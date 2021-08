Hochul takes oath of office

By Gregg McQueen

Governor Kathy Hochul was officially sworn in just after midnight on Tuesday, followed by another ceremonial swearing-in at 10 a.m. that morning, when she was joined by her family, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Later, she gave a virtual address to New Yorkers, her first official speech as the state’s 57th Governor.

“Today, for the first time in New York history, a woman will enter that arena as Governor. As I undertake the weighty responsibilities before me, know that I have the confidence, courage and the ability to lead New Yorkers forward. And to make New York’s women proud,” Hochul said.

While noting that fighting the Delta variant was her top priority, Hochul announced she has directed the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools, public and private, and would consider issuing a vaccine mandate for all school staff.

New York State will also use $585 million in federal funds to launch a new COVID-19 Testing in Schools Program, Hochul said, while partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rite Aid and BioReference to make testing more widely available for New York State public school students before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

She said that additional school-related policies would be announced in the coming days.

“None of us want to see a rerun of last year’s horrors with Covid-19,” Hochul said. “Therefore, we will take proactive steps to prevent that from happening.”

In the aftermath of Cuomo’s departure, Hochul is directing an overhaul of state government’s policies on sexual harassment and ethics, and will require ethics training for every state government employee.

She also announced a series of changes to attract more applications and accelerate payments within New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). “New Yorkers should know, if you apply and qualify for this money, you will be protected from eviction for a solid year,” she said.

Hochul remarked that it was time “to show the world that ‘ever upward’ is more than just our State’s motto.”

“It’s who we are. And where we are going,” she said. “This is our time to look forward with a powerful sense of optimism and determination.”