City reveals plan to handle severe mental illness

By Gregg McQueen

By any means necessary.

Revealing a new plan for providing care to New Yorkers suffering from severe mental illness which involves involuntary hospitalization, Mayor Eric Adams argued that individuals with severe mental illness “cycle in and out of hospitals and jails, but New Yorkers rightly expect our city to help them and help them we will.”

On Tues., Nov. 29, Adams announced a new approach for connecting individuals with severe and untreated mental illness symptoms to emergency and long-term care.

The directive will focus on cases where individuals have declined voluntary treatment but are deemed to pose a risk to themselves and others.

Outreach workers and first responders will now be charged with bringing New Yorkers who are endangering themselves to hospitals for an evaluation, Adams said at a City Hall press conference.

“People with severe and untreated mental illness who live out in the open, on the streets, in our subways, are in danger and in need,” Adams said.

“These New Yorkers and hundreds of others like them are in urgent need of treatment, yet often refused it when offered,” he added. “The very nature of their illnesses keeps them from realizing they need intervention and support.”

He insisted that the directive was in accordance with state law and court precedent allowing outreach workers, city-run hospitals, and first responders the legal authority to provide care to New Yorkers when severe mental illness prevents them from meeting their own basic human needs to the extent that they are a danger to themselves.

As part of the initiative, the city will launch a hotline by clinicians from NYC Health + Hospitals that will provide guidance to police officers who encounter individuals in a mental health crisis. Through the hotline, an NYPD officer can describe what they are seeing to a clinical professional or even use a video call to get an expert opinion on what options may be available.

“You are really going to have to look at these case-by-case because we are really looking at people who not only can’t meet their basic needs, but that’s also causing them to be in danger,” said Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services.

“Right now, we have hundreds of outreach workers at the Department of Health, folks in [Health + Hospitals], also in the Police Department and EMS who get to a situation and feel like they need a little bit more clarity. So, today we want to give them some more clarity so that they can make that good assessment to be able to transport that person to the hospital,” she added. “The next step is that you need to go to the hospital and it’s going to be a doctor who’s going to make that evaluation and to see whether or not the person needs to be kept or not.”

Advocates for the homeless were quick to condemn the announcement.

“New Yorkers will see this plan for what it is: a draconian attempt to say the Adams’ administration is tackling a problem, while only making it worse,” said Jawanza Williams, Director of Organizing for VOCAL-NY. “The lives of people dealing with mental health crises won’t be improved by forcing them into treatment, especially if it’s coming from law enforcement. All this directive will do is disappear them.”

Adams also announced the formation of new clinical co-response teams deployed in subways to respond to those with serious mental health issues, as well as an enhanced training for first responders. He also discussed an 11-point legislative agenda for dealing with mental health issues.

In recent months, the city has enacted a subway safety plan to mobilize more outreach workers and police officers on trains and platforms, and increased investments for drop-in centers, safe havens, stabilization beds, and street health outreach and wellness beds.

The city has also implemented the B-HEARD pilot program, which deploys social workers and EMTs to respond to nonviolent mental health 911 calls.

“I am encouraged that the city is now advancing some of the recommendations of my office, including drop-in centers, safe havens, stabilization beds, and outreach vans – this progress must be acknowledged. These tools will make our communities safer, stronger, and healthier, and the city should use this approach as a model for moving forward,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in a statement.

“Still, the mayor’s announcement leaves many details unspecified, questions unanswered, and the administration must provide more information on the intentions, implementation, and non-police investment in its plan,” Williams said. “A framework that continues to center overreliance on police, diminishes the role of health professionals, and de-prioritizes the role of peer support will not be sustainable or effective in meeting the needs of New Yorkers in need or a city in crisis.”