Heights of Healing
New art murals unveiled at NYP
By Gregg McQueen
It’s all on the wall.
Two murals inspired by the musical In the Heights have been unveiled at NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP)/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Washington Heights.
Created by uptown artist Danny Peguero, the murals were gifted to NYP by Warner Brothers Entertainment and the family of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the iconic musical based on his upbringing in Northern Manhattan.
Dr. Laureen Hill, Chief Operating Officer of NYP/Columbia Division, said the murals were presented to the hospital “as a tribute and a thank you for our dedication to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“For them to acknowledge and recognize what we at NYP mean to this community, and how we have stepped up and served, it’s a real honor and a real tribute to our teams,” said Hill.
The murals were unveiled at the hospital on November 15 during an event that featured hospital staffers and remarks from Miranda and Hill.
Peguero, a multidisciplinary artist born and raised in Washington Heights, has created art for corporate spaces and runs his own footwear and apparel brand. In recent years, he ventured into producing large-scale murals, often using his community and Dominican heritage as inspiration.
His In the Heights murals were influenced “by my neighborhood and the people in it,” said Peguero, who originally created the pieces to coincide with the release of the 2021 In the Heights movie.
Initially displayed near NYP on Broadway and 168th Street to promote the film, the murals have been encased in glass and preserved for use at NYP.
Peguero said he was happy to know the pieces had a permanent home.
“If it brings about a smile, I’m content,” he said.
After debuting in 2007 with an off-Broadway stint, In the Heights ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, winning numerous Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The big-screen adaptation was filmed entirely in Washington Heights and released in June 2021.
At the hospital unveiling, Miranda said he was glad that Peguero’s murals “get to live on” after their temporary run as street art.
“That’s partially what In the Heights is about — neighborhoods do change, but it’s the people and the cultures that come here that make it special and make it unique,” Miranda said. “I am so glad that when people come here, for whatever reason — for seeing loved ones, or new life beginning here — that a piece of this story is going to be a part of their lives.”
For more about the artist, visit www.dannypeguero.com.
Se develan nuevos murales en el NYP
Por Gregg McQueen
Todo está en la pared.
Dos murales inspirados en el musical In the Heights han sido inaugurados en el NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP)/Centro Médico Irving de la Universidad de Columbia en Washington Heights.
Creados por el artista Danny Peguero, los murales han sido donados al NYP por Warner Brothers Entertainment y la familia de Lin-Manuel Miranda, autor del icónico musical basado en su infancia en el Alto Manhattan.
La Dra. Laureen Hill, directora de operaciones del NYP/División Columbia, dijo que los murales se regalaron al hospital “como homenaje y agradecimiento por nuestra dedicación a la comunidad durante la pandemia de Covid-19”.
“Que reconozcan el significado que tenemos en el NYP para esta comunidad, y cómo hemos intervenido y servido, es un verdadero honor y un verdadero tributo a nuestros equipos”, dijo Hill.
Los murales se inauguraron en el hospital el 15 de noviembre durante un acto en el que participó el personal del hospital y en el que hablaron Miranda y Hill.
Peguero, artista multidisciplinar nacido y criado en Washington Heights, ha creado arte para espacios corporativos y dirige su propia marca de calzado y ropa. En los últimos años, se ha aventurado a producir murales a gran escala, a menudo utilizando su comunidad y su herencia dominicana como inspiración.
Sus murales de In the Heights fueron influenciados “por mi barrio y la gente que lo habita”, dijo Peguero, quien originalmente creó las piezas para coincidir con el lanzamiento de la película de 2021 In the Heights.
Inicialmente expuestos cerca del NYP, en Broadway y la calle 168, para promocionar la película, los murales han sido recubiertos de vidrio y conservados para su uso en el NYP.
Peguero dijo sentirse feliz de saber que las piezas tienen un hogar permanente.
“Si provoca una sonrisa, me doy por satisfecho”, dijo.
Tras debutar en 2007 con una obra fuera de Broadway, In the Heights se presentó en Broadway de 2008 a 2011, ganando numerosos premios Tony, entre ellos el de mejor musical y mejor partitura original. La adaptación a la gran pantalla se rodó íntegramente en Washington Heights y se estrenó en junio de 2021.
En la inauguración del hospital, Miranda dijo alegrarse de que los murales de Peguero “sigan vivos” tras su estancia temporal como arte callejero.
“Eso es en parte de lo que se trata In the Heights: los barrios cambian, pero son las personas y las culturas que vienen aquí las que lo hacen especial y único”, dijo Miranda. “Me alegra mucho que cuando la gente venga aquí, por la razón que sea -para ver a sus seres queridos, o para empezar una nueva vida-, una parte de esta historia forme parte de sus vidas”.
Para saber más sobre el artista, visite www.dannypeguero.com.