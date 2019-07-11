Hold Pose, Break Record

Free wellness festival returns uptown

By Gregg McQueen

Photos by Chas Kimbrell

Wellness warriors unite.

A free yoga festival is returning to the Harlem community, and aims to break a Guinness record in the process.

On July 13, SOULFest NYC 2019 will offer yoga and meditation classes free of charge, in a day-long program aimed at New Yorkers of all ages.

The day-long event will be held at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza, located at 163 West 125th Street.

Attendees will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people performing a Warrior I Pose, a traditional yoga position.

Now in its third year, SOULFest NYC is the brainchild of Lara Land, founder of Harlem’s Land Yoga, and Iana Vélez, Publisher of NY YOGA + LIFE magazine.

“We’re trying to make yoga more accessible,” said Land. “The idea is to make it as easy as possible for people to participate. Yoga and fitness are for everybody.”

Vélez said that many people are reluctant to try yoga because they feel they’re not in the proper shape to do it.

“There’s a stereotype on who does yoga and where you can do it,” said Vélez. “We want to break the stereotypes. There are lots of different body types and many forms of yoga.”

This year’s SOULFest NYC will feature bilingual classes and debut a Kids Zone to help introduce children to yoga, art, and music.

At 12 noon, the group will attempt to break the previous world record of 387 people doing Warrior I Pose.

“Our goal is to get 400 people to hold the pose for three minutes, which will get us in the record books,” Land said.

The event will also feature a performance by Fogo Azul, a Brazilian Samba Reggae drumline group.

“It’ll basically turn things into a big dance party,” remarked Land. “It should be a fun way to bring the community together.” She said 1,600 people have pre-registered for the event.

SOULFest NYC is conducted in partnership with Three and a Half Acres Yoga, a nonprofit that provides yoga classes to mental health and substance abuse centers, shelters, senior centers, and other locations.

“We go to places other people don’t want to go,” she said.

Vélez said that attendees at past installments of SOULFest have informed her that it was the first time they had tried yoga.

“We get a lot of people who are new to it and they get hooked,” she said.

“Yoga isn’t just being in a fancy studio with your yoga pants on,” Vélez added. “Yoga is needed within the community, in all communities. Everyone can benefit from it.”

SOULFest NYC 2019 will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza, located at 163 West 125th Street. Admission is free.

For more information, go to soulfestnyc.com.