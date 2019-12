How Literacy Lingers

Study examines impact of literacy on development of dementia

By Sherry Mazzocchi

A study of people from the Dominican Republic who live in Northern Manhattan found that those who never learned to read or write have a much higher risk of developing dementia than those with even basic literacy skills.

The study, titled Illiteracy, dementia risk and cognitive trajectories among adults with low education was published in the November 13th issue of Neurology. It revealed that people who never learned to read or write were three times more likely to develop dementia than people who were literate.

Doctors Miguel Arce Rentería and Jennifer Manly were two of the authors of the study, conducted at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“This study provides support for the idea that the opportunity to go to school is important,” said Manly. “It provides evidence that literacy is an important component of educational experience for more years of cognitive health.”

The study involved 983 people with an average age of 77 who had less than four years of school. Many were born and raised in rural areas of the Dominican Republic and had few formal academic opportunities. The participants were divided into two groups; 237 people who could not read or write; and 746 people who were literate.

Participants had medical exams and were asked to perform cognitive tests in Spanish. The tests involved remembering unrelated words or listing as many words as possible in categories such as fruit or clothing. They were re-tested every 18 months to two years.

At the beginning of the study, researchers found that 83 people (or 37 percent) of the 237 illiterate people had dementia. Of the group that could read and write, 134 (or 18 percent) out of 746 people also had the disease.

After four years, 114 people (or 48 percent) of the illiterate group had dementia. Of the literate group, 201 people (or 27 percent) developed the disease. After adjusting for cardiovascular issues, socioeconomic status and age, researchers determined that illiterate people are three times more likely to develop dementia than people who can read and write.

“It seems that illiteracy may increase dementia risk by conferring a lower range of cognitive function that is closer to diagnostic thresholds for dementia than the range of those who acquired literacy skills,” note the authors in the study. “Future studies may evaluate whether greater efforts placed on literacy programs to reduce illiteracy rates in both developed and developing countries may reduce risk of dementia and other health conditions.”

Manly told The Manhattan Times that people with literacy skills also functioned better overall on the tests.

Manly received her PhD in Neuropsychology at San Diego State University and completed her post-doctoral studies at Columbia. The author of more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, she knew early on her career would focus on the ways culture affects how people think and solve problems.

“Neuropsychology is the link between brain and behavior,” she said. “I’m interested in how behavior is shaped by brain function.”

Manly said many people in the study without formal education were often first-born children who were sent off to work at a young age. Others were taught to read and write by younger siblings who had the opportunity to go to school.

The study did not shed any light on whether learning to read and write at an older age prevents or forestalls dementia.

As cited in the periodical Scientific American, the study provides direction for potential new research.

“Could we change and lower that dementia risk by intervening at midlife or later life by helping people to learn to read and write?” asks co-author Rentería. “That’s an empirical question.”

What is certain, argues Manly, is there must be early opportunities for educational enrichment. “This is a lesson for our policy makers. We need to start early with education,” she said.

It is estimated that there are 32 million adults who are illiterate in the United States.

Uptown artist Arlene Schulman explored the issue with an intimate study of dementia in Northern Manhattan. Her 2015 film, On Some Strange Mornings, is a close look at Inwood resident Leo Pieter.

Pieter, 67 years old, cares for his mother, Esperanza, who is in the late stages of dementia. As his mother is about to die, he is beginning to forget the names of objects. Pieter was diagnosed with “mild cognitive impairment,” or a stage at the threshold of Alzheimer’s disease.

Schulman’s own grandmother developed dementia in her 90’s.

“In the course of my research, I was shocked at the numbers of people with Alzheimer’s,” she said. “According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 50 million people around the world are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Alzheimer’s affects the Latino population in great numbers. And that is significant because of the large Dominican and Hispanic population living uptown.”

Schulman met Pieter at the Memory Center at Riverstone Senior Life Services. He was a former journalist and poet. After ensuring that Pieter was well enough to give consent, she created a short film on his story. It was presented at the Big Apple Film Festival.

“He was enthusiastic about the project and his poetry was wonderful to hear,” Schulman said.

The film’s title comes from one of his poems. “On some strange mornings, I forget to be myself,” he says in the film. “I do know that, without my permission, my personality abandons me.”

By the end of the ten-minute documentary, Pieter’s mother has died and he has left to go back to the Dominican Republic to live with family.

He is philosophical about his future.

“You have to accept every stage of your life,” he says in the film. “Think about it in the present. Do whatever is fit to for that stage. Exhaust it and then you’ll feel better.”

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease, visit alz.org.

On Some Strange Mornings from Arlene Schulman on Vimeo.