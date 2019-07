“History on our side”

Supreme Court blocks 2020 Census citizenship question

By Gregg McQueen

Blocked – for now.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration, at least for the time being, from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

In a 5-4 ruling issued on Thursday morning, the Supreme Court said the Commerce Department’s contention that it was adding the citizenship question to enforce federal voting laws was insufficient.

“If judicial review is to be more than an empty ritual, it must demand something better than the explanation offered for the action taken in this case,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his ruling.

“The sole stated reason seems to have been contrived. We are presented, in other words, with an explanation for agency action that is incongruent with what the record reveals about the agency’s priorities and decision making process,” he wrote.

In its ruling, the court’s majority said the government has the right to ask a citizenship question but needs to properly justify it to change long-standing procedure. A question regarding citizenship has not appeared on the Census question since 1950.

Critics argued that adding the question would prove a disincentive to undocumented immigrants from completing the Census, leading to an undercount.

“Every single person in this country, deserves to be counted, plain and simple,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James at a press conference held at Foley Square following the ruling.

“Despite the Trump administration’s attempt to politicize the Census and divide our nation, we, the people, have prevailed. And justice has prevailed,” said James, speaking outside of the New York Supreme Court building.

New York City Census Director Julie Menin noted that an undercount in 2020 could cost New York upwards of $70 billion in federal funding for healthcare, education, libraries, infrastructure, and other essential services, and also jeopardize the state’s number of Congressional seats. She charged that the citizenship question was designed to deprive states with large immigrant populations of essential funding.

“The Supreme Court has handed us, the people of New York, a victory,” she remarked.

“While this decision is not over, we’re going to stand up and get our fair share. I can assure you we’re going to beat national response rates,” said Menin. “We won’t be silent, we’re not invisible, and we will be counted.”

“Make no mistake, today was a victory for immigrants, it was a victory for New York and it was a victory for democracy,” added Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

While James said she was concerned on how the Supreme Court would rule, New York State Human Rights Commissioner Ángela Fernández said she was always confident the Court would side against the Trump administration.

“We had history on our side,” she said. “We believe the Supreme Court was following the correct interpretation of the law in its decision.”

The ruling leaves the Commerce Department with little time to issue another justification for the question before the deadline to have Census forms printed, which administration officials had previously stated was at the end of June.

“The question really comes down to timing,” said James.

She cautioned that the Trump administration could still attempt to push back the timeline for printing the forms.

“If that’s the case, we’ll take them to court again,” James remarked.

New legal battles are almost certain.

On Twitter, President Trump called the Supreme Court’s decision “totally ridiculous” and said he asked his lawyers to delay the Census.

“Seems totally ridiculous that our government, and indeed Country, cannot ask a basic question of Citizenship in a very expensive, detailed and important Census, in this case for 2020. I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the… United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter. Can anyone really believe that as a great Country, we are not able to ask whether or not someone is a Citizen. Only in America!”

The Supreme Court decision sends the case back down to the lower courts, specifically to the Southern District of New York and U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who had earlier ruled that the addition of the citizenship question had been an “arbitrary and capricious” move by the Trump administration.

Betsy Plum, NYIC’s Vice President of Policy, said elimination of the citizenship question would change the focus of outreach to immigrant communities.

“We could just talk about the Census and how important it is for every resource that we have in our communities – first responders, schools, hospitals, roads,” she said. “We get to talk about political power and having our voices heard, rather than needing to talk about fear and risk and uncertainty.”