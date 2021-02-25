Hotline Help

New call line to help uptown seniors access COVID vaccines

By Gregg McQueen

Think of it as ring relief.

As difficulties have mounted in making appointments online, a new bilingual phone hotline has been launched to help uptown seniors book their slots to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was created by New York-Presbyterian (NYP) in partnership with the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), which is handling the calls.

NYP is running a vaccination hub at the at the Washington Heights Armory, with appointments available to seniors 65 and over. On Tuesday, a phone hotline was debuted to make it easier for seniors residing specifically in Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx schedule appointments there.

Local seniors can now call 646.838.0319 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Staffed by associates who speak English and Spanish, the hotline is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

“This a way that folks can call and speak to a live person, not a recording. They will speak to a real person that will make the appointment for them,” said NMIC Executive Director María Lizardo.

“The hotline staff is bilingual, they will be skilled at customer service, they will be patient with folks,” she said. “Their job is to walk callers through that process and get them that first vaccine appointment.”

To be eligible for scheduling through the hotline, residents must be age 65 years or older and live in the following zip codes: 10026, 10027, 10029, 10030, 10031, 10032, 10033, 10034, 10035, 10037, 10039, 10040, 10451, 10452, 10453, 10454, 10455, 10456, 10459, 10460, 10461, 10462, 10463, 10464, 10465, 10472, 10473 and 10474.

Appointments will be made available dependent on NYP’s supply of vaccine doses.

Depending on call volumes, callers might not reach someone immediately when phoning the hotline, noted Lizardo, who urged callers not to become discouraged.

“We ask that people keep trying and call back if you don’t reach someone the first time,” she said.

Previously, community members could only make appointments online through Connect, NYP’s patient portal.

For seniors who lack internet access or computers or who struggled with navigating the website, booking an Armory appointment might be an impossibility, Lizardo said.

“It became a question of, how do we reach those folks? How do they reach us? We needed to make it an easier process for them to access the vaccine,” she said.

“Having a way to call and speak to someone in their own language will be a big help.”

Currently, all appointments for the Armory vaccine hub are for New York City residents only, with a minimum of 60 percent of all appointment slots reserved for eligible residents of Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx communities.

To connect eligible residents with the COVID-19 vaccine, NYP has partnered with more than 40 community-based and faith-based organizations, including NMIC.

“It’ll be important to use these trusted messengers,” remarked Lizardo, who said NMIC also hopes to engage community members visiting its bimonthly food pantry to help them schedule vaccine appointments. “We’re really going to have to go out there and reach people.”



