Hochul appoints new Lieutenant Governor

The announcement was made in Albany.

(Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Rep. Antonio Delgado as the new Lieutenant Governor of New York.

Delgado has represented New York’s 19th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills, since 2018.

A member of the Black and Hispanic Congressional Caucuses, Delgado was the first person of color to represent Upstate New York in Congress.

“He’s the right person for the job. It’s his background,” Hochul said at a press conference to announce Delgado’s appointment as Lieutenant Governor. “The fact is he could have done anything, and he chose public service.”

Antonio Delgado was elected to Congress in 2018.

Delgado replaces Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin, who resigned on April 12 after he was arrested in connection with an alleged bribery scheme.

In Congress, Delgado has pushed for affordable healthcare, supported small business and job creation, and programs to aid veterans, Hochul said.

She praised Delgado for a commitment to transparency and accountability, noting that he has opened five offices in his district and formed constituent-led community committees to ensure that he was aligned with their priorities.

“We share the common belief that the only reason we should be in these jobs or pursue public service is to get things done,” Hochul said. “Nothing is more important, not the partisan politics. He’s been working across the aisle. He gets things done.”

Hochul (center) poses with Delgado and his family. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

A native of Schenectady, Delgado attended Colgate University and graduated from Harvard Law School. Before becoming an elected official, he worked as an attorney in both Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“I look forward to connecting with diverse communities all across New York. I look forward to building meaningful relationships, to tapping into the goodness of our collective power,” Delgado said.

“I believe we can work together. I know it, we can grow together and we can thrive together,” he said. “I am beyond excited to get out there and connect with the people of New York.”