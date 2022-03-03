Holy and handy

By Sherry Mazzocchi

“It’s worth trying to figure out how we allow God into our lives,” said Monsignor Kevin Sullivan.

Got a minute? Read the Bible.

What’s The Message? Bible Basics for Busy People is a sort of Cliff Notes version of the Bible. Written by Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, it breaks down 25 key biblical passages into simple ideas and provides a framework for a time-challenged reader.

“I felt the need to write the book because when God was giving out gifts, one of the things he shortchanged me on was patience,” he said. “I’m not patient and I think there are a number of other New Yorkers how are a little bit on the short side of patience.”

Depending on the translation, the Bible is 800,000 words, more or less, said Sullivan.

“I also think it’s the best spiritual book around,” he said. “You can find the core theme of the Bible in about 25 passages.”

The new book.

The result is a witty and slightly irreverent book, designed to keep believers, nonbelievers and the curious entertained and informed. Too many people, he said, divide their lives between daily living and religious thought and belief. “Basically, you do what you want in life, and then when you want to get holy, you read the Bible,” he said.

But Sullivan says that people should not divide their lives between the secular and the spiritual. “I think there is a core part of humanity, of our very human nature that is more than flesh and blood,” he said. “I think embedded in the human being is a natural kind of tendency or desire, towards the divine, and that the human leans toward the divine.”

Still, more people appear to be turning away from organized religious practice – despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

A December 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 29% of U.S. adults claimed no religious affiliation. This was an increase of 6 percentage points from 2016, a trend led largely by millennials. Moreover, more Americans said they prayed less often, with about 32% of those polled indicating that they seldom or never pray. This also reflected an increase of about 18 percentage points from 2007.

Sullivan believes the shift is partly due to a general distrust of institutions, including the Catholic Church. “There are reasons why people are skeptical, but I don’t believe that there is a decrease in the spiritual in humanity,” he said. “I believe [people need to be] fostered in a way that leads towards using spirituality in a way that not only enhances their own lives, but enhances the lives of their neighbors and builds a fairer, [more just] and more compassionate society. And a common good.”

The book’s brevity and succinct messaging aims to inspire readers to integrate sweeping spiritual ideas into their lives in an accessible and practical fashion. Sullivan hopes all readers will better understand major Biblical themes and apply the core values of charity and compassion in their own lives.

It starts, just like in the good book, with Genesis. “At every part of that act of creation, the Bible says ‘And God saw it was good.’ Well, if you think about that, going back thousands of years, there was a green movement,” he said. “God created this world, said it was good and he gave it to humankind to protect.”

Sullivan (right) at Mass with Cardinal Dolan.

In John’s Gospel, Sullivan notes how, at the very beginning, Jesus was born with God. “I like the fact that [this] gets us to the reality of how the divine, the human and the spiritual, are all kind of mixed up in us,” he said. “It’s worth trying to figure out how we allow God into our lives.”

“Sometimes when we say, ‘Well, I’m only human,’ we use that to mean: ‘Well, what do you expect? I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to do bad things,’” explained Sullivan.

Not so fast.

“But when we look at what Jesus [actually] did, you say, ‘Ah, I’m only human. I can do great things because of the stories of Jesus feeding people and teaching people.’ He did that not as an angel. He came down in human form,” Sullivan said. “Don’t tell me you can’t do great things because our humanity is capable of greatness.”

“It’s the best spiritual book around,” said Sullivan of the Bible.

Sullivan’s own life is a model for doing great things. Born in the Bronx, and raised in Yonkers, Sullivan thought about a religious life while still in high school. He was ordained in 1976 and his first formal assignment was at Saint Elizabeth’s in Washington Heights, where he worked until 1984. He co-founded local non profits: the Washington Heights Inwood Coalition (WHIC) as well as Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) and sits on the board of numerous organizations. He was named Monsignor in 1999, and has been the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York since 2001.

Food distribution events have been a constant.

Catholic Charities is a multi-pronged organization providing immediate food and nutritional support to all families in need, as well as facilitating housing and emergency shelter, immigration assistance and services for people with special needs. Throughout the pandemic, the organization expanded its outreach into already vulnerable communities that were often overlooked.

“We are both burdened and blessed to be able to be at the center of helping people who are in really critical need,” he said. “We went into communities where we weren’t before, with a couple of trucks, pop-up tents and some tables,” he said. “We did pop-up food pantries at least once a week to bring hundreds of grocery bags of food to two, three, four hundred families in the middle of the pandemic.”

Offerings

While some of the Catholic Charities’ staff remotely provided telehealth services to children and teens struggling with mental health issues, others remained on site, working in residential homes for people substance abuse issues and developmental disabilities. “They had to go in, day in and day out,” Sullivan said. “Those individuals needed care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was a time that required tremendous dedication and sacrifice on the part of so many of our staff.”

The Monsignor also hosts “Just Love,” a one-hour weekly radio series on the SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio during which he interviews guests and explores the Catholic faith and its impact on American society.

Sullivan said that becoming a priest was how he has sought to use his talents – including now as the published author of a handy guide to the Bible – to help people.

“If I could do my part to help people have a better relationship with God, it would be something I would like to do,” he said. “And God wouldn’t be too mad if I did it.”

For more, please visit catholiccharitiesny.org. The new book is available everywhere books are sold.