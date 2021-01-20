- English
- Español
Hugs
By Kathleen M. Pike
2021 is here. It’s been a rocky start. Expletives of dismay, exasperation, despair, disgust, and fear fill the airwaves of personal conversations, social media posts, newspaper articles and televised broadcasts. Surely there will be thoughtful and important analyses of the vaccine’s slow and fragmented rollout, the new strain of the virus, and the political test of American democracy.
But first, a hug.
1. Hugs. Sometimes when stress is high, words fail us. Hugs can help. A hug transcends language and creates connection and closeness. It reminds us of the bonds that tie us together. Hugs convey friendship, kinship, companionship, and relationship. Hugs confer tenderness, warmth, affection, and love. Hugs signal protection, safety, and security. Hugs are an act of openness, inclusion, trust and goodwill. I treasure the process of finding the words that enable me to express myself. I am glad I can help patients of mine in psychotherapy do the same. But sometimes it takes time to find the right words, and in those moments, hugs may provide precisely what our words cannot.
2. Hugs on the brain. Human touch activates our orbitofrontal cortex, an area of the brain linked to compassion and reward. Hugs lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and increase levels of oxytocin (a feel-good hormone also known as “the cuddle chemical”) and activate our endogenous opioid system (neurons in the brain that can produce soothing chemicals). We see similar effects in various animal studies, including Harlow’s classic research on attachment. In these studies, infant rhesus monkeys were presented with two inanimate surrogate mothers – one was a simple construction of wire and wood, and the second was covered in foam rubber and soft terry cloth. Across a range of experimental conditions, the infant monkeys consistently demonstrated a preference for the cloth mother, even when the wire mother had the milk they needed to survive. When only the wire mother had food, the babies fed from it and immediately returned to cling to the cloth surrogate.
3. Hugs on the heart. Hugs can also be good for your heart by lowering blood pressure, which helps calm cardiovascular stress. A 2014 study of 59 women, aged 20-49, found that more frequent affectionate contact (e.g., hugs, holding hands) was correlated with a less stressed state as measured by higher oxytocin levels and lower blood pressure and heart rates. The relationship between elevated stress levels and cardiovascular disease is well documented. Given these links, it is possible that physical touch, including hugs, help explain why people with strong social and emotional support systems are at reduced risk for heart disease.
4. Hugs on our immune system. Hugs can strengthen our immune systems by increasing oxytocin, lowering plasma levels of thyroid stress hormones and decreasing inflammation. A study of over 400 adults found that hugging was associated with a reduced risk of getting sick (of course, that was pre-COVID and today, we would need to wear a mask). And among individuals who did get sick, more hugging was associated with higher levels of perceived social support, and greater social support predicted less severe illness symptoms. The data suggest that hugging may be an important component of how perceived social support protects against the pathogenic effects of stress.
5.
Hugs on our mental health. Hugs are associated with a multitude of mental health benefits, including improving mood, reducing fear and anxiety, attenuating the negative psychological impact of interpersonal conflict, decreasing feelings of loneliness and isolation, and enhancing our sense of belonging. By reducing cortisol levels, hugs calm us physically and emotionally and counteract the deleterious effects of stress, which can adversely impact memory and verbal reasoning capabilities. Hugs (as a form of physical touch) are vital to promoting healthy psychological development in children, making them feel loved and supported, modeling a strategy for emotional regulation, and potentially setting them up for a less-stressed adulthood.
Michelangelo said, “To touch can be to give life.” These are stressful times. We have a lot of work to do to make 2021 the year that we were hoping for. As we make our way, may we all know the healing powers of a good hug. A hug to help us find the right words. A hug to help us center ourselves. A hug to improve our mood and reduce our anxiety. A hug to create connection with one another and imagine a better future together.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Columbia-WHO Center in Global Mental Health. For more, please visit www.cugmhp.org.
Abrazos
Por Kathleen M. Pike
El 2021 está aquí. Ha sido un comienzo difícil. Los improperios de consternación, exasperación, desesperación, disgusto y miedo llenan las ondas de las conversaciones personales, publicaciones en redes sociales, artículos de periódicos y transmisiones televisivas. Seguramente habrá análisis cuidadosos e importantes del lanzamiento lento y fragmentado de la vacuna, la nueva cepa del virus y la prueba política de la democracia estadounidense.
Pero primero un abrazo.
