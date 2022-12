Hike High

MTA might need to raise fares nearly 30 percent to avoid budget disaster: DiNapoli

By Gregg McQueen

$3.50.

As the MTA stares down a massive budget gap due to decreased fare revenues, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has warned that subway and bus fares might need to increase by at least 27 percent to rescue the embattled agency.

In a new report, DiNapoli said the current fare of $2.75 per ride would need to increase to more than $3.50 per ride by 2026 to recover lost revenue brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leaders from the MTA will meet to discuss budget issues and issue recommendations.

Though the agency is already planning fare hikes of 4 percent in both 2023 and 2025, DiNapoli warned those increases will be insufficient for the MTA to return to the same level of fare revenue as before the pandemic.

DiNapoli’s report suggested that the MTA would need to raise fares by at least another 19 percent on top of the two planned 4 percent fare hikes.

The onset of Covid-19 in 2020 has ravaged MTA revenue, as current ridership remains about 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019, fare revenue stood at $6.4 billion, or 42.1 percent of the MTA’s total revenue. Today, fare revenue makes up only 24.5 percent of the MTA’s $15.7 billion in revenue, excluding MTA Bridges and Tunnels, the report said.

In a statement, MTA spokesperson John McCarthy said DiNapoli’s report “identifies serious issues that transit agencies across the country are facing, including the MTA.”

“We are committed to maintaining robust service for our riders and this report underscores that solving post-pandemic budget gaps with fare increases and service cuts alone is not an attractive option,” he said.

While the MTA has identified a targeted $100 million in unspecified efficiency savings, this will not be enough to close its projected deficit of $1.6 billion starting in 2024, according to DiNapoli.

He urged the MTA to expand on these efforts, disclose specific actions, and identify how they will impact fares and service delivery.

“The MTA has suggested it can reduce budget gaps by paying debt off early, but more can be done now to find cost savings and generate revenue to close gaps sooner,” DiNapoli said. “No one wants to see steep fare hikes or service cuts. However, it is unclear how the MTA will avoid these outcomes unless it lays out additional options for the public and its funding partners to consider.”

To read the full report, go to www.osc.state.ny.us.