Marker for original Yankees ballpark restored

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Failure was a windfall.

Before the New York Yankees earned fame as one of the winningest team in sports history, and before they were the Bronx Bombers, they were just the Highlanders of the Heights – and a fairly mediocre team.

But the team’s departure in 1913 for the Polo Grounds proved a boon for what would come to be the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP).

Dr. Lee Goldman, Chief Executive of CUMC, joked recently that if it hadn’t been for the Yankees finding success with slugger Babe Ruth and decamping for another stadium, the hospital and medical center might never have existed.

“In many ways, we’re all indebted to the failure of the Highlanders, the success of Babe Ruth, and that’s what brought us all here to this wonderful campus, this great neighborhood,” said Goldman.

The Yankees’ start in Washington Heights was honored with a ceremony on September 21 that reinstated the home plate marker for Hilltop Park, the original ballpark of the franchise, when it was known as the New York Highlanders.

The ballpark was located between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue and 165th and 168th Streets, where the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYP buildings are now located.

Hilltop Park, also known as American League Park, was home to the Highlanders from 1903 until 1912, after which the club moved to the Polo Grounds and officially adopted the Yankees name.

Some of baseball’s legendary stars, including Cy Young, Ty Cobb, and Walter Johnson, played at Hilltop Park.

A marker designating the original location of Hilltop Park’s home plate was dedicated by the Yankees in 1993, but removed in 2011 by the hospital due to the construction of a new radiology center and also renovations to the Chapel Garden, where the plaque was located.

During the ceremony, the reinstalled home plate marker was unveiled.

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said it was important to honor the baseball history of Washington Heights, which has always embraced the sport. In addition to the Yankees, the New York Giants also played in the neighborhood at the Polo Grounds, which was located along the Harlem River Drive near 155th Street.

“In my culture, baseball is very important. It’s in our blood,” De La Rosa said. “I think as Americans, and as immigrants, as people who live in Washington Heights, we celebrate baseball because it brings us together.”

The home plate marker can be viewed in the Chapel Garden, a large green space located behind NYP’s Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. The garden can be entered from Ft. Washington Avenue between 165th and 168th Streets.

Built in just six weeks, Hilltop Park opened on April 30, 1903. It was a large ballpark for its time — the original outfield dimensions were 542 feet to the deepest part of center field.

The stadium had seating for 16,000 fans, and could accommodate another 10,000 spectators for standing room.

In 1908, Young pitched a no-hitter at Hilltop for the Boston Red Sox. That same year, Washington Senators ace Johnson threw three shutouts in one series against the Highlanders.

“To baseball purists, this is almost like hallowed ground. Seeing this marker, you can put yourself back in time and imagine those great players playing at the ballpark,” said Paul Kelly, a baseball aficionado and Yankees fan.

He attended the ceremony with his friend John Newton, another Yankees fan with a more personal connection to the old stadium. Newton said his grandmother grew up on 165th Street, and would share memories with him about Hilltop Park.

“It’s special because she used to tell me stories about it. As a girl, she would walk around here and pick up ticket stubs that people would leave on the ground,” Newton said.

Kelly, a New Jersey resident, said he travels to historic baseball sites as a hobby and came looking for the home plate marker several years ago, only to find it had been removed.

“I wrote a letter to the hospital asking them to bring it back,” Kelly remarked. “They responded that its removal was temporary and they planned to return it. I’d like to think my letter might have sped up the process a bit.”

The ballpark was demolished in 1914, and the land remained vacant until purchased by Edward Harkness for the purpose of creating an academic medical center.

“Surprisingly, it’s not really well known, even by people in this neighborhood, that there was a ballpark here at one time,” said Newton. “Having this plaque restored is a great way to keep that history alive.”