1. Abrazos. A veces, cuando el estrés es alto, las palabras nos fallan. Los abrazos pueden ayudar. Un abrazo trasciende el lenguaje y crea conexión y cercanía. Nos recuerda los lazos que nos unen. Los abrazos transmiten amistad, parentesco, compañerismo y relación. Los abrazos confieren ternura, calidez, afecto y amor. Los abrazos indican protección, seguridad y certidumbre. Los abrazos son un acto de apertura, inclusión, confianza y buena voluntad. Atesoro el proceso de encontrar las palabras que me permiten expresarme. Me alegro de poder ayudar a mis pacientes en psicoterapia a hacer lo mismo. Pero a veces se necesita tiempo para encontrar las palabras adecuadas y, en esos momentos, los abrazos pueden proporcionar precisamente lo que nuestras palabras no pueden.
2. Abrazos y el cerebro. El contacto humano activa nuestra corteza orbito frontal, un área del cerebro vinculada a la compasión y la recompensa. Los abrazos disminuyen los niveles de cortisol, la hormona del estrés, y aumentan los niveles de oxitocina (una hormona que causa felicidad, también conocida como “la sustancia química del abrazo”) y activan nuestro sistema opioide endógeno (neuronas en el cerebro que pueden producir sustancias químicas calmantes). Vemos efectos similares en varios estudios con animales, incluida la investigación clásica de Harlow sobre el apego. En estos estudios, a los monos Rhesus bebés se les presentaron dos madres sustitutas inanimadas: una era una construcción simple de alambre y madera, y la segunda estaba cubierta con goma espuma y una tela de felpa suave. En una variedad de condiciones experimentales, los monos bebés demostraron constantemente una preferencia por la madre de tela, incluso cuando la de alambre tenía la leche que necesitaban para sobrevivir. Cuando únicamente la madre de alambre tenía comida, los bebés se alimentaban de ella e inmediatamente regresaban a aferrarse a la sustituta de tela.
3. Abrazos y el corazón. Los abrazos también pueden ser buenos para el corazón al reducir la presión arterial, lo que ayuda a calmar el estrés cardiovascular. Un estudio de 2014 de 59 mujeres, de entre 20 y 49 años, encontró que el contacto afectivo más frecuente (por ejemplo, abrazos, tomarse de la mano) se correlacionó con un estado menos estresado, medido por niveles más altos de oxitocina y una presión arterial y frecuencia cardíaca más bajas. La relación entre niveles elevados de estrés y enfermedad cardiovascular está bien documentada. Dados estos vínculos, es posible que el contacto físico, incluidos los abrazos, ayude a explicar por qué las personas con fuertes sistemas de apoyo social y emocional tienen un riesgo reducido de enfermedad cardíaca.
4. Abrazos y nuestro sistema inmunológico. Los abrazos pueden fortalecer nuestro sistema inmunológico al aumentar la oxitocina, reducir los niveles en el plasma de las hormonas tiroideas del estrés y al disminuir la inflamación. Un estudio de más de 400 adultos encontró que los abrazos se asociaron con un riesgo menor de enfermarse (por supuesto, eso era antes de la COVID, hoy en día necesitaríamos usar una mascarilla). Y entre las personas que se enfermaron, el abrazar más se asoció con niveles más altos de apoyo social percibido, y un mayor apoyo social predijo síntomas de enfermedad menos graves. Los datos sugieren que los abrazos pueden ser un componente importante de cómo el apoyo social percibido protege contra los efectos patógenos del estrés.
5. Abrazos y nuestra salud mental. Los abrazos están asociados con una multitud de beneficios para la salud mental, que incluyen mejorar el estado de ánimo, reducir el miedo y la ansiedad, atenuar el impacto psicológico negativo del conflicto interpersonal, disminuir los sentimientos de soledad y aislamiento y mejorar nuestro sentido de pertenencia. Al reducir los niveles de cortisol, los abrazos nos calman física y emocionalmente, y contrarrestan los efectos nocivos del estrés, que pueden afectar negativamente la memoria y la capacidad de razonamiento verbal. Los abrazos (como una forma de contacto físico) son vitales para promover un desarrollo psicológico saludable en los niños, hacer que se sientan amados y apoyados, modelar una estrategia para la regulación emocional y potencialmente prepararlos para una edad adulta menos estresada.
Miguel Ángel dijo: “Tocar puede ser dar vida”. Son tiempos estresantes. Tenemos mucho trabajo por delante para hacer del 2021 el año que esperábamos. A medida que avanzamos, que todos conozcamos los poderes curativos de un buen abrazo. Un abrazo para ayudarnos a encontrar las palabras adecuadas. Un abrazo para ayudarnos a centrarnos. Un abrazo para mejorar nuestro estado de ánimo y reducir nuestra ansiedad. Un abrazo para crear conexión entre nosotros e imaginar un futuro mejor juntos.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del Centro Columbia-OMS de Salud Mental Mundial. Para más, por favor visite www.cugmhp.org.