Holy and handy
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Got a minute? Read the Bible.
What’s The Message? Bible Basics for Busy People is a sort of Cliff Notes version of the Bible. Written by Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, it breaks down 25 key biblical passages into simple ideas and provides a framework for a time-challenged reader.
“I felt the need to write the book because when God was giving out gifts, one of the things he shortchanged me on was patience,” he said. “I’m not patient and I think there are a number of other New Yorkers how are a little bit on the short side of patience.”
Depending on the translation, the Bible is 800,000 words, more or less, said Sullivan.
“I also think it’s the best spiritual book around,” he said. “You can find the core theme of the Bible in about 25 passages.”
The result is a witty and slightly irreverent book, designed to keep believers, nonbelievers and the curious entertained and informed. Too many people, he said, divide their lives between daily living and religious thought and belief. “Basically, you do what you want in life, and then when you want to get holy, you read the Bible,” he said.
But Sullivan says that people should not divide their lives between the secular and the spiritual. “I think there is a core part of humanity, of our very human nature that is more than flesh and blood,” he said. “I think embedded in the human being is a natural kind of tendency or desire, towards the divine, and that the human leans toward the divine.”
Still, more people appear to be turning away from organized religious practice – despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.
A December 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that 29% of U.S. adults claimed no religious affiliation. This was an increase of 6 percentage points from 2016, a trend led largely by millennials. Moreover, more Americans said they prayed less often, with about 32% of those polled indicating that they seldom or never pray. This also reflected an increase of about 18 percentage points from 2007.
Sullivan believes the shift is partly due to a general distrust of institutions, including the Catholic Church. “There are reasons why people are skeptical, but I don’t believe that there is a decrease in the spiritual in humanity,” he said. “I believe [people need to be] fostered in a way that leads towards using spirituality in a way that not only enhances their own lives, but enhances the lives of their neighbors and builds a fairer, [more just] and more compassionate society. And a common good.”
The book’s brevity and succinct messaging aims to inspire readers to integrate sweeping spiritual ideas into their lives in an accessible and practical fashion. Sullivan hopes all readers will better understand major Biblical themes and apply the core values of charity and compassion in their own lives.
It starts, just like in the good book, with Genesis. “At every part of that act of creation, the Bible says ‘And God saw it was good.’ Well, if you think about that, going back thousands of years, there was a green movement,” he said. “God created this world, said it was good and he gave it to humankind to protect.”
In John’s Gospel, Sullivan notes how, at the very beginning, Jesus was born with God. “I like the fact that [this] gets us to the reality of how the divine, the human and the spiritual, are all kind of mixed up in us,” he said. “It’s worth trying to figure out how we allow God into our lives.”
“Sometimes when we say, ‘Well, I’m only human,’ we use that to mean: ‘Well, what do you expect? I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to do bad things,’” explained Sullivan.
Not so fast.
“But when we look at what Jesus [actually] did, you say, ‘Ah, I’m only human. I can do great things because of the stories of Jesus feeding people and teaching people.’ He did that not as an angel. He came down in human form,” Sullivan said. “Don’t tell me you can’t do great things because our humanity is capable of greatness.”
Sullivan’s own life is a model for doing great things. Born in the Bronx, and raised in Yonkers, Sullivan thought about a religious life while still in high school. He was ordained in 1976 and his first formal assignment was at Saint Elizabeth’s in Washington Heights, where he worked until 1984. He co-founded local non profits: the Washington Heights Inwood Coalition (WHIC) as well as Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC) and sits on the board of numerous organizations. He was named Monsignor in 1999, and has been the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York since 2001.
Catholic Charities is a multi-pronged organization providing immediate food and nutritional support to all families in need, as well as facilitating housing and emergency shelter, immigration assistance and services for people with special needs. Throughout the pandemic, the organization expanded its outreach into already vulnerable communities that were often overlooked.
“We are both burdened and blessed to be able to be at the center of helping people who are in really critical need,” he said. “We went into communities where we weren’t before, with a couple of trucks, pop-up tents and some tables,” he said. “We did pop-up food pantries at least once a week to bring hundreds of grocery bags of food to two, three, four hundred families in the middle of the pandemic.”
While some of the Catholic Charities’ staff remotely provided telehealth services to children and teens struggling with mental health issues, others remained on site, working in residential homes for people substance abuse issues and developmental disabilities. “They had to go in, day in and day out,” Sullivan said. “Those individuals needed care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was a time that required tremendous dedication and sacrifice on the part of so many of our staff.”
The Monsignor also hosts “Just Love,” a one-hour weekly radio series on the SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio during which he interviews guests and explores the Catholic faith and its impact on American society.
Sullivan said that becoming a priest was how he has sought to use his talents – including now as the published author of a handy guide to the Bible – to help people.
“If I could do my part to help people have a better relationship with God, it would be something I would like to do,” he said. “And God wouldn’t be too mad if I did it.”
For more, please visit catholiccharitiesny.org. The new book is available everywhere books are sold.
La palabra, en las palmas
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
¿Tiene un minuto? Lea la biblia.
What’s The Message? Bible Basics for Busy People es una especie de versión Cliff Notes de la Biblia. Escrito por monseñor Kevin Sullivan, desglosa 25 pasajes bíblicos clave en ideas sencillas y proporciona un marco para un lector con problemas de tiempo.
“Sentí la necesidad de escribir el libro porque, cuando Dios repartió dones, una de las cosas que me faltó fue la paciencia”, dijo. “No soy paciente y creo que hay muchos otros neoyorquinos a los que les falta un poco de paciencia”.
Según la traducción, la Biblia tiene 800,000 palabras, más o menos, dijo Sullivan.
“También creo que es el mejor libro espiritual que existe”, dijo. “Puedes encontrar el tema central de la Biblia en unos 25 pasajes”.
El resultado es un libro ingenioso y ligeramente irreverente, diseñado para mantener entretenidos e informados a creyentes, no creyentes y curiosos. Demasiada gente, dijo, divide su vida entre la vida cotidiana y el pensamiento y las creencias religiosas. “Básicamente, uno hace lo que quiere en la vida, y luego, cuando quiere santiguarse, lee la Biblia”, dijo.
Pero Sullivan dice que la gente no debe dividir su vida entre lo secular y lo espiritual. “Creo que hay una parte central de la humanidad, de nuestra propia naturaleza humana, que es más que carne y sangre”, dijo. “Creo que en el ser humano hay una especie de tendencia o deseo natural hacia lo divino, y que lo humano se inclina hacia lo divino”.
Sin embargo, parece que cada vez más personas se alejan de la práctica religiosa organizada, incluso a pesar de los desafíos que plantea la pandemia.
Una encuesta del Centro de Investigación Pew realizada en diciembre de 2021 reveló que el 29% de los adultos estadounidenses afirmaban no tener ninguna afiliación religiosa. Esto supuso un aumento de 6 puntos porcentuales desde 2016, una tendencia liderada en gran medida por los millenials. Además, más estadounidenses dijeron que rezaban con menos frecuencia, con cerca del 32% de los encuestados indicando que rara vez o nunca rezan. Esto también refleja un aumento de unos 18 puntos porcentuales desde 2007.
Sullivan cree que este cambio se debe en parte a la desconfianza generalizada en las instituciones, incluida la Iglesia católica. “Hay razones por las que la gente es escéptica, pero no creo que haya una disminución de lo espiritual en la humanidad”, dijo. “Creo que [la gente necesita ser] fomentada de una manera que lleve a utilizar la espiritualidad de una manera que no sólo mejore sus propias vidas, sino que mejore las vidas de sus vecinos y construya una sociedad más justa y compasiva. Y un bien común”.
La brevedad del libro y su mensaje sucinto pretenden inspirar a los lectores para que integren ideas espirituales de gran calado en sus vidas de forma accesible y práctica. Sullivan espera que todos los lectores comprendan mejor los principales temas bíblicos y apliquen los valores fundamentales de la caridad y la compasión en sus propias vidas.
Comienza, como en el buen libro, con el Génesis. “En cada parte de ese acto de creación, la Biblia dice ‘Y Dios vio que era bueno’. Pues bien, si pensamos en eso, remontándonos a miles de años atrás, hubo un movimiento verde”, dijo. “Dios creó este mundo, dijo que era bueno y se lo dio a la humanidad para que lo protegiera”.
En el Evangelio de Juan, Sullivan señala cómo, al principio, Jesús nació con Dios. “Me gusta el hecho de que [esto] nos lleva a la realidad de cómo lo divino, lo humano y lo espiritual, están todos mezclados en nosotros”, dijo. “Vale la pena que intentemos descubrir cómo permitimos que Dios entre en nuestras vidas”.
“A veces, cuando decimos: bueno, soy humano’, lo utilizamos para decir: bueno, ¿qué esperabas? Voy a cometer errores. Voy a hacer cosas malas”, explicó Sullivan.
No tan rápido.
“Pero cuando miramos lo que Jesús [realmente] hizo, dices: ah, sólo soy humano. Puedo hacer grandes cosas por las historias de Jesús alimentando a la gente y enseñando a la gente’. No lo hizo como un ángel. Bajó en forma humana”, dijo Sullivan. “No me digas que no puedes hacer grandes cosas porque nuestra humanidad es capaz de ser grande”.
La propia vida de Sullivan es un modelo para hacer grandes cosas. Nacido en el Bronx y criado en Yonkers, Sullivan pensó en la vida religiosa cuando aún estaba en el instituto. Se ordenó en 1976 y su primer destino como sacerdote fue Santa Isabel en Washington Heights, donde trabajó hasta 1984. Fue cofundador de organizaciones locales sin ánimo de lucro: la Coalición Washington Heights Inwood (WHIC, por sus siglas en inglés), así como la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), y forma parte del consejo de numerosas organizaciones. Fue nombrado monseñor en 1999, y ha sido el director general de Caridades Católicas de la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York desde 2001.
Caridades Católicas es una organización con múltiples facetas que proporciona ayuda alimentaria y nutricional inmediata a todas las familias necesitadas, además de facilitar vivienda y refugio de emergencia, asistencia a la inmigración y servicios para personas con necesidades especiales. A lo largo de la pandemia, la organización amplió su alcance a comunidades ya vulnerables que a menudo se pasaban por alto.
“Nos sentimos agobiados y a la vez bendecidos por poder estar en el centro de la ayuda a personas que tienen una necesidad realmente crítica”, dijo. “Entramos en comunidades en las que antes no estábamos, con un par de camiones, tiendas de campaña desplegables y algunas mesas”, dijo. “Hicimos despensas emergentes al menos una vez a la semana para llevar cientos de bolsas de comida a doscientas, trescientas o cuatrocientas familias en medio de la pandemia”.
Mientras que parte del personal de Caridades Católicasprestaba a distancia servicios de telesalud a niños y adolescentes con problemas de salud mental, otros permanecían in situ, trabajando en residencias para personas con problemas de abuso de sustancias y discapacidades del desarrollo. “Tenían que entrar, día tras día”, dijo Sullivan. “Esas personas necesitaban atención las 24 horas del día, los siete días de la semana. Fue una época que requirió una tremenda dedicación y sacrificio por parte de muchos de nuestros empleados.”
Monseñor también presenta “Just Love”, una serie radiofónica semanal de una hora de duración en la radio por satélite SIRIUS XM, en la que entrevista a invitados y explora la fe católica y su impacto en la sociedad estadounidense.
Sullivan dijo que, al convertirse en sacerdote, trató de utilizar sus talentos, incluyendo ahora como autor publicado de una guía práctica de la Biblia, para ayudar a la gente.
“Si pudiera poner mi granito de arena para ayudar a la gente a tener una mejor relación con Dios, sería algo que me gustaría hacer”, dijo. “Y Dios no se enfadaría demasiado si lo hiciera”.
Para más información, por favor visite catholiccharitiesny.org. El nuevo libro está disponible en todos los lugares donde se venden libros.