when it moved to terminate the TPS program.

“There is also evidence that this may have been done in order to implement and justify a pre-ordained result desired by the White House,” Chen wrote. “Plaintiffs have also raised serious questions whether the actions taken by the Acting Secretary or Secretary was influenced by the White House and based on animus against non-white, non-European immigrants in violation of Equal Protection guaranteed by the Constitution. The issues are at least serious enough to preserve the status quo.”

Based on the October 4 ruling, immigrants from those four countries who currently have TPS can continue to stay in the U.S. and renew their TPS status until further notice.

Immigrants had filed a class-action suit in March over the scrapping of TPS for El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan, stating that the federal government violated the law by ending protections based on a predetermined agenda.

Locally, officials are seeking to get the word out about the preliminary injunction, to calm fears of TPS recipients who thought they would be forced to leave the country.

“We want to ensure that they know,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat at a press conference on October 11. “[The ruling] prevented them from being in jeopardy of being deported back to their homeland, as this current administration intended to do.”

Ángela Fernández, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), praised Espaillat for his work on immigration issues.

“Immigration is a federal matter, and Congressman Espaillat, working at the federal level, is exactly the leader that we need and want at this moment, because immigration right now under this administration is consistently and continuously under attack,” she said.

Fernández called Chen’s ruling “good news,” while noting that TPS recipients from Honduras are awaiting a ruling from a similar case in federal court in Boston.

“The hope is that the judge will make the same decision, that the Honduran TPS will continue,” she stated.

Fernández said NMCIR has helped as many as 500 clients with TPS issues.

“They’ve been continuously coming to our organization,” she said.

María said, despite her concerns, the California court ruling has made her optimistic.

“I’m hopeful that someday there will be a total amnesty,” she said. “[And that] I’ll be able to stay permanently in this country.”

For assistance with immigration issues, please contact the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights at 212.781.0355 or visit www.nmcir.org.