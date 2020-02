“Help us get our lives back”

Relief measures outlined in new taxi industry report

By Gregg McQueen

Hopes and prayers.

It’s what taxi driver Mouhamadou Aliyu says he is pinning his future on – and on the Force.

Aliyu and fellow drivers gathered at City Hall on January 31 to voice support for recommendations by the city’s Taxi Medallion Task Force, which could help struggling drivers.

“We’re hoping and praying that the recommendations go through,” said taxi driver Mouhamadou Aliyu. “If they do, it will help us get our lives back.”

Among the proposals included in a new report by the task force: the introduction of surge pricing and the creation of a $600 million public-private partnership that could buy the debt of drivers.

Chanting “no more suicides, no more bankruptcies” on the City Hall steps, drivers said the recommendations could help get them out of debt.

In 2019, nine drivers committed suicide over their debt situation.

According to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA), the average outstanding debt for owner-drivers is $600,000, with average monthly loan payments nearing $3,000.

City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez said the city must take responsibility for creating a financial crisis for yellow cab drivers, as it once sold taxi medallions for more than $1 million apiece.

“It’s time to say ‘We’re sorry’ and ‘We failed’ to the yellow taxi medallion owners and drivers,” he said.

Rodríguez called for banks and courts to freeze debt collection actions against medallion owners until a bailout plan can be worked out.

“Failing to do so will allow a lot of drivers to lose their houses and end up in bankruptcy,” he said.

Rodríguez and fellow Councilmember Stephen Levin, who together co-chaired the task force, both slammed the city for selling medallions to drivers based on the premise that yellow taxis would have the exclusive rights to do pickups below 96th Street.

“At the same time, Uber and companies were able to come into the market totally unregulated,” Levin said.

Bhairavi Desai, Executive Director of the NYWTA, said the city raked in $850 million from medallion sales since 2004.

“This is a crisis that was manufactured,” said Desai, who said that the average debt of a medallion owner in 2019 was $600,000.

“This is a crisis that was built as a result of the greed of private capital, as well as those in office that ignored the plight of the drivers, who ignored the rule of law and turned a blind eye to predatory lending and the rise of unregulated app-based companies,” she said.

Lawmakers suggested the city could partner with private corporations to pay off debt for taxi medallions, which have plummeted in value and left many drivers in financial ruin.

“Why not let companies acquire the loan at a discount price the same way debt collectors do?” Levin asked.

Aliyu, a Bronx resident, said the medallion he bought for around a million dollars in 2004 is now worth no more than $100,000.

He is saddled with $632,000 in debt and struggles to make payments and support his four children, he said.

“I’m getting collection calls as early as 8 in the morning,” remarked Aliyu.

“If a bailout goes through, it would be huge,” he added.

Desai said the current problem for drivers is not so much the money they owed original lenders, but rather debt collectors that have bought the loan for pennies on the dollar.

“The debt has already been forgiven by the original lender, but debt collectors are collecting on the full amount owed,” Desai said.

Comprised of City Councilmembers, taxi industry professionals, transportation advocates, debt consultants and others, the Taxi Medallion Task Force spent six months working on the report.

Other recommendations in the report include providing free legal advice and debt counseling for medallion owners, creation of medallion-based smartphone apps, better medallion loan structure and increased enforcement of illegal street hails.

In the report, the task force said the city should consider allowing surge pricing for yellow cabs similar to the way app-based companies like Uber and Lyft spike their ride costs during times of peak demand.

Rodríguez said that details need to be worked out over how surge pricing could be implemented in yellow taxis and cautioned that it should not be used to gauge consumers.

“We should look at how the yellow [cabs] should also use the surge price. No surge pricing should go double the regular price,” he said.

Rodríguez said that the task force has been involved in discussions to ask the city to pay at least $200 million into a bailout fund.

The report has the backing of City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who said on Twitter that the Council is “painfully aware of the hardship and suffering people in the taxi industry had to endure, especially the drivers, who are almost all immigrants.”

“We are committed to reviewing all of the recommendations in the report and working with stakeholders on the best path forward to help the industry, from debt purchase and modification, to modernization,” Johnson added.

The city must act swiftly to help get medallion owners out of debt and prevent further driver suicides, Rodríguez said.

“[Whatever] you’re going to call it ‒ financial assistance, bailout, whatever form it takes ‒ it’s about providing financial support to those individuals that were promised that if they bought a medallion, they would have exclusive rights to do pickups and drop-offs,” he said. “Now is the time for action, not for promises.”