Highbridge Water Tower to receive landmarks award
Built in 1872, the 200-foot-tall Highbridge Water Tower is a local landmark and iconic feature of the Washington Heights skyline.
Once part of the Old Croton Aqueduct, the city’s first reliable and uninterrupted water supply system, the tower once held a 47,000-gallon water tank that helped feed clean water into Manhattan from the Croton River.
Now, the Highbridge Water Tower and Step-Street is being recognized by the New York Landmarks Conservancy for the 2022 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards.
Located at the West and East Terminus of the High Bridge in Manhattan and the Bronx, the water tower and step-street are among the projects that will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 20 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine.
In 2021, NYC Parks completed restoration of the tower and step-street.
It was designated an official New York City landmark in 1967.
The recent renovation project included restoration of cracked granite, repointing, restoration of the iron staircase and iron railings, new 15-foot-high windows, repairs to the roof and weathervane, and several safety measures.
The NYC Parks Urban Park Rangers offer free tours inside the historic structure.
Located just south of the High Bridge, the Step-Street is a grand feature of the landscape. It features 171 steps and 18 landings and was built between 1884 and 1885.
The stairs now form an important pedestrian access route between the High Bridge and the Harlem River Greenway. Wide bluestone treads and ashlar granite walls with bluestone copings were repaired; missing elements were replaced. The cast iron picket railing with a scroll flourish at the top flight of stairs was restored, and new code-compliant handrails and lighting installed.
The Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards are the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s highest honors for excellence in preservation. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and building owners for their extraordinary contributions to the city. For 2022, 13 winners have been announced.
“We have an amazing range of Lucy winners this year,” said Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “From daring work at the top of individual landmarks, to a dazzling Art Deco room to remarkable affordable housing projects. The city’s incredible architectural diversity will be on full display, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating it all in person again.”
For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.
Highbridge Water Tower recibirá un premio a los monumentos históricos
Construida en 1872, la Highbridge Water Tower, de 60 metros de altura, es un punto de referencia local y una característica icónica del horizonte de Washington Heights.
La torre, que formaba parte del antiguo acueducto de Croton, el primer sistema de suministro de agua fiable e ininterrumpido de la ciudad, albergaba un depósito de agua de 47,000 galones que ayudaba a suministrar agua limpia a Manhattan desde el río Croton.
Ahora, Highbridge Water Tower y la escalinata serán reconocidas por la organización New York Landmarks Conservancy en los Premios de Preservación Lucy G. Moses 2022.
Situadas en los extremos oeste y este del High Bridge, en Manhattan y el Bronx, la torre de agua y la escalinata son algunos de los proyectos que serán galardonados en una ceremonia de entrega de premios el 20 de abril en la Catedral de San Juan el Divino.
En 2021, Parques de NYC completó la restauración de la torre y la escalinata.
Fue designada como monumento oficial de la ciudad de Nueva York en 1967.
El reciente proyecto de renovación incluyó la restauración del granito agrietado, el rejuntado, la restauración de la escalera de hierro y de las barandillas de hierro, las nuevas ventanas de 5 metros de altura, la reparación del tejado y de la veleta, y varias medidas de seguridad.
Los Urban Park Rangers de Parques de NYC ofrecen visitas gratuitas al interior de la histórica estructura.
Situada justo al sur del High Bridge, esta escalinata es un elemento grandioso del paisaje. Cuenta con 171 escalones y 18 rellanos y se construyó entre 1884 y 1885.
La escalera es ahora una importante ruta de acceso peatonal entre High Bridge y Harlem River Greenway. Se han reparado los anchos peldaños de piedra azul y los muros de sillar de granito con remates de piedra azul; se han sustituido los elementos que faltaban. Se restauró la barandilla de hierro fundido con una floritura en forma de voluta en el tramo superior de la escalera, y se instalaron nuevos pasamanos e iluminación que cumplen con el código.
Los Premios de Preservación Lucy G. Moses son los más altos honores de la New York Landmarks Conservancy por su excelencia en la preservación. Los premios reconocen a personas, organizaciones y propietarios de edificios por sus extraordinarias contribuciones a la ciudad. Para 2022, se han anunciado 13 ganadores.
“Este año tenemos una increíble variedad de ganadores de Lucy”, dijo Peg Breen, presidenta de The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Desde obras atrevidas en la cima de los monumentos individuales, pasando por una deslumbrante sala Art Deco, hasta notables proyectos de vivienda asequible. La increíble diversidad arquitectónica de la ciudad estará en plena exhibición, y estamos encantados de volver a celebrarlo en persona”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.nylandmarks.org.