Highs, Lows and Loop-de-loops
By Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
The world seems to be convulsing in a time-and-space-warp kind of way. It is as if we are at the top and bottom of a roller coaster in the same instant. As we strap in for the ride, we wonder about the last time the coaster underwent a safety inspection. Such thoughts are too late in coming. The lap bar is already locked in place. We are not getting off until after the vertical cliff dive of 500 feet and the three consecutive loop-de-loops at 150 miles per hour. We are unsure whether to hold our breath, scream, or throw up at moments like these. It is difficult to concentrate.
Roller coasters vary in intensity. Weeks do, too. The range of emotional experiences that we are all trying to manage these days is less like Coney Island’s Cyclone and more like Nagashima’s Steel Dragon. Taking a daily snapshot of my own experience this week, I found myself in a very different headspace each night as I climbed into bed.
Afraid. The coaster ticks to the top. On Sunday, I listened to the news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for hours as I drove home. Loved ones had been texting about nuclear war, evacuation plans, and iodine. My mind and heart started racing. I felt tension across my back. I was afraid. When we perceive danger in our environment, our fear response triggers a cascade of reactions. The amygdala in our brains alerts our sympathetic nervous system, which prompts the release of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Blood pressure and heart rate increase. We start breathing faster. Blood flow moves away from the heart and into our limbs, preparing us for fight or flight. Fear is one of our most basic emotions. It feels aversive, but it functions as a lifesaving alarm. The problem is that it can exhaust our emotional and psychological reserves if we cannot contain the danger and turn off the response. This is the reality for millions in Ukraine at the moment.
Inspired. Monday at 8 a.m. and again at 8 p.m., I had conversations with business leaders from around the world who are passionate about addressing mental health and psychological well-being in the workplace. Covid exposed and exacerbated the profound mental health needs of employees everywhere. One CEO observed that we need to understand mental health as an organizational investment, not an expense. Another shared his personal story of losing a loved one to suicide. Adults spend more waking hours at work than at any other single activity. I am inspired by these business leaders who are signing on to be mental health allies and champions.
Demoralized. On Tuesday, a Russian bombing attack damaged Babi Yar (Babyn Yar), Kyiv’s Holocaust Memorial Site. “To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babi Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…,” Ukraine President Zelenskyy tweeted. In September 1941, Nazi forces slaughtered more than 33,000 Jewish people at Babi Yar. It was one of the most heinous mass killings of the Holocaust. I remember vividly standing on the edge of the ravine of Babi Yar’s mass grave in spring 2019 with members of our Global Mental Health International Advisory Board. The somber experience of remembering was intermixed with joyful optimism for the burgeoning democracy that was on the eve of electing a Jewish president. Darkness swept in with the Russian strike on Tuesday.
Grateful and gratified. One of the most bittersweet moments of being a therapist is bidding clients goodbye when they are ready to wrap up therapy. It is a moment of expectancy, joy… and loss. It is also, more often than not, the last time I see or hear from them. But every once in a while, the phone rings. I heard from a client of mine on Wednesday who I saw some thirty years ago. I recognized her voice immediately. Her wit and wry humor are well intact. She is flourishing. In addition to calling to help a friend access treatment, she shared how life-saving therapy was for her all those years ago. We reminisced as if it were yesterday. I was reminded of one of Faulkner’s most quoted lines, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Grateful and gratified.
Hopeful. I am bullish about my kids’ generation. That’s a good thing since I spend a lot of time with university students. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to lead a discussion about mental health for an international group of graduate students residing in New York City. These young people are studying subjects from applied math to international development and human rights. They are on the epic hero’s journey – facing myriad challenges from the quotidian hurdles of mastering English and navigating the city’s subway to the more existential trials of pandemics and war. Whining and moaning were nowhere to be found. Instead, ideas, dreams, and determination filled the room. I left hopeful that health and healing are what these future leaders are preparing to fight for.
From global events to those that are exquisitely personal, the roller coaster of life is filled with a wild range of emotional and psychological experiences. We have a family tradition of dinner together at home on Friday evenings. It gives us a chance to pause and pivot, reflect and imagine, connect and rest after a busy week. The practice of pausing is a practice of self-care that helps us cultivate awareness and compassion, a practice that gives us a greater understanding of ourselves and the potential for a greater understanding of our shared human condition. It is a practice that we can learn to apply in moments big and small and at times that are both quiet and chaotic. It is precisely this freedom that Ukrainians are fighting to defend. The privilege of doing so in the safety of my home surrounded by loved ones while no such break exists for millions of people in Ukraine, and around the world, is not lost on me.
ltas, bajas y giros
Por Kathleen M. Pike, PhD
El mundo parece convulsionarse en una especie de bucle temporal y espacial. Es como si estuviéramos en la cima y en la base de una montaña rusa en el mismo instante. Mientras nos abrochamos el cinturón para el viaje, nos preguntamos cuándo fue la última vez que la montaña rusa fue sometida a una inspección de seguridad. Estos pensamientos llegan demasiado tarde. La barra de seguridad ya está bloqueada. No nos bajamos sino hasta después de la caída vertical de 500 pies y los tres bucles consecutivos a 150 millas por hora. No sabemos si contener la respiración, gritar o vomitar en momentos así. Es difícil concentrarse.
Las montañas rusas varían en intensidad. Las semanas también lo hacen. La gama de experiencias emocionales que todos tratamos de gestionar estos días se parece menos al ciclón de Coney Island y más al dragón de acero de Nagashima. Al tomar una instantánea diaria de mi propia experiencia en esta semana, me encontré con un espacio mental muy diferente cada noche al meterme en la cama.
