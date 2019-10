Homes, STAT

Advocates press city to address homelessness

By Gregg McQueen

He said the B-word.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams took to the steps of City Hall and demanded the city move to allocate $10 billion in its next budget to create new affordable housing.

“Yes, I said it — billion with a ‘b,’” declared Williams.

The Public Advocate joined with fellow elected officials and advocates this past Fri., Oct. 18th to call on the city to do more to address the homelessness crisis.

Attendees knocked Mayor Bill de Blasio for failing to reduce the number of homeless individuals on the street, which has soared to more than 78,000 people in 2019.

Williams said the city should spend a comparable amount to what it is investing for its $9 billion plan to build four community-based jails.

“We must see tremendous additional amounts of investment in things, [to address] the lack of true income-targeted affordable housing, supportive housing, permanent housing, the things that people need that will break the cycle [of incarceration] to begin with,” Williams said.

The rally was held one day after the City Council voted to approve the plan to close Rikers Island and replace it with new jails in four boroughs.

As chants of “Shame, shame, de Blasio’s to blame” rang out, activists begged the mayor to bolster efforts to add more affordable housing units.

“It’s not enough,” said Garrett McMahon Jr. of de Blasio’s current Housing New York Plan, which aims to build or preserve affordable homes for 300,000 families. “They need to build more.”

McMahon explained that he was homeless for one year, but now resides in permanent housing in Manhattan. “I gave away a year of my life, but now I’m doing well, because I have a place to live,” he said.

Charles King, Chief Executive Officer of Housing Works, said some of the mayor’s progressive policies fall flat if New York families do not have permanent housing.

“I’ve got nothing against Universal Pre-K, but let me tell you, if a little girl’s family is homeless, the Universal Pre-K isn’t going to do a lot to change her circumstances,” he said. “If we truly want to be a progressive city, we will ensure that every single New Yorker has access to safe, affordable housing.”

Nathylin Flowers, a housing activist who confronted de Blasio at his Park Slope gym in 2018 to complain about lack of affordable apartments, said the mayor has performed poorly in helping the homeless.

“I’m sorry that I voted for him twice, because he’s not the man I voted for. He’s a liar. He promises and does not deliver,” Flowers remarked.

Flowers, who previously worked on Wall Street, said she had a rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 35 years, but was evicted in 2015 and became homeless.

“We know where the money is. You need to have the will to put the money into permanent housing,” she said.

Giselle Routhier, Policy Director of the Coalition for the Homeless, referenced the recent killings of four homeless men in Chinatown.

“These attacks laid bare the urgency of getting people off the streets,” she said.

Routhier called on the city to build 24,000 new units of affordable housing. “These units should be new. Preserving units that are already occupied doesn’t help people on the street,” she said. “Our Councilmember allies have actually shown that it’s possible, with political will, to build more housing for homeless New Yorkers.”

Advocates also implored the city to create 15,000 units of supportive housing by 2025, expand the number of safe haven shelters, and reform the shelter system intake process.

“We need systemic change, and we need it now,” said State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou. “This crisis is getting worse, it is unacceptable and it is necessary to resolve it because we do not want housing to be a privilege for a few but a right for all.”

Speakers at the rally accused de Blasio of focusing too much energy on pushing his jail plan, at the expense of addressing the city’s homelessness issue.

“They’re not spending money… to end the cycle of incarceration, they’re building jails to make it cheaper to transport people to court,” said Leroy Alexander, a formerly homeless Brooklyn resident. “Bill de Blasio, you’re not representing us.”

Williams suggested the city is making dubious claims about the plan.

“I keep hearing terminology like ‘Rikers is closed’ and ‘We ended mass incarceration.’ I want to make sure we check that. We have done neither of those things,” stated Williams, who said the jail plan must be enhanced to provide more services for incarcerated people who are reentering society.

“Instead of building jails, they should be using that space to build affordable housing,” McMahon said. “That’s what’s needed more. Instead of closing Rikers, they should improve it and not create these new jails.”