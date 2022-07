Hochul wins NY Democratic primary

Governor Kathy Hochul cruised to victory in New York’s Democratic primary on Tues., June 28th to become her party’s nominee for Governor in the general election this November.

Hochul earned more than 67 percent of the vote to defeat a pair of challengers – New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (19.2 percent) and Congressman Thomas Suozzi (13 percent).

Hochul is vying to become the first woman to be elected governor of New York State. She became the first female to serve in the role when she stepped in for Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned 10 months ago.

“There’s so much more to do,” said Hochul. “We’re just getting started.”

She will face off against Republican Lee Zeldin, a Congressman from Long Island, in the general election.

Zeldin won the Republican primary on Tuesday with 43.9 percent of votes, defeating Andrew Guiliani (22.8 percent), Rob Astorino (18.5 percent) and Harry Miller (14.7 percent)

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Hochul’s handpicked running mate (61 percent), easily fended off challengers Ana María Archila (24.8 percent) and Diana Reyna (14.2) percent.

For the primary election, voters also decided on Democratic nominees for the State Assembly.

Most incumbents in the Northern Manhattan races emerged victorious on Tuesday.