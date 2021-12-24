- English
- Español
How can we laugh?
By Kathleen M. Pike
As part of its weekly series on mental health, I gave a talk earlier this week for the World Health Organization (WHO). This initiative is part of their expanded efforts to support the mental health of the organization’s global workforce. I spoke about the stress associated with the holidays, particularly in the context of the pandemic. I shared a number of different coping strategies that can help maintain our mental health during these difficult times, including laughter.
“How can we laugh at a time when life is so difficult and there is so much suffering in the world?” With hundreds of World Health Organization employees participating from around the world, we had a steady flow of questions and comments in the (Zoom) chat. This one stayed with me because it gets to the heart of the topic. Is it really okay to laugh when there is so much loss and grief and hardship in the world? In the right context, it is not only okay, but incredibly helpful. Why?
Laughter is good for our brains. It stimulates the pleasure center of the brain and engages a network of subcortical regions, including the nucleus accumbens — a key component of the brain’s reward system. Laughter also activates the insular cortex, a brain region crucial for the experience of emotions. When we laugh, we are able to find some temporary relief from the heavy load shouldered in stressful times. Imagine carrying an armoire up ten flights of stairs. You will probably want – or rather, need – to pause on a few landings along the way to catch your breath. Laughter offers us a similar respite by restoring our capacity to cope during times of stress.
Laughter helps us form social bonds. Sharing a good laugh with someone relieves stress and builds trust. The brain responds to laughter with the same positive effects as when primates engage in grooming each other – leading some to say that laughter is a form of emotional “grooming.” Laughter enhances the experience of affection and bonding. In the workplace, It breaks down barriers and promotes teamwork. Social connection helps protect against the wear and tear of intense or enduring stress. Sharing a good laugh can help nurture that social connection.
Laughter relieves pain. Like exercise, laughing has the effect of releasing endorphins that improve our ability to increase our pain threshold. Like exercise, laughter increases our heart rate, contributing, in turn, to greater cardiovascular health. And it isn’t just spontaneous laughter that’s good for the heart. Even simulated laughter that increases heart rate has cardiac benefits.
Laughter reduces stress. Laughter decreases stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine. It does not need to be belly-aching laughter. Even smiling, spontaneous or intentional, can help diminish stress. When we laugh, we experience increases in lymphatic circulation, positive regulation of cortisol levels and improved production of infection-fighting antibodies. Remarkably, even when we are in stressful situations that are not especially conducive to laughter, if we manage to “grin and bear it,” our brains and bodies respond with improved cardiovascular functioning and reduced stress.
These are challenging and stressful times. Layering on the upcoming holidays and the uninvited pandemic guest, Omicron, is surely taxing all of us and drawing down our resilience reserves. Adding laughter to our coping repertoire is not about ignoring or denying the heavy burdens people are carrying all around the world. Laughter (along with other coping strategies) is about leaning in and finding that landing place, taking a breather, resting our minds, and refueling in a way that protects and promotes our mental health so we can resume the climb and reduce our risk of injury along this very stressful stretch of the journey.
¿Cómo podemos reírnos?
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Como parte de su serie semanal sobre salud mental, di una charla a principios de esta semana para la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Esta iniciativa es parte de sus esfuerzos ampliados para apoyar la salud mental de la fuerza laboral global de la organización. Hablé sobre el estrés asociado con las fiestas, particularmente en el contexto de la pandemia. Compartí varias estrategias diferentes de afrontamiento que pueden ayudar a mantener nuestra salud mental durante estos momentos difíciles, incluida la risa.
“¿Cómo podemos reír en un momento en que la vida es tan difícil y hay tanto sufrimiento en el mundo?”. Con la participación de cientos de empleados de la Organización Mundial de la Salud de todo el mundo, tuvimos un flujo constante de preguntas y comentarios en el chat (Zoom). Este se quedó conmigo porque llega al corazón del tema. ¿Está realmente bien reír cuando hay tanta pérdida, dolor y dificultades en el mundo? En el contexto correcto, no solo está bien, sino que también es increíblemente útil. ¿Por qué?
La risa es buena para nuestro cerebro. Estimula el centro de placer del cerebro y activa una red de regiones subcorticales, incluido el núcleo accumbens, un componente clave del sistema de recompensa del cerebro. La risa también activa la corteza insular, una región del cerebro crucial para la experiencia de las emociones. Cuando reímos, podemos encontrar un alivio temporal de la pesada carga que soportamos en momentos estresantes. Imagínese cargar un armario en diez tramos de escaleras. Probablemente querrá, o más bien necesitará, hacer una pausa en algunos descansos en el camino para recuperar el aliento. La risa nos ofrece un respiro similar al restaurar nuestra capacidad de afrontar momentos de estrés.
La risa nos ayuda a formar vínculos sociales. Compartir una buena risa con alguien alivia el estrés y genera confianza. El cerebro responde a la risa con los mismos efectos positivos que cuando los primates se acicalan entre sí, lo que lleva a algunos a decir que la risa es una forma de “acicalamiento” emocional. La risa mejora la experiencia del afecto y la unión. En el ámbito laboral, rompe barreras y promueve el trabajo en equipo. La conexión social ayuda a proteger contra el desgaste del estrés intenso o duradero. Compartir una buena carcajada puede ayudar a fomentar esa conexión social.
La risa alivia el dolor. Al igual que el ejercicio, reír tiene el efecto de liberar endorfinas que mejoran nuestra capacidad para aumentar nuestro umbral de dolor. Al igual que el ejercicio, la risa aumenta nuestro ritmo cardíaco, contribuyendo, a su vez, a una mayor salud cardiovascular. Y no es solo la risa espontánea lo que es bueno para el corazón. Incluso la risa simulada que aumenta la frecuencia cardíaca tiene beneficios cardíacos.
La risa reduce el estrés. La risa disminuye las hormonas del estrés como el cortisol y la epinefrina. No tiene por qué ser una risa que termine en dolor de estómago. Incluso sonreír, ya sea de forma espontánea o intencionada, puede ayudar a reducir el estrés. Cuando nos reímos, experimentamos un aumento en la circulación linfática, una regulación positiva de los niveles de cortisol y una mejor producción de anticuerpos que combaten las infecciones. Sorprendentemente, incluso cuando nos encontramos en situaciones estresantes que no son especialmente propicias para la risa, si logramos “sonreír y soportarlo”, nuestros cerebros y cuerpos responden con un mejor funcionamiento cardiovascular y una reducción del estrés.
Estos son tiempos desafiantes y estresantes. Hacer capas sobre las próximas fiestas y el invitado no invitado de la pandemia, Omicron, seguramente nos está agobiando a todos y reduciendo nuestras reservas de resiliencia. Agregar risas a nuestro repertorio de afrontamiento no se trata de ignorar o negar las pesadas cargas que las personas llevan en todo el mundo. La risa (junto con otras estrategias de afrontamiento) se trata de inclinarse y encontrar ese lugar de aterrizaje, tomar un respiro, descansar la mente y renovarse de una manera que proteja y promueva nuestra salud mental para que podamos reanudar la escalada y reducir nuestro riesgo de lesiones a lo largo de este tan estresante tramo del viaje.