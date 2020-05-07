Help for Harlem

It’s all in a name for Nicole Nurse.

The Registered Nurse, who serves as Senior Vice President for Regulatory Affairs and Training at The Institute for Family Health, led a volunteer-led initiative to provide free diagnostic testing for COVID-19 at the Institute’s Family Health Center of Harlem.

The Institute established the health center as a testing site at the request of Governor Cuomo, and New York State is furnishing the test kits and supplies.

Testing is available on Saturdays and Sundays by appointment through the state testing hotline. It began on April 25 and 26 and continued this past weekend.

Over 200 residents have been tested thus far.

“Communities of color have not had sufficient access to testing, so when the Governor’s office reached out to us, I was sure we could help,” explained Nurse, who put out the call for volunteers among the Institute’s staff.

Within hours, 31 people responded.

“On the first Saturday, 27 volunteer staff from all different Institute locations and job titles showed up and said, ‘Put me to work,’” said Nurse. “The fact that so many volunteers turned out to help, in spite of the personal risk, made this my proudest moment in 20 years at the Institute.”

The Institute is a federally qualified health center network that operates 32 practices across the state serving more than 115,000 patients.

Testing at the Family Health Center of Harlem is available by appointment on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; those who want to be tested must call the New York State hotline to schedule. Results are available in two to three days, and the Institute is offering telehealth follow-up appointments for anyone who is concerned about their results and does not have a primary care provider. To schedule an appointment for testing, residents are asked to call 888.364.3065.

“This testing is an important part of making sure that people in our hardest-hit communities have access to the information they need to make appropriate decisions about caring for themselves and their families,” sta1ted Neil Calman, MD, the Institute’s President and CEO. “I share Ms. Nurse’s pride in the number of Institute employees who have stepped up to help.”

The Family Health Center of Harlem, one of the Institute’s busiest community health centers, will continue as a weekend testing site for the foreseeable future. It continues to offer primary care, mental health and dental care and has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic on weekdays for in-person care. It also offers telehealth services on evenings and weekends.

To access care at the Family Health Center of Harlem, please call 844.434.2778. To access COVID-19 testing, call the New York State hotline at 888.364.3065.