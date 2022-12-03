Heights of Healing

New art murals unveiled at NYP

By Gregg McQueen

It’s all on the wall.

Two murals inspired by the musical In the Heights have been unveiled at NewYork-Presbyterian (NYP)/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Washington Heights.

Created by uptown artist Danny Peguero, the murals were gifted to NYP by Warner Brothers Entertainment and the family of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the iconic musical based on his upbringing in Northern Manhattan.

Dr. Laureen Hill, Chief Operating Officer of NYP/Columbia Division, said the murals were presented to the hospital “as a tribute and a thank you for our dedication to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“For them to acknowledge and recognize what we at NYP mean to this community, and how we have stepped up and served, it’s a real honor and a real tribute to our teams,” said Hill.

The murals were unveiled at the hospital on November 15 during an event that featured hospital staffers and remarks from Miranda and Hill.

Peguero, a multidisciplinary artist born and raised in Washington Heights, has created art for corporate spaces and runs his own footwear and apparel brand. In recent years, he ventured into producing large-scale murals, often using his community and Dominican heritage as inspiration.

His In the Heights murals were influenced “by my neighborhood and the people in it,” said Peguero, who originally created the pieces to coincide with the release of the 2021 In the Heights movie.

Initially displayed near NYP on Broadway and 168th Street to promote the film, the murals have been encased in glass and preserved for use at NYP.

Peguero said he was happy to know the pieces had a permanent home.

“If it brings about a smile, I’m content,” he said.

After debuting in 2007 with an off-Broadway stint, In the Heights ran on Broadway from 2008 to 2011, winning numerous Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The big-screen adaptation was filmed entirely in Washington Heights and released in June 2021.

At the hospital unveiling, Miranda said he was glad that Peguero’s murals “get to live on” after their temporary run as street art.

“That’s partially what In the Heights is about — neighborhoods do change, but it’s the people and the cultures that come here that make it special and make it unique,” Miranda said. “I am so glad that when people come here, for whatever reason — for seeing loved ones, or new life beginning here — that a piece of this story is going to be a part of their lives.”

For more about the artist, visit www.dannypeguero.com.