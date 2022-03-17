Highbridge Water Tower to receive landmarks award

The iconic water tower was built in 1872.

Built in 1872, the 200-foot-tall Highbridge Water Tower is a local landmark and iconic feature of the Washington Heights skyline.

Once part of the Old Croton Aqueduct, the city’s first reliable and uninterrupted water supply system, the tower once held a 47,000-gallon water tank that helped feed clean water into Manhattan from the Croton River.

Now, the Highbridge Water Tower and Step-Street is being recognized by the New York Landmarks Conservancy for the 2022 Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards.

Free tours are offered inside the historic structure.

Located at the West and East Terminus of the High Bridge in Manhattan and the Bronx, the water tower and step-street are among the projects that will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 20 at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine.

In 2021, NYC Parks completed restoration of the tower and step-street.

It was designated an official New York City landmark in 1967.

The recent renovation project included restoration of cracked granite, repointing, restoration of the iron staircase and iron railings, new 15-foot-high windows, repairs to the roof and weathervane, and several safety measures.

The NYC Parks Urban Park Rangers offer free tours inside the historic structure.

Located just south of the High Bridge, the Step-Street is a grand feature of the landscape. It features 171 steps and 18 landings and was built between 1884 and 1885.

The stairs now form an important pedestrian access route between the High Bridge and the Harlem River Greenway. Wide bluestone treads and ashlar granite walls with bluestone copings were repaired; missing elements were replaced. The cast iron picket railing with a scroll flourish at the top flight of stairs was restored, and new code-compliant handrails and lighting installed.

The Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards are the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s highest honors for excellence in preservation. The awards recognize individuals, organizations, and building owners for their extraordinary contributions to the city. For 2022, 13 winners have been announced.

“We have an amazing range of Lucy winners this year,” said Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “From daring work at the top of individual landmarks, to a dazzling Art Deco room to remarkable affordable housing projects. The city’s incredible architectural diversity will be on full display, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating it all in person again.”

For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.