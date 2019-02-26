- English
- Español
Honors for the Hundred
By Gregg McQueen
Over two days, 168 guns were recovered.
A recent gun buyback event conducted together between One Hundred Black Men, Inc. (OHBM) and Harlem Mothers Save (Stop Another Violent End) took the guns off the street permanently.
“We said ‘Enough is enough.’ We need to get some of these guns off the street,” said Harlem Mothers Save Founder Jackie Rowe-Adams, who partners also with the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for the buyback events. “People received $200 for a gun. There’s no questions asked, very anonymous.”
It is one of the many successful events and programs undertaken by OHBM, which was founded in 1963 in New York City.
The group focuses on education through mentoring, career preparedness, reducing hunger and poverty, and raising awareness of health issues, and it also sponsors an Eagle Academy for Young Men public school in each borough of New York City, as well as in Newark, NJ.
Early members include longtime Congressman Charles Rangel, former Mayor David Dinkins and baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Since 1986, OHBM has been a national organization with 116 chapters.
At the Alhambra Ballroom on February 25, Congressman Adriano Espaillat bestowed Congressional honors on three leaders from One Hundred Black Men — President Michael J. Garner, Executive Director Courtney A. Bennett and Past Vice President and Reverend Jacques Andre DeGraff.
Espaillat said he attended OHBM’s annual gala on February 21 and was impressed by the young people he met there who had been mentored by the organization.
“You look at them and say, ‘Wow, the future is in good hands,’” Espaillat remarked.
Bennett described OHBM as “an organization of passion” that helps build a structure for young men to begin to grow in their community and be more career-minded.
“The men really care about what it is that they do,” he said. “They help build a structure and a way for young men to begin to grow in the community, [and to] be career minded. We want to reach some of the kids who have the most challenges.”
Garner said the OHBM is in discussion with the Mayor’s Office and the city’s Department of Education about starting a program to help young people in the city’s homeless shelters.
“Exposing them to field trips, exposing them to other kinds of supportive programs, so that we can move them to where they need to be educationally, so that by the time they graduate from high school, they’re transitioning into college,” he explained.
“Education is going to be the key for our future leaders to get out of poverty,” Garner added. “Instead of sitting around talking about how bad things are, we’re about taking action.”
Rowe-Adams said she hoped the gun buyback event would become a recurring one.
“We need to keep our names out there; they trust us,” she said. “A lot of people were in disbelief that they don’t ask any questions. We need to educate people before we do this.”
On February 13, Espaillat introduced a Congressional resolution in recognition of Black History Month and in tribute to the contributions African Americans have made to the Harlem community.
“Particularly in the Harlem neighborhood, which is recognized around the nation and the world for its historic landmarks and legacy of social revolution and artistic expression of the African-American community, we celebrate and honor individuals who paved the way during the Harlem Renaissance and those who continue to advocate for social and civil justice for all,” Espaillat said.
DeGraff referenced Espaillat’s election battle in 2016 against Keith Wright to win the Congressional seat held by Rangel for more than four decades, and praised Espaillat for connecting with African-American community members who may have been skeptical.
“He gathered leaders from the community and we made the peace,” DeGraff said. “And he’s been a bridge builder every day since then.”
Terrence Byerson helps moderate a mentoring program for OHBM through the organization’s Eagle Academy Schools. Each Saturday at Pace University, the group’s members help students with how to dress and conduct themselves in job interviews.
“Our goal is to get them ready to be successful in this world when it comes to business,” Byerson said.
“I really love the feeling that I get because I get to impart some knowledge and wisdom to young men that look like myself,” he added. “I didn’t really have that when I was young. We as One Hundred Black Men are able to fill that void in young people’s lives.”
Byerson said that many of the young people mentored go on to become mentors themselves.
“Who’s a more credible messenger than them? They can say what they went through to succeed and then teach others,” he said.
For more information, please visit facebook.com/100BlackMen.
Homenaje para ‘One Hundred’
Por Gregg McQueen
Durante dos días, se recuperaron 168 armas de fuego.
Un reciente evento de recompra de armas llevado a cabo entre One Hundred Black Men, Inc. (OHBM) y Harlem Mothers Save (Detener Otro Final Violento) sacó las armas de la calle de forma permanente.
“Dijimos: ¡ya basta! necesitamos sacar algunas de estas armas de la calle”, explicó Jackie Rowe-Adams, fundadora de Harlem Mothers Save, quien también se asocia con el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) y la oficina del fiscal del Distrito de Manhattan para los eventos de recompra. “La gente recibió $200 dólares por un arma. No hay preguntas, muy anónimo”.
Es uno de los muchos eventos y programas exitosos realizados por OHBM, que se fundó en 1963 en la ciudad de Nueva York.
El grupo se enfoca en la educación a través de mentores, preparación para la carrera, reducción del hambre y la pobreza y la concientización sobre temas de salud, y también patrocina una escuela pública Eagle Academy para hombres jóvenes en cada condado de la ciudad de Nueva York, así como en Newark, NJ.
Los primeros miembros incluyen al congresista Charles Rangel, al ex alcalde David Dinkins y a la leyenda del béisbol Jackie Robinson. Desde 1986, OHBM ha sido una organización nacional con 116 capítulos.
En el salón de baile Alhambra el 25 de febrero, el congresista Adriano Espaillat otorgó honores del Congreso a tres líderes de One Hundred Black Men: el presidente Michael J. Garner, el director ejecutivo Courtney A. Bennett, y el ex vicepresidente y reverendo Jacques Andre DeGraff.
Espaillat dijo que asistió a la gala anual de OHBM el 21 de febrero y quedó impresionado por los jóvenes que conoció ahí y que fueron orientados por la organización.
“Los miras y dices: wow, el futuro está en buenas manos”, comentó Espaillat.
Bennett describió a OHBM como “una organización de pasión” que ayuda a construir una estructura para que los hombres jóvenes comiencen a crecer en su comunidad y tengan una mentalidad más profesional.
“A los hombres realmente les importa lo que hacen”, dijo. “Ayudan a construir una estructura y una forma para que los hombres jóvenes comiencen a crecer en la comunidad, [y] tengan una mentalidad profesional. Queremos llegar a algunos de los niños que tienen más desafíos”.
Garner dijo que OHBM está en conversaciones con la Oficina del alcalde y el Departamento de Educación de la ciudad sobre iniciar un programa para ayudar a los jóvenes en los refugios para personas sin hogar de la ciudad.
“Exponerlos a viajes de campo, a otros tipos de programas de apoyo, para que podamos llevarlos a donde tienen que estar educativamente, para que, al momento de graduarse de la preparatoria, estén en transición a la universidad”, explicó.
“La educación será la clave para que nuestros futuros líderes salgan de la pobreza”, agregó Garner. “En lugar de sentarnos a hablar de lo mal que están las cosas, tratamos de actuar”.
Rowe-Adams dijo que espera que el evento de recompra de armas se convierta en uno recurrente.
“Necesitamos mantener nuestros nombres ahí afuera; confían en nosotros”, señaló. “Muchas personas no creían que no hicieran ninguna pregunta. Necesitamos educar a la gente antes de hacer esto”.
El 13 de febrero, Espaillat presentó una resolución del Congreso en reconocimiento al Mes de la Historia Negra y en homenaje a las contribuciones que los afroamericanos han hecho a la comunidad de Harlem.
“Particularmente en el vecindario de Harlem, que es reconocido en todo el país y en el mundo por sus hitos históricos y el legado de la revolución social y la expresión artística de la comunidad afroamericana, celebramos y honramos a las personas que sentaron las bases durante el Renacimiento de Harlem y a quienes continúan abogando por la justicia social y civil para todos”, dijo Espaillat.
DeGraff hizo referencia a la batalla electoral de Espaillat en 2016 contra Keith Wright para ganar el escaño en el Congreso que tuvo Rangel durante más de cuatro décadas, y elogió a Espaillat por conectarse con miembros de la comunidad afroamericana que pueden haber sido escépticos.
“Reunió a líderes de la comunidad e hicimos la paz”, dijo DeGraff. “Y él ha sido un constructor de puentes todos los días desde entonces”.
Terrence Byerson ayuda a moderar un programa de mentores de OHBM a través de las escuelas Eagle Academy de la organización. Cada sábado en la Universidad Pace, los miembros del grupo ayudan a enseñar a los estudiantes a vestirse y conducirse en entrevistas de trabajo.
“Nuestro objetivo es prepararlos para tener éxito en este mundo cuando se trata de negocios”, dijo Byerson.
“Realmente me encanta la sensación que tengo porque puedo impartir algo de conocimiento y sabiduría a los jóvenes que se parecen a mí”, agregó. “Realmente no tuve eso cuando era joven. Nosotros, como One Hundred Black Men, podemos llenar ese vacío en la vida de los jóvenes”.
Byerson dijo que muchos de los jóvenes que recibieron orientación se convierten en mentores.
“¿Quién es un mensajero más creíble que ellos? Pueden decir lo que pasaron para tener éxito y luego enseñar a otros”, dijo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visitet facebook.com/100BlackMen.