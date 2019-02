Holiday Heat

Valentine’s Day is often one of the coldest days of the year.

Harlem Stage is heating things up with its Neo-Burlesque Variety Show.

The special Valentine’s Day event will be a hot date night, featuring award-winning poet and educator Mo Beasley’s UrbanErotika, also known as “the house that Lust built, and Love saved from damnation.”

The evening is a celebration of erotic love with dance, music and poetry. Performances include award-winning burlesque artist Zyra Lee Vanity and performer Shannon Lower. Filipino American poet Regie Cabico, hip-hop singer Nemiss ChiYork, and spoken word artist Peter “Rainmaker” Seaton also guest star. Music is provided by The SoulFolk Experience, hailed as the “Best Band in Brooklyn” by WNYC.

“This season we are conversing, collaborating, and of course singing and dancing,” said Patricia Cruz, Executive Director of Harlem Stage.

Performances range from the soft to the bold, from the sensual to the sensational. Harlem Stage hails it as a full spectrum of romantic and sensual love in a healthy journey of fantasy and desire.

Monique Martin, Harlem Stage’s Director of Programming, said precarious times call for #Disrupters. “The trifecta of art, culture and activism provides us with tools that can guide us to a deeper understanding of the past, present and forecast the future.”

For more information, please visit: www.HarlemStage.org or call 212.281.9240 (ext. 19).