Con miedo. La montaña rusa sube a lo más alto. El domingo, escuché las noticias de la invasión rusa de Ucrania durante horas mientras conducía hacia el norte por la autopista de Nueva Jersey, desde Baltimore a Nueva York. Mis seres queridos me enviaron mensajes de texto sobre la guerra nuclear, los planes de evacuación y el yodo. Mi mente y mi corazón empezaron a acelerarse. Sentí tensión en mi espalda. Tenía miedo. Cuando percibimos peligro en nuestro entorno, nuestra respuesta de miedo desencadena una cascada de reacciones. La amígdala de nuestro cerebro alerta a nuestro sistema nervioso simpático, que provoca la liberación de hormonas del estrés como el cortisol y la adrenalina. La presión arterial y el ritmo cardíaco aumentan. Empezamos a respirar más rápido. El flujo sanguíneo se aleja del corazón y se dirige a las extremidades, preparándonos para luchar o huir. El miedo es una de nuestras emociones más básicas. Se siente como algo aversivo, pero funciona como una alarma que salva vidas. El problema es que puede agotar nuestras reservas emocionales y psicológicas si no podemos contener el peligro y desactivar la respuesta. Esta es la realidad de millones de personas en Ucrania en este momento.
Inspirada. El lunes a las 8 de la mañana y de nuevo a las 8 de la noche, mantuve conversaciones con líderes empresariales de todo el mundo a quienes les apasiona abordar la salud mental y el bienestar psicológico en el lugar de trabajo. La Covid expuso y exacerbó las profundas necesidades de salud mental de los empleados de todo el mundo. Un director general observó que debemos entender la salud mental como una inversión organizativa, no como un gasto. Otro compartió su historia personal de pérdida de un ser querido por suicidio. Los adultos pasan más horas despiertos en el trabajo que en cualquier otra actividad. Me siento inspirada por estos líderes empresariales que se han comprometido a ser aliados y defensores de la salud mental.
Desmoralizada. El martes, un bombardeo ruso dañó Babi Yar (Babyn Yar), el sitio conmemorativo del Holocausto en Kiev. “Al mundo: ¿de qué sirve decir ‘nunca más’ durante 80 años, si el mundo se queda callado cuando cae una bomba en el justo lugar de Babi Yar? Al menos 5 muertos. La historia se repite”, tuiteó el presidente ucraniano Zelenskyy. En septiembre de 1941, las fuerzas nazis masacraron a más de 33,000 personas judías en Babi Yar. Fue uno de los asesinatos en masa más atroces del Holocausto. Recuerdo vívidamente estar al borde del barranco de la fosa común de Babi Yar en la primavera de 2019 con miembros de nuestra Junta Consultiva Internacional de Salud Mental Global. La sombría experiencia del recuerdo se entremezclaba con un alegre optimismo por la floreciente democracia que estaba en vísperas de elegir a un presidente judío. La oscuridad llegó con el ataque ruso del martes.
Agradecida y complacida. Uno de los momentos más agridulces de ser terapeuta es despedirse de los clientes cuando están listos para terminar la terapia. Es un momento de expectación, alegría… y pérdida. También es, la mayoría de las veces, la última vez que los veo o sé de ellos. Pero de vez en cuando, el teléfono suena. El miércoles tuve noticias de una clienta mía a la que vi hace unos treinta años. Reconocí su voz inmediatamente. Su ingenio y su humor irónico están intactos. Está floreciendo. Además de llamar para ayudar a una amiga a recibir tratamiento, me contó lo mucho que le salvó la vida la terapia de hace años. Lo recordamos como si fuera ayer. Me acordé de una de las frases más citadas de Faulkner: “El pasado nunca está muerto. Ni siquiera es pasado”. Agradecida y complacida.
Esperanzada. Soy optimista respecto a la generación de mis hijos. Eso es algo bueno, ya que paso mucho tiempo con estudiantes universitarios. Ayer tuve la oportunidad de dirigir un debate sobre salud mental para un grupo internacional de estudiantes de posgrado que residen en la ciudad de Nueva York. Estos jóvenes estudian materias que van desde las matemáticas aplicadas hasta el desarrollo internacional y los derechos humanos. Están en el épico viaje del héroe, enfrentándose a innumerables retos, desde los obstáculos cotidianos de dominar el inglés y navegar por el metro de la ciudad hasta las pruebas más existenciales de las pandemias y la guerra. Las quejas y los lamentos no aparecen por ningún lado. En cambio, las ideas, los sueños y la determinación llenaron la sala. Me fui con la esperanza de que estos futuros líderes se están preparando para luchar por la salud y la sanación.
Desde los acontecimientos globales hasta los que son exquisitamente personales, la montaña rusa de la vida está llena de una gama salvaje de experiencias emocionales y psicológicas. Tenemos la tradición familiar de cenar juntos en casa por la noche. Nos da la oportunidad de hacer una pausa y girar, reflexionar e imaginar, conectar y descansar, después de una semana ajetreada. La práctica de hacer pausa es de autocuidado, nos ayuda a cultivar la conciencia y la compasión, nos da una mayor comprensión de nosotros mismos y el potencial para una mayor comprensión de nuestra condición humana compartida. Es una práctica que podemos aprender a aplicar en momentos grandes y pequeños, tanto tranquilos como caóticos. Es precisamente esta libertad la que los ucranianos luchan por defender. No se me escapa el privilegio de hacerlo esta noche en la seguridad de mi hogar, rodeada de seres queridos, aunque no exista tal descanso para millones de personas en Ucrania, y en todo el mundo.