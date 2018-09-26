- English
- Español
Home in the Heights
Marker for original Yankees ballpark restored
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Failure was a windfall.
Before the New York Yankees earned fame as one of the winningest team in sports history, and before they were the Bronx Bombers, they were just the Highlanders of the Heights – and a fairly mediocre team.
But the team’s departure in 1913 for the Polo Grounds proved a boon for what would come to be the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (NYP).
Dr. Lee Goldman, Chief Executive of CUMC, joked recently that if it hadn’t been for the Yankees finding success with slugger Babe Ruth and decamping for another stadium, the hospital and medical center might never have existed.
“In many ways, we’re all indebted to the failure of the Highlanders, the success of Babe Ruth, and that’s what brought us all here to this wonderful campus, this great neighborhood,” said Goldman.
The Yankees’ start in Washington Heights was honored with a ceremony on September 21 that reinstated the home plate marker for Hilltop Park, the original ballpark of the franchise, when it was known as the New York Highlanders.
The ballpark was located between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue and 165th and 168th Streets, where the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NYP buildings are now located.
Hilltop Park, also known as American League Park, was home to the Highlanders from 1903 until 1912, after which the club moved to the Polo Grounds and officially adopted the Yankees name.
Some of baseball’s legendary stars, including Cy Young, Ty Cobb, and Walter Johnson, played at Hilltop Park.
A marker designating the original location of Hilltop Park’s home plate was dedicated by the Yankees in 1993, but removed in 2011 by the hospital due to the construction of a new radiology center and also renovations to the Chapel Garden, where the plaque was located.
During the ceremony, the reinstalled home plate marker was unveiled.
State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa said it was important to honor the baseball history of Washington Heights, which has always embraced the sport. In addition to the Yankees, the New York Giants also played in the neighborhood at the Polo Grounds, which was located along the Harlem River Drive near 155th Street.
“In my culture, baseball is very important. It’s in our blood,” De La Rosa said. “I think as Americans, and as immigrants, as people who live in Washington Heights, we celebrate baseball because it brings us together.”
The home plate marker can be viewed in the Chapel Garden, a large green space located behind NYP’s Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. The garden can be entered from Ft. Washington Avenue between 165th and 168th Streets.
Built in just six weeks, Hilltop Park opened on April 30, 1903. It was a large ballpark for its time — the original outfield dimensions were 542 feet to the deepest part of center field.
The stadium had seating for 16,000 fans, and could accommodate another 10,000 spectators for standing room.
In 1908, Young pitched a no-hitter at Hilltop for the Boston Red Sox. That same year, Washington Senators ace Johnson threw three shutouts in one series against the Highlanders.
“To baseball purists, this is almost like hallowed ground. Seeing this marker, you can put yourself back in time and imagine those great players playing at the ballpark,” said Paul Kelly, a baseball aficionado and Yankees fan.
He attended the ceremony with his friend John Newton, another Yankees fan with a more personal connection to the old stadium. Newton said his grandmother grew up on 165th Street, and would share memories with him about Hilltop Park.
“It’s special because she used to tell me stories about it. As a girl, she would walk around here and pick up ticket stubs that people would leave on the ground,” Newton said.
Kelly, a New Jersey resident, said he travels to historic baseball sites as a hobby and came looking for the home plate marker several years ago, only to find it had been removed.
“I wrote a letter to the hospital asking them to bring it back,” Kelly remarked. “They responded that its removal was temporary and they planned to return it. I’d like to think my letter might have sped up the process a bit.”
The ballpark was demolished in 1914, and the land remained vacant until purchased by Edward Harkness for the purpose of creating an academic medical center.
“Surprisingly, it’s not really well known, even by people in this neighborhood, that there was a ballpark here at one time,” said Newton. “Having this plaque restored is a great way to keep that history alive.”
Marcador de la historia
Historia y fotos Gregg McQueen
La falla fue una ganancia inesperada.
Antes de que los Yankees de Nueva York ganaran fama como uno de los equipos más triunfadores en la historia deportiva, y antes de que fueran los Bronx Bombers, eran tan solo los Highlanders de the Heights, un equipo bastante mediocre.
Pero la partida del equipo en 1913 al condado hermano del Bronx resultó ser una gran ayuda para lo que se convertiría en el Centro Médico de la Universidad de Columbia (CUMC), por sus siglas en inglés) y el Hospital New York-Presbyterian (NYP).
El Dr. Lee Goldman, director ejecutivo del CUMC, bromeó recientemente que si no hubiera sido porque los Yankees tuvieron éxito con el bateador Babe Ruth y salieron corriendo al Bronx, el hospital y el centro médico tal vez nunca hubieran existido.
“En muchos sentidos, todos estamos en deuda con el fracaso de los Highlanders, el éxito de Babe Ruth, y eso es lo que nos trajo a todos a este maravilloso campus, a este gran vecindario”, dijo Goldman.
El inicio de los Yankees en Washington Heights fue homenajeado con una ceremonia el 21 de septiembre que reinstaló el marcador de home de Hilltop Park, el estadio original de la franquicia cuando eran conocidos como los Highlanders de Nueva York.
El estadio de béisbol estaba ubicado entre Broadway y la avenida Fort Washington y las calles 165 y 168, donde ahora se encuentran el Centro Médico Irving de la Universidad Columbia y los edificios de NYP.
Hilltop Park, también conocido como American League Park, fue el hogar de los Highlanders desde 1903 hasta 1912, después de lo cual el club se mudó a Polo Grounds y adoptó oficialmente el nombre de los Yankees.
Algunas de las estrellas legendarias del béisbol, como Cy Young, Ty Cobb y Walter Johnson, jugaron en Hilltop Park.
Un marcador señalando la ubicación original de la place de home de Hilltop Park fue dedicado por los Yankees en 1993, pero fue retirado en 2011 por el hospital debido a la construcción de un nuevo centro de radiología y también a las renovaciones de Chapel Garden, donde estaba la placa situada.
Durante la ceremonia, se develó el marcador reinstalado de la placa de home.
La asambleísta estatal Carmen De La Rosa dijo que es importante honrar la historia del béisbol de Washington Heights, que siempre ha abrazado el deporte. Además de los Yankees, los Gigantes de Nueva York también jugaron en el vecindario en Polo Grounds, que estaba ubicado a lo largo del Harlem River Drive, cerca de la calle 155.
“En mi cultura, el béisbol es muy importante. Está en nuestra sangre”, dijo De La Rosa. “Creo que como estadounidenses, y como inmigrantes, como personas que viven en Washington Heights, celebramos el béisbol porque nos une”.
El marcador se puede ver en Chapel Garden, un gran espacio verde ubicado detrás del Hospital Infantil Morgan Stanley del NYP. Se puede ingresar al jardín desde la avenida Ft. Washington, entre las calles 165 y 168.
Construido en tan solo seis semanas, Hilltop Park abrió sus puertas el 30 de abril de 1903. Era un gran estadio de béisbol para su época: las dimensiones originales de los jardines eran de 542 pies hasta la parte más profunda del jardín central.
El estadio tenía capacidad para 16,000 fanáticos y podía acomodar a otros 10,000 espectadores de pie.
En 1908, Young lanzó un juego sin hits en Hilltop para los Medias Rojas de Boston. Ese mismo año, Johnson, la estrella de los Senadores de Washington, lanzó tres blanqueadas en una serie contra los Highlanders.
“Para los puristas del béisbol, esto es casi como un terreno sagrado. Al ver este marcador, puedes retroceder en el tiempo e imaginar a esos grandes jugadores en el estadio “, dijo Paul Kelly, aficionado al béisbol y fanático de los Yankees.
Asistió a la ceremonia con su amigo John Newton, otro fanático de los Yankees con una conexión más personal con el viejo estadio. Newton dijo que su abuela creció en la calle 165 y compartía recuerdos con él sobre Hilltop Park.
“Es especial porque ella solía contarme historias al respecto. Cuando era niña, caminaba por ahí y recogía talones de boletos que la gente dejaba en el suelo”, dijo.
Kelly, un residente de Nueva Jersey, dijo que viaja a sitios históricos de béisbol como un hobby y vino buscando la placa del marcador de home hace varios años, solo para descubrir que había sido eliminado.
“Escribí una carta al hospital pidiéndoles que la trajeran de vuelta”, comentó Kelly. “Respondieron que su eliminación era temporal y planeaban regresarla. Me gustaría pensar que mi carta podría haber acelerado un poco el proceso”.
El estadio fue demolido en 1914 y el terreno permaneció vacío hasta que Edward Harkness lo compró con el propósito de crear un centro médico académico.
“Sorprendentemente, no es muy conocido, ni siquiera por la gente de este vecindario, que hubo un estadio aquí en algún momento”, dijo Newton. “Restaurar esta placa es una excelente manera de mantener viva esa historia”.