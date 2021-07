Honoring Edith

Edith Prentiss used a wheelchair for the last 25 years of her life.

She also was a daily transit rider and a fierce advocate in the fight for equality and accessibility for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of society, including in the transit system.

Prentiss died in March at age 69.

A memorial plaque was unveiled on July 28 by Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials at the 175 Street subway station – Prentiss’ home station – honoring her life and legacy.

“Today’s fight for enhanced transit accessibility is built on the advocacy and past fights of people like Edith,” said Quemuel Arroyo, MTA Chief Accessibility Officer. “Edith was at the vanguard of the fight for accessibility, a mentor, and most importantly, a beloved friend. This memorial will serve as a daily reminder to the thousands of riders who use this station every day that we all have the power to be a voice for change.”

Prentiss was a founding member of the Advisory Committee for Transit Accessibility (ACTA), an all-volunteer group of community members committed to working with NYC Transit on a range of accessibility issues with the goal to represent many forms of disability and include persons from across the spectrum of disabilities. She was also a 14-year member of the Transit Riders Council.

Her work with the MTA included advocating for elevators at subway stations, closing platform gaps and educating MTA employees about the challenges for riders with disabilities.

“Edith was brilliant, took no prisoners, and dispensed with the niceties, but her heart was so generous,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “She pushed for accessibility on public transportation, and in police stations, restaurants, and public parks, transforming the city.”

Prentiss was passionate about creating accessible art throughout the transit system that was available for everyone to enjoy. She also held a longtime seat on Community Board 12.

Fellow accessibility advocates, elected officials, and family and friends gathered for the outdoor sidewalk ceremony.

“I am so proud of the hard work my sister was able to accomplish, and the impact of that work will touch New Yorkers for decades to come,” said brother Andrew.

Another project will commemorate the activist’s work.

Before her passing, local artist and filmmaker Arlene Schulman had been working on Hell on Wheels, a documentary film focused on Prentiss.

“It will be completed without her,” wrote Schulman on Facebook at the time of Prentiss’ passing. “I don’t have a time frame. From time to time, I will be posting a still photograph or video from our many shoots. Details on the completion will be posted here.”

For more, please visit www.facebook.com/edithprentisshellonwheels.