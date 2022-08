Helping older adults dispose of prescription drugs

The new effort is aimed at preventing adverse drug events.

A new service aims to help older adults safely dispose of expired prescription drugs.

The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) and other partners are helping to supply 100,000 Deterra Drug Deactivation and Disposal Pouches to service providers for distribution to older adults throughout the state.

Deterra Pouches are designed to destroy unwanted or expired medications safely and permanently, making them unavailable for misuse and accidental ingestion. Once activated, the pouches can be disposed of in the normal trash.

So far, 69,000 pouches have been shipped statewide. The remainder will be distributed in future rounds as requested by providers in need of resupply.

The effort is aimed at preventing adverse drug events, which cause approximately 1.3 million emergency department visits and 350,000 hospitalizations for further treatment each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The pouches are being provided for distribution to older adults throughout the state.

Older adults are at increased risk of adverse drug events, the CDC said, due to a combination of metabolic factors and the increased potential for drug-to-drug interactions, as older adults tend to have more prescription medications and therefore more likely to have leftover or expired medications.

“The average older adult on our caseload has four or more chronic conditions. These conditions can require upwards of a dozen prescription medications, with overlapping refill and expiration timelines and dosage changes as determined by medical professionals, increasing the risk of adverse drug events or interactions,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “This complexity demands simple solutions. We are proud to work with OASAS in bringing easy, safe, scientifically proven, and environmentally sound drug-disposal methods to thousands of older adults across New York State who are unable to go to community outlets for drug take-back days.”

Both NYSOFA and OASAS are also working on several partnerships to help older adults with medication safety, including evidence-based interventions and screening related to drug or alcohol misuse.

OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham.

“This innovative initiative is a great way to promote safe disposal of prescription medications and to help prevent misuse of these medications. Through collaboration with the New York State Office for the Aging, we are able to reach a population that tends to have many prescription medications and is at risk of adverse effects,” said OASAS Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham. “These efforts are very much in line with OASAS’ commitment to work with new and existing partners to help raise awareness of potential medication misuse, reduce the risk of overdose, and save more lives.”

If you need assistance helping an older adult with prescription drug disposal, please contact your local NYSOFA office at aging.ny.gov/local-offices.