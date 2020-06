Home Depot

Revamped affordable housing website unveiled

By Gregg McQueen

In the streets and on your screens.

While much of the city ground to a halt due to coronavirus, Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) Commissioner Louise Carroll said her agency has been hard at work.

“Our inspectors are out in the streets. We are responding to 311 complaints about lack of services,” she said on Tuesday during a video meeting with community media.

The agency has also been focused on revamping the NYC Housing Connect website, the city’s centralized tool for applying to affordable housing lotteries.

Launched by HPD on Tuesday, the new site features an enhanced application process, customizable search features and housing alerts.

“We’ll calculate your income, match you with units that you qualify for,” Carroll said.

The site has been optimized for mobile devices and accessible in more than 100 languages.

New Yorkers can apply for affordable apartments regardless of immigration status.

“In the last year, we’ve worked with [HPD] to make the housing lotteries more accessible,” said Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi. “The necessity of including a Social Security number has been shifted to make more New Yorkers eligible for it and to be able to establish eligibility based on income in different ways.”

“This pandemic not only caused a health crisis — it has caused an economic one as well. As stress is mounting on families across the city, we are fighting to ensure all New Yorkers are supported,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “The new and improved NYC Housing Connect will make applying for affordable housing easier than ever at a time that we know families need all the help they can get.”

Starting in July, “nearly 2,500 affordable housing units will be added to the website,” Carroll said.

“With the pandemic showing everyone the strong disparities in the city based on race and ethnicity, we’re being asked to do more to address these disparities,” she said.

“Our Section 8 office is open,” noted Carroll, referring to the federal housing voucher program. “We’ve made sure that everyone who has Section 8 can keep it during this crisis.”

Though Housing Connect previously contained only rental units, home ownership opportunities will be included for the first time.

The original Housing Connect website, created under the Bloomberg administration, will be phased out after all the rental opportunities posted on it are filled.

Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants (MOPT) Deputy Director Ricardo Martínez Campos said his agency has launched a Tenant Help Line during the pandemic.

“Anyone can access – regardless of immigration status – legal advice, guidance on tenant protections, housing court,” he said.

“Many have questions about their rights, or maybe have a complaint, or are seeking repairs,” he said. “They can be guided through filing a complaint.”

City residents can access by calling 311 and saying, “Tenant Help Line.”

“This line is centralizing critical information,” Martínez Campos said. “So, any question tenants have, they should be able to get an answer.”

To access the new Housing Connect, go to nyc.gov/housingconnect.