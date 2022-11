Home security program for domestic violence survivors expanded

By Gregg McQueen

The initiative aims to improve home security for domestic violence survivors and families.

Over 400 domestic violence survivors have signed up for a city-sponsored home security program since it launched last year.

Now, the initiative is expanding and pivoting to a borough-based model in an effort to reach more residents.

Known as HOME+, the program was launched in 2021 to help survivors of domestic and gender-based violence stay in their homes, by providing them with personal alarm systems that can be used to alert family members, friends, or police in the event of a crisis situation within the home.

On October 31, the program was expanded to provide survivors with lock, door, and window repair and replacement services free of charge.

The expansion is intended to help survivors feel safe enough to remain in their homes rather than entering a shelter or attempting to live somewhere else, city officials said.

“HOME+ helps provide the resources needed to enhance basic safety measures for individuals and families affected by domestic, intimate-partner, or gender-based violence,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.

“There are few things more anxiety-filled than coming home to a broken window, lock, door, or having the feeling of being unsafe in your own home,” Williams-Isom said. “The program extends support for survivors so that they can have the peace of mind knowing that they can call for help regardless of their ability to pay or their immigration status.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home,” said ENDGBV Commissioner Cecile Noel.

Run by the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), the HOME+ program operates through partnerships with five community-based organizations, one in each borough.

“Having a localized presence is important,” said Jamal Alsarraj, Director of Special Projects for ENDGBV.

“To reduce access barriers, having organizations that are close to the community, are culturally specific, and have knowledge of the dynamics involved, including safety considerations, is essential,” Alsarraj said.

Staff members at community-based partners work directly with program clients to assess risk, handle referrals, and provide related case management services.

“If a survivor reaches out to us, we put them in contact with borough-based providers to start an intake and get them connected to help as quickly as we can,” said Alsarraj.

The Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence conducted a series of outreach events citywide.

Program partners include Rising Ground (Manhattan), Violence Intervention Program (Bronx), HELP R.O.A.D.S./USA (Brooklyn), WomanKind (Queens), and Seaman’s Society (Staten Island).

“A home is one’s haven and for survivors of domestic violence it should be as safe as possible,” said Rising Ground Executive Vice President and Chief Program Officer Susan Sampogna in a statement. “On behalf of all our survivors and staff, we thank the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence for expanding HOME+ to further provide the much-needed security safeguards that will help to save lives and empower survivors with the added protection they require.”

Funded with an investment of over $1 million from the Adams administration, HOME+ is a revamped version of the New York City Human Resources Administration’s Alternative to Shelter program, which previously required an order of protection and police response for survivors to participate.

By pivoting to a borough-based approach, ENDGBV hopes to reach more survivors than before, Alsarraj said.

More than 450 clients have registered for HOME+ since its inception, he said.

The program’s alert notification system consists of a base unit that plugs into a power outlet and a pendant or other personal device that clients can carry with them.

“It’s something that’s very discreet that they can keep on their person,” Alsarraj said. “Clients can customize who they want to alert – trusted friends or relatives, service providers, police.”

If a client triggers the alert system, the recipient will receive a notification by text or phone call.

The city has partnered with Maximum Security Group to provide free lock, door, and window replacement services for HOME+ clients.

“In most cases, basic lock installation and repair is done within 24 hours,” Alsarraj said.

Services are provided in a variety of languages and are conducted regardless of a survivor’s immigration status.

"HOME+ strengthens the city's efforts to increase safety and stability for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence and helps empower survivors who often suffer silently and fear seeking out the help they need. Survivors are never alone, and help is always here for them through a wide range of city resources, including this crucial program."

For more information, visit nyc.gov/ENDGBV.

For program assistance in Manhattan, call Rising Ground at 877.783.7794. In the Bronx, call Violence Intervention Program (VIP) at 800.664.5880.