Hochul makes history

Sworn in as NY’s first elected female governor

She’s in.

Governor Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on January 1, becoming the first woman to be elected Governor of New York.

During a ceremony at the Empire State Convention Plaza in Albany, Hochul was sworn in by Hazel Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference. Hochul took the oath using two bibles – one belonging to her family and one belonging to the family of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, that dates back to the 1600’s, she said.

Hochul first assumed the office of Governor in August 2021, succeeding Andrew Cuomo after his resignation.

Last November, she earned a second term by defeating Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in a relatively tight race, becoming the first female to be elected New York Governor.

“People often ask how I get through this. You know, it’s kind of a rough and tumble job for a woman, isn’t it? I said, ‘I got steel running through my veins,’ Hochul said in her inaugural address. “My daddy was a steelworker. My grandpa was a steelworker. My uncles were steelworkers. So, I can handle this.”

In her address, Hochul vowed to use her second term to fight against gun violence, hate crimes, lingering economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the erosion of women’s rights by the U.S. Supreme Court.

She listed a series of female New Yorkers who inspired her, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, and Susan B. Anthony.

“I didn’t come here to make history. I came here to make a difference. And to pursue the worthy causes, pursue them together,” said Hochul. “And as your Governor, I’ll keep fighting for you every single day.”

The ceremony also featured the swearing-in of Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James, and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who all were re-elected to new terms in November.

It also included a poetry reading by eight-year-old Harlem resident Kayden Hern, who served as the Poet Laureate for the ceremony. Hern, who met Hochul at the Apollo Theater during her recent election campaign, recited a poem titled In My Mind.

Hochul said history will judge the accomplishments of her administration.

“The question will be whether we rose up to meet these challenges today and challenges yet unknown. Whether we took the torch that was passed to us from those trailblazers and made it burn even brighter before we passed it off to the next generation,” said Hochul. “They’ll ask whether we advanced the causes of social justice and the progressive values that have set us apart from all the rest.”

“Because obstacles don’t define us. Rather, it is the unparalleled courage and character of us that defines us as a people,” she said. “So, my confidence in the future is steeped in our glorious past – in the face of adversity, we always persist. We persevere, we prevail.”