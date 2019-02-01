HUD announces deal for NYCHA oversight

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced an agreement to appoint a federal monitor to oversee the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

The federal monitor will closely supervise NYCHA in attempt to rectify longstanding issues at the city’s public housing complexes, including lack of heat and hot water, mold, vermin, and lead-based paint.

On Thursday, HUD Secretary Ben Carson traveled to New York City to make the announcement and sign a deal with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As part of the agreement, the city is committing at least $2.2 billion to NYCHA over the next 10 years, while HUD will continue to provide funding to the housing authority, which is estimated to be $1.5 billion in 2019.

The agreement does not include a federal takeover of NYCHA, which has been threatened by HUD in the past.

In addition, NYCHA interim chair Stanley Brezenoff will step down as part of the deal.

The pact was struck on the deadline imposed by a federal judge, who nullified a previous deal between the city and HUD.

“Over the course of the years, some things have happened that have been unfortunate and have resulted in environments that sometimes are not completely safe, with lead, and mold, and vermin, elevators that don’t work properly, and heating issues that put people’s lives in jeopardy,” Carson said on Thursday..

“We were able to put aside any political differences and think about, what would provide the right kind of environment for the people here?” he added. “And I’m very excited about what we have agreed to here, because I think it sets a great precedent for what can be done in other places around the country.”

The agreement establishes specific requirements to address health and safety standards at NYCHA.

The federal monitor will be selected by HUD and the Southern District of New York (SDNY) with input from the city. The monitor, who has yet to be named, will submit quarterly reports to HUD and SDNY, which will be made publicly available.

De Blasio thanked Carson for working on the agreement and called the 400,000 residents of NYCHA “the backbone of this city.”

“Sometimes in the public discourse folks who live in public housing are stereotyped, and, I think, often stereotyped negatively and unfairly. They are the backbone of this city. They are everyday people who get up and work hard, many of them two jobs or more to keep this city running, and we owe it to them to provide them decent housing,” remarked de Blasio.

“It’s about time the city and the federal government came together to deliver for the residents of the New York City Housing Authority,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “Today’s agreement is by no means a panacea, but it does represent progress for the more than 400,000 residents of our city’s public housing who for decades have gone without basic necessities — like heat, hot water, mold abatement, lead testing, garbage pickup and others — and have been neglected by all levels of government.”

Diaz also called for tenant input during the improvement process.

“As we move forward, it is important that we keep the rights of the tenants of public housing at the forefront of the decision-making process. Timelines and deadlines must respect the rights of the families who live within NYCHA and who need our help,” Diaz added. “The city, HUD and the newly-appointed monitor must prioritize the elimination of bureaucratic waste, spend money swiftly and efficiently, and make necessary repairs with a true sense of urgency.”

Not all city officials were satisfied with the deal, stating it should have included a boost in federal funding.

“I’m happy that [de Blasio] came to an agreement with HUD, but I do think there was one thing was missing — Secretary Carson should have came with a check for NYCHA as well,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

“Now they want a monitor? NYCHA already has monitors – its residents who have suffered from decades of disinvestment. They’re the parents who sought help when their child got lead poisoning. The grandmother who has to huddle near a stove when it’s colder inside her apartment than outside. And the family dealing with health issues because of rampant mold in their home,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer in a statement.

“The time for talk and political stunts is over,” he added. “Cut the long overdue check from the federal government to fully fund the needed repairs, listen to the real NYCHA monitors, put a plan in place, and get to work.”