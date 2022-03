Hospitalizations of Black New Yorkers surged during Omicron: report

A new report found the Covid-19 hospitalization rate was twice as high among Black New Yorkers during the omicrom surge.

During the omicron wave, the Covid-19 hospitalization rate was twice as high among Black New Yorkers compared to white New Yorkers, according to a new report by the NYC Health Department.

On March 2, the Department released a paper exploring hospitalization rates, the factors that caused the spike, and recommendations for action.

The pandemic has exacerbated health inequities driven by anti-Black structural racism, and these factors contributed to the high rates of hospitalization the city saw among Black New Yorkers during the surge, the paper said.

During the height of the omicron wave, the weekly Covid hospitalization rate was about 50 out of 100,000 White New Yorkers. In comparison, the rate for Black New Yorkers was 120 out of 100,000, the paper said.

The omicrom surge hit in winter 2021.

In addition, Black New Yorkers and residents of the least privileged census tracts faced longer delays receiving a diagnosis of Covid-19 infection, according to the city’s Health Department data.

Inequities in Covid primary vaccination series and additional doses may have made Black New Yorkers more vulnerable to contracting Covid during the omicron surge. In addition to higher risk of exposure, Black New Yorkers were also more susceptible to omicron due to inequities in vaccination coverage during the winter surge, the report said.

“Throughout the NYC vaccination campaign, we have observed delays in primary series vaccination among Black New Yorkers. We also observed lower rates of additional or booster doses among Black New Yorkers by winter 2021 in part because fewer had completed their primary vaccination to be eligible for an additional dose,” the report said.

For ongoing Covid-19 response and recovery, the Health Department outlined several strategies to address structural inequities, including:

Investment in community partnerships to distribute home test kits;

Ensure reliable vaccination, treatment and education services are available, with a goal of achieving more than 70 percent vaccination by age, race and place;

Partner with health systems to ensure equitable access to monoclonal antibodies, antivirals, and inpatient Covid-19 treatments;

Continue to strengthen primary care systems to effectively meet the primary care needs of persons with chronic diseases and marginalized identities, and those living in neighborhoods with disproportionate rates of Covid-19;

Expand work partnering with providers, hospitals and Regional Health Information Organizations (RHIOs) to improve demographic data collection at the point of care to 80 percent target set for race, ethnicity and gender.

The full paper can be found at on.nyc.gov/3tk1d96.