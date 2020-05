Hold Up

Postal Service Extends Offers Hold Mail Service

This delay is welcome news from the post office.

As residents and businesses remain absent from homes and storefronts across New York, they may also be socially distanced from the mailbox.

In response, the Postal Service will extend “Hold Mail” requests now through the end of May.

The Postal Service’s Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. For many displaced by local conditions, those holds are set to expire, putting weeks of business mail or household correspondence at risk of return.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and has extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30, 2020.

Postal officials note that on or before May 30, 2020, returning customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request redelivery.

Officials encourage residents to contact their local post office as a part of their return to business.

If mail needs to be held beyond May 30, residents are encouraged to contact their local post office.

An additional two-week grace period, beginning June 1, 2020, will allow customers to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.

All customers are encouraged to promptly collect their mail on hold or make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail, including accumulated mail already on hold.

On June 15, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 800.ASK.USPS (275.8777).

For service updates, please go to about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/.

For those with existing online accounts, please visit https://bit.ly/2zjFcz2.