- English
- Español
Help for Harlem
It’s all in a name for Nicole Nurse.
The Registered Nurse, who serves as Senior Vice President for Regulatory Affairs and Training at The Institute for Family Health, led a volunteer-led initiative to provide free diagnostic testing for COVID-19 at the Institute’s Family Health Center of Harlem.
The Institute established the health center as a testing site at the request of Governor Cuomo, and New York State is furnishing the test kits and supplies.
Testing is available on Saturdays and Sundays by appointment through the state testing hotline. It began on April 25 and 26 and continued this past weekend.
Over 200 residents have been tested thus far.
“Communities of color have not had sufficient access to testing, so when the Governor’s office reached out to us, I was sure we could help,” explained Nurse, who put out the call for volunteers among the Institute’s staff.
Within hours, 31 people responded.
“On the first Saturday, 27 volunteer staff from all different Institute locations and job titles showed up and said, ‘Put me to work,’” said Nurse. “The fact that so many volunteers turned out to help, in spite of the personal risk, made this my proudest moment in 20 years at the Institute.”
The Institute is a federally qualified health center network that operates 32 practices across the state serving more than 115,000 patients.
Testing at the Family Health Center of Harlem is available by appointment on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; those who want to be tested must call the New York State hotline to schedule. Results are available in two to three days, and the Institute is offering telehealth follow-up appointments for anyone who is concerned about their results and does not have a primary care provider. To schedule an appointment for testing, residents are asked to call 888.364.3065.
“This testing is an important part of making sure that people in our hardest-hit communities have access to the information they need to make appropriate decisions about caring for themselves and their families,” sta1ted Neil Calman, MD, the Institute’s President and CEO. “I share Ms. Nurse’s pride in the number of Institute employees who have stepped up to help.”
The Family Health Center of Harlem, one of the Institute’s busiest community health centers, will continue as a weekend testing site for the foreseeable future. It continues to offer primary care, mental health and dental care and has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic on weekdays for in-person care. It also offers telehealth services on evenings and weekends.
To access care at the Family Health Center of Harlem, please call 844.434.2778. To access COVID-19 testing, call the New York State hotline at 888.364.3065.
Pruebas para Harlem
Todo está en un nombre para Nicole Nurse.
La enfermera titulada, que se desempeña como vicepresidenta sénior de Asuntos Regulatorios y Capacitación en el Instituto de Salud Familiar, dirigió una iniciativa de voluntarios para proporcionar pruebas de diagnóstico gratuitas para COVID-19 en el Centro de Salud Familiar del Instituto en Harlem.
El Instituto creó el centro de salud como un sitio de prueba a petición del gobernador Cuomo, y el estado de Nueva York está proveyendo los kits y los suministros de prueba.
Las pruebas están disponibles los sábados y domingos con cita previa a través de la línea directa de pruebas estatales. Comenzó el 25 y 26 de abril y continuó el pasado fin de semana.
Más de 200 residentes han sido evaluados hasta el momento.
“Las comunidades de color no han tenido acceso suficiente a las pruebas, así que cuando la oficina del gobernador nos contactó, estaba segura de que podríamos ayudar”, explicó Nurse, quien hizo la convocatoria de voluntarios entre el personal del Instituto.
En pocas horas, respondieron 31 personas.
“El primer sábado, 27 miembros del personal voluntario de todos los diferentes lugares del Instituto y puestos de trabajo se presentaron y dijeron: Ponme a trabajar”, comentó Nurse. “El hecho de que tantos voluntarios acudieran a ayudar, a pesar del riesgo personal, hizo de este mi momento más orgulloso en 20 años en el Instituto”.
El Instituto es una red de centros de salud calificados a nivel federal que opera 32 prácticas en todo el estado y que atiende a más de 115,000 pacientes.
Las pruebas en el Centro de Salud Familiar de Harlem están disponibles con cita previa los sábados y domingos de 9:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m.; quienes deseen realizarse la prueba deben llamar a la línea directa del Estado de Nueva York para programarla. Los resultados están disponibles en dos o tres días, y el Instituto ofrece citas de seguimiento de tele salud para cualquier persona que esté preocupada por sus resultados y no tenga un proveedor de atención primaria. Para programar una cita para la prueba, se les pide a los residentes llamar al 888.364.3065.
“Esta prueba es una parte importante para garantizar que las personas en nuestras comunidades más afectadas tengan acceso a la información que necesitan para tomar decisiones apropiadas sobre el cuidado de sí mismas y de sus familias”, declaró Neil Calman, MD, presidente y director general del Instituto. “Comparto el orgullo de la señorita Nurse sobre el número de empleados del Instituto que se han ofrecido para ayudar”.
El Centro de Salud Familiar de Harlem, uno de los centros comunitarios de salud más activos del Instituto, continuará como un sitio de pruebas de fin de semana en el futuro previsible. Continúa ofreciendo atención primaria, salud mental y atención dental y ha permanecido abierto durante toda la pandemia COVID-19 durante la semana para atención en persona. También ofrece servicios de tele salud las tardes y fines de semana.
Para tener acceso a atención en el Centro de Salud Familiar de Harlem, llame al 844.434.2778. Para tener acceso a las pruebas COVID-19, llame a la línea directa del estado de Nueva York al 888.364.3065.