Hold Pose, Break Record
Free wellness festival returns uptown
By Gregg McQueen
Photos by Chas Kimbrell
Wellness warriors unite.
A free yoga festival is returning to the Harlem community, and aims to break a Guinness record in the process.
On July 13, SOULFest NYC 2019 will offer yoga and meditation classes free of charge, in a day-long program aimed at New Yorkers of all ages.
The day-long event will be held at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza, located at 163 West 125th Street.
Attendees will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most people performing a Warrior I Pose, a traditional yoga position.
Now in its third year, SOULFest NYC is the brainchild of Lara Land, founder of Harlem’s Land Yoga, and Iana Vélez, Publisher of NY YOGA + LIFE magazine.
“We’re trying to make yoga more accessible,” said Land. “The idea is to make it as easy as possible for people to participate. Yoga and fitness are for everybody.”
Vélez said that many people are reluctant to try yoga because they feel they’re not in the proper shape to do it.
“There’s a stereotype on who does yoga and where you can do it,” said Vélez. “We want to break the stereotypes. There are lots of different body types and many forms of yoga.”
This year’s SOULFest NYC will feature bilingual classes and debut a Kids Zone to help introduce children to yoga, art, and music.
At 12 noon, the group will attempt to break the previous world record of 387 people doing Warrior I Pose.
“Our goal is to get 400 people to hold the pose for three minutes, which will get us in the record books,” Land said.
The event will also feature a performance by Fogo Azul, a Brazilian Samba Reggae drumline group.
“It’ll basically turn things into a big dance party,” remarked Land. “It should be a fun way to bring the community together.” She said 1,600 people have pre-registered for the event.
SOULFest NYC is conducted in partnership with Three and a Half Acres Yoga, a nonprofit that provides yoga classes to mental health and substance abuse centers, shelters, senior centers, and other locations.
“We go to places other people don’t want to go,” she said.
Vélez said that attendees at past installments of SOULFest have informed her that it was the first time they had tried yoga.
“We get a lot of people who are new to it and they get hooked,” she said.
“Yoga isn’t just being in a fancy studio with your yoga pants on,” Vélez added. “Yoga is needed within the community, in all communities. Everyone can benefit from it.”
SOULFest NYC 2019 will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building Plaza, located at 163 West 125th Street. Admission is free.
For more information, go to soulfestnyc.com.
Mantener la postura, romper el récord
Festival gratuito de bienestar regresa al Alto
Por Gregg McQueen
Fotos por Chas Kimbrell
Guerreros del bienestar unidos.
Un festival gratuito de yoga regresa a la comunidad de Harlem y tiene como objetivo romper un récord Guinness en el proceso.
El 13 de julio, SOULFest NYC 2019 ofrecerá clases de yoga y meditación sin costo, en un programa de un día dirigido a neoyorquinos de todas las edades.
El evento de un día se llevará a cabo en el edificio estatal de oficinas Adam Clayton Powell Plaza, ubicado en el No. 163 de la calle 125 oeste.
Los asistentes intentarán romper el récord mundial Guinness de mayor número de personas realizando la postura de guerrero 1, posición tradicional de yoga.
Ahora en su tercer año, SOULFest NYC es una creación de Lara Land, fundadora de Harlem´s Land Yoga, y de Iana Vélez, editora de la revista NY YOGA + LIFE.
“Estamos tratando de hacer que el yoga sea más accesible”, dijo Land. “La idea es lograr que la participación de las personas sea lo más fácil posible. El yoga y el acondicionamiento físico son para todos”.
Vélez comentó que muchas personas se resisten a probar el yoga porque sienten que no tienen la forma adecuada para hacerlo.
“Hay un estereotipo sobre quién hace yoga y dónde puede hacerse”, dijo Vélez. “Queremos romper los estereotipos. Hay muchos tipos diferentes de cuerpos y muchas formas de yoga”.
El SOULFest NYC de este año incluirá clases bilingües y estrenará una zona infantil para ayudar a que los niños aprendan yoga, arte y música.
A las 12 del mediodía, el grupo intentará romper el récord mundial anterior de 387 personas haciendo la pose de guerrero 1.
“Nuestro objetivo es lograr que 400 personas mantengan la postura durante tres minutos, lo que nos llevará a los registros”, explicó Land.
El evento también contará con la actuación de Fogo Azul, un grupo brasileño de Samba Reggae de percusiones.
“Básicamente, convertirá las cosas en una gran fiesta de baile”, comentó Land. “Debería ser una forma divertida de unir a la comunidad”. Comentó que 1,600 personas se han inscrito previamente para el evento.
SOULFest NYC se realiza en asociación con Three and Half Acres Yoga, una organización sin fines de lucro que brinda clases de yoga en centros de salud mental y de abuso de sustancias, albergues, centros para personas de la tercera edad y otros lugares.
“Vamos a donde otras personas no quieren ir”, dijo.
Vélez dijo que los asistentes a eventos anteriores de SOULFest le informaron que era la primera vez que probaban yoga.
“Tenemos muchas personas que son nuevas en eso y se enganchan”, dijo.
“El yoga no es solo estar en un estudio de lujo con los pantalones de yoga puestos”, agregó Vélez. “Se necesita yoga dentro de la comunidad, en todas las comunidades. Todos pueden beneficiarse”.
SOULFest NYC 2019 se llevará a cabo el sábado 13 de julio de 9 a.m. a 6 p.m. en el edificio de oficinas estatales Adam Clayton Powell Plaza, ubicado en el No. 163 de la calle 125 oeste. La entrada es gratuita.
Para obtener más información, vaya a soulfestnyc.com.