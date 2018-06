Hurricane death toll in Puerto Rico tops 4,600: new study

A new study calculated that the number of deaths in Puerto Rico related to Hurricane María could be 70 times higher than the official estimate.

The study, released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, found that the mortality rate in Puerto Rico increased by 62 percent in the final months of 2017.

Researchers calculated that 4,645 more people died in the final months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Puerto Rico’s government has stated that the official death count from the hurricane is 64.

“Our results indicate that the official death count of 64 is a substantial underestimate of the true burden of mortality after Hurricane María,” the researchers wrote.

They indicated that the true casualty rate is likely to be even higher than their estimate of 4,645, due to “survivor bias” and inability to count individuals who lived alone and died in the aftermath of the storm.

Survivor bias is defined as the logical error of focusing on the individuals or objects who made it past one set of challenges and overlooking those that did not.

The study, conducted by Harvard University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, surveyed 3,299 randomly chosen households across Puerto Rico to produce an independent estimate of all-cause mortality after the hurricane. Respondents were asked about displacement, infrastructure loss, and causes of death.

Survey data showed a total of 4,645 excess deaths during late 2017, which researchers attributed to the hurricane.

“In our survey, interruption of medical care was the primary cause of sustained high mortality rates in the months after the hurricane, a finding consistent with the widely reported disruption of health systems,” researchers wrote.

“These numbers will serve as an important independent comparison to official statistics from death-registry data, which are currently being re-evaluated, and underscore the inattention of the U.S. government to the frail infrastructure of Puerto Rico,” they added.

They noted that the government of Puerto Rico stopped sharing mortality data with the public in December 2017, and denied their request for data during the study.

Also in December, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló ordered a review and recount of the death toll, and commissioned George Washington University to conduct the research.

Carlos Mercader, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, said in a statement that the government would thoroughly review the New England Journal of Medicine study, as well as the forthcoming data from George Washington University.

“As the world knows, the magnitude of this tragic disaster caused by Hurricane María resulted in many fatalities,” Mercader said. “We have always expected the number to be higher than what was previously reported. That is why we commissioned the George Washington University to carry out a thorough study on the number of fatalities caused by Hurricane María, which will be released soon. Both studies will help us better prepare for future natural disasters and prevent lives from being lost.”

Local leaders called on the administration to account for the discrepancy and to mobilize an action plan to aid Hurricane María’s victims.

“After the Trump administration’s woefully inadequate response, Puerto Rico continues to face a long, difficult path to recovery – one that these new death estimates underscore,” said Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez. “Congress and all federal agencies need an accurate accounting of the scope of the devastation to direct adequate resources for recovery. And now, with the 2018 hurricane season upon us, we must take immediate steps to ensure that life-saving medical resources are available throughout the Island.”

Congressman Adriano Espaillat called the federal government’s response to Puerto Rico following the hurricane “one of President Trump’s most significant failures.”

“This is about lives, and the lives that have been lost and the lives still on the line,” Espaillat said. “As the 2018 hurricane season begins, we cannot afford to turn our backs on the residents of Puerto Rico and must continue our efforts to help families rebuild following this devastating storm that has affected and continues to impact many lives.”