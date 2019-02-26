Honors for the Hundred

By Gregg McQueen

Over two days, 168 guns were recovered.

A recent gun buyback event conducted together between One Hundred Black Men, Inc. (OHBM) and Harlem Mothers Save (Stop Another Violent End) took the guns off the street permanently.

“We said ‘Enough is enough.’ We need to get some of these guns off the street,” said Harlem Mothers Save Founder Jackie Rowe-Adams, who partners also with the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office for the buyback events. “People received $200 for a gun. There’s no questions asked, very anonymous.”

It is one of the many successful events and programs undertaken by OHBM, which was founded in 1963 in New York City.

The group focuses on education through mentoring, career preparedness, reducing hunger and poverty, and raising awareness of health issues, and it also sponsors an Eagle Academy for Young Men public school in each borough of New York City, as well as in Newark, NJ.

Early members include longtime Congressman Charles Rangel, former Mayor David Dinkins and baseball legend Jackie Robinson. Since 1986, OHBM has been a national organization with 116 chapters.

At the Alhambra Ballroom on February 25, Congressman Adriano Espaillat bestowed Congressional honors on three leaders from One Hundred Black Men — President Michael J. Garner, Executive Director Courtney A. Bennett and Past Vice President and Reverend Jacques Andre DeGraff.

Espaillat said he attended OHBM’s annual gala on February 21 and was impressed by the young people he met there who had been mentored by the organization.

“You look at them and say, ‘Wow, the future is in good hands,’” Espaillat remarked.

Bennett described OHBM as “an organization of passion” that helps build a structure for young men to begin to grow in their community and be more career-minded.

“The men really care about what it is that they do,” he said. “They help build a structure and a way for young men to begin to grow in the community, [and to] be career minded. We want to reach some of the kids who have the most challenges.”

Garner said the OHBM is in discussion with the Mayor’s Office and the city’s Department of Education about starting a program to help young people in the city’s homeless shelters.

“Exposing them to field trips, exposing them to other kinds of supportive programs, so that we can move them to where they need to be educationally, so that by the time they graduate from high school, they’re transitioning into college,” he explained.

“Education is going to be the key for our future leaders to get out of poverty,” Garner added. “Instead of sitting around talking about how bad things are, we’re about taking action.”

Rowe-Adams said she hoped the gun buyback event would become a recurring one.

“We need to keep our names out there; they trust us,” she said. “A lot of people were in disbelief that they don’t ask any questions. We need to educate people before we do this.”

On February 13, Espaillat introduced a Congressional resolution in recognition of Black History Month and in tribute to the contributions African Americans have made to the Harlem community.

“Particularly in the Harlem neighborhood, which is recognized around the nation and the world for its historic landmarks and legacy of social revolution and artistic expression of the African-American community, we celebrate and honor individuals who paved the way during the Harlem Renaissance and those who continue to advocate for social and civil justice for all,” Espaillat said.

DeGraff referenced Espaillat’s election battle in 2016 against Keith Wright to win the Congressional seat held by Rangel for more than four decades, and praised Espaillat for connecting with African-American community members who may have been skeptical.

“He gathered leaders from the community and we made the peace,” DeGraff said. “And he’s been a bridge builder every day since then.”

Terrence Byerson helps moderate a mentoring program for OHBM through the organization’s Eagle Academy Schools. Each Saturday at Pace University, the group’s members help students with how to dress and conduct themselves in job interviews.

“Our goal is to get them ready to be successful in this world when it comes to business,” Byerson said.

“I really love the feeling that I get because I get to impart some knowledge and wisdom to young men that look like myself,” he added. “I didn’t really have that when I was young. We as One Hundred Black Men are able to fill that void in young people’s lives.”

Byerson said that many of the young people mentored go on to become mentors themselves.

“Who’s a more credible messenger than them? They can say what they went through to succeed and then teach others,” he said.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/100BlackMen.