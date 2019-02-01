- English
HUD announces deal for NYCHA oversight
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced an agreement to appoint a federal monitor to oversee the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).
The federal monitor will closely supervise NYCHA in attempt to rectify longstanding issues at the city’s public housing complexes, including lack of heat and hot water, mold, vermin, and lead-based paint.
On Thursday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson traveled to New York City to make the announcement and sign a deal with Mayor Bill de Blasio.
As part of the agreement, the city is committing at least $2.2 billion to NYCHA over the next 10 years, while HUD will continue to provide funding to the housing authority, which is estimated to be $1.5 billion in 2019.
The agreement does not include a federal takeover of NYCHA, which has been threatened by HUD in the past.
In addition, NYCHA interim chair Stanley Brezenoff will step down as part of the deal.
The pact was struck on the deadline imposed by a federal judge, who nullified a previous deal between the city and HUD.
“Over the course of the years, some things have happened that have been unfortunate and have resulted in environments that sometimes are not completely safe, with lead, and mold, and vermin, elevators that don’t work properly, and heating issues that put people’s lives in jeopardy,” Carson said on Thursday..
“We were able to put aside any political differences and think about, what would provide the right kind of environment for the people here?” he added. “And I’m very excited about what we have agreed to here, because I think it sets a great precedent for what can be done in other places around the country.”
The agreement establishes specific requirements to address health and safety standards at NYCHA.
The federal monitor will be selected by HUD and the Southern District of New York (SDNY) with input from the city. The monitor, who has yet to be named, will submit quarterly reports to HUD and SDNY, which will be made publicly available.
De Blasio thanked Carson for working on the agreement and called the 400,000 residents of NYCHA “the backbone of this city.”
“Sometimes in the public discourse folks who live in public housing are stereotyped, and, I think, often stereotyped negatively and unfairly. They are the backbone of this city. They are everyday people who get up and work hard, many of them two jobs or more to keep this city running, and we owe it to them to provide them decent housing,” remarked de Blasio.
“It’s about time the city and the federal government came together to deliver for the residents of the New York City Housing Authority,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “Today’s agreement is by no means a panacea, but it does represent progress for the more than 400,000 residents of our city’s public housing who for decades have gone without basic necessities — like heat, hot water, mold abatement, lead testing, garbage pickup and others — and have been neglected by all levels of government.”
Diaz also called for tenant input during the improvement process.
“As we move forward, it is important that we keep the rights of the tenants of public housing at the forefront of the decision-making process. Timelines and deadlines must respect the rights of the families who live within NYCHA and who need our help,” Diaz added. “The city, HUD and the newly-appointed monitor must prioritize the elimination of bureaucratic waste, spend money swiftly and efficiently, and make necessary repairs with a true sense of urgency.”
Not all city officials were satisfied with the deal, stating it should have included a boost in federal funding.
“I’m happy that [de Blasio] came to an agreement with HUD, but I do think there was one thing was missing — Secretary Carson should have came with a check for NYCHA as well,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.
“Now they want a monitor? NYCHA already has monitors – its residents who have suffered from decades of disinvestment. They’re the parents who sought help when their child got lead poisoning. The grandmother who has to huddle near a stove when it’s colder inside her apartment than outside. And the family dealing with health issues because of rampant mold in their home,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer in a statement.
“The time for talk and political stunts is over,” he added. “Cut the long overdue check from the federal government to fully fund the needed repairs, listen to the real NYCHA monitors, put a plan in place, and get to work.”
El HUD anuncia un acuerdo para la supervisión de NYCHA
El Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos ha anunciado un acuerdo para designar un monitor federal para supervisar la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés).
El monitor federal supervisará estrechamente a NYCHA en un intento por corregir problemas de mucho tiempo en los complejos de viviendas públicas de la ciudad, incluyendo la falta de calefacción y agua caliente, moho, plagas y pintura a base de plomo.
El jueves, el secretario del HUD, Ben Carson, viajó a la ciudad de Nueva York para hacer el anuncio y firmar un acuerdo con el alcalde Bill de Blasio.
Como parte del acuerdo, la ciudad está comprometiendo al menos $2.2 mil millones de dólares para NYCHA durante los próximos 10 años, mientras que el HUD continuará brindando fondos a la autoridad de vivienda, estimados en $1.5 mil millones en 2019.
El acuerdo no incluye una adquisición federal de NYCHA, que ha sido una amenazada del HUD en el pasado.
Además, el presidente interino de la NYCHA, Stanley Brezenoff, renunciará como parte del acuerdo.
El pacto fue alcanzado en la fecha límite impuesta por un juez federal, quien anuló un acuerdo previo entre la ciudad y el HUD.
A lo largo de los años, han ocurrido algunas cosas que han sido desafortunadas y han dado como resultado entornos que a veces no son completamente seguros, con plomo, moho y plagas, elevadores que no funcionan correctamente y problemas de calefacción que ponen la vida de la gente está en peligro”, dijo Carson el jueves.
“Pudimos dejar a un lado las diferencias políticas y pensar, ¿cuál sería el entorno adecuado para las personas aquí?”, agregó. “Y estoy muy entusiasmado con lo que hemos acordado aquí, porque creo que sienta un gran precedente para lo que se puede hacer en otros lugares del país”.
El acuerdo establece requisitos específicos para abordar los estándares de salud y seguridad en NYCHA.
El monitor federal será seleccionado por el HUD y el Distrito Sur de Nueva York (SDNY, por sus siglas en inglés) con sugerencias de la ciudad. El monitor, que aún no ha sido nombrado, presentará informes trimestrales al HUD y a SDNY, los cuales se pondrán a disposición del público.
De Blasio agradeció a Carson por trabajar en el acuerdo y llamó a los 400,000 residentes de NYCHA “la columna vertebral de esta ciudad”.
“A veces, en el discurso público, las personas que viven en viviendas públicas son estereotipadas y, creo, a menudo son negativas e injustamente estereotipadas. Son la columna vertebral de esta ciudad, son personas comunes que se levantan y trabajan arduamente, muchas de ellas tienen dos o más empleos para mantener esta ciudad en funcionamiento, y les debemos proporcionarles una vivienda digna”, comentó De Blasio.
“Es hora de que la ciudad y el gobierno federal se unan para cumplir con los residentes de la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York”, dijo el presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr. “El acuerdo de hoy no es de ninguna manera una panacea, pero representa un progreso para los más de 400,000 residentes de las viviendas públicas de nuestra ciudad quienes durante décadas han estado sin que sus necesidades básicas sean cubiertas -como calefacción, agua caliente, eliminación de moho, pruebas de plomo, recolección de basura y otros- y quienes han sido descuidados por todos los niveles de gobierno”.
Díaz también solicitó la opinión del inquilino durante el proceso de mejora.
“A medida que avancemos, es importante que mantengamos los derechos de los inquilinos de las viviendas públicas a la vanguardia del proceso de toma de decisiones. Los plazos y las fechas límite deben respetar los derechos de las familias que viven en NYCHA y quienes necesitan nuestra ayuda”, añadió Díaz. “La ciudad, el HUD y el recién nombrado monitor deben priorizar la eliminación de los desperdicios burocráticos, gastar el dinero de manera rápida y eficiente, y hacer las reparaciones necesarias con un verdadero sentido de urgencia”.
No todos los funcionarios de la ciudad estuvieron satisfechos con el acuerdo, afirmando que debería haber incluido un aumento en el financiamiento federal.
“Estoy feliz de que [De Blasio] haya llegado a un acuerdo con el HUD, pero creo que faltó una cosa: el secretario Carson también debió haber llegado con un cheque para NYCHA”, dijo el presidente de la Asamblea Estatal, Carl Heastie.
“¿Ahora quieren un monitor? NYCHA ya tiene monitores, sus residentes, quienes han sufrido décadas de falta de inversión. Son los padres que buscaron ayuda cuando su hijo se envenenó con plomo. La abuela que tiene que acurrucarse cerca de una estufa cuando hace más frío dentro de su apartamento que afuera. Y la familia lidiando con problemas de salud debido al moho fuera de control en su hogar”, dijo el contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, en un comunicado.
“Se acabó el tiempo para hablar y hacer trucos políticos”, agregó. “Corten el cheque esperado desde hace mucho tiempo por parte del gobierno federal para financiar totalmente las reparaciones necesarias, escuchen a los monitores reales de NYCHA, pongan en marcha un plan y empiecen a trabajar